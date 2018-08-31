ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 2 Highlights: Eng 6/0; Ali and Pujara keep the teams in contention

Live now
Aug 31, 2018 11:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
For the full match scorecard click here.
WICKET! Bumrah c Cook b Broad 6 (24)
WICKET! Ishant c Cook b Moeen 14 (27)
WICKET! Shami b Ali 0 (1)
WICKET! Ashwin b Ali 1 (7)
WICKET! Pandya c Root b Ali 4(5)
WICKET! Pant lbw Ali 0 (29)
WICKET! Rahane lbw b Stokes 11 (14)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 50 (100)
WICKET! Kohli c Cook b Curran 46 (71)
WICKET! Dhawan cButtler b Broad 25 (53)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Broad 19 (24)
WICKET! Curran b Ashwin 78 (136)
WICKET! Broad lbw Bumrah 17 (31)
FIFTY up for Curran! 53 (109)
WICKET! Rashid lbw Ishant 6 (14)
WICKET! Ali c Bumrah b Ali 40 (85)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Shami 23 (79)
WICKET ! Buttler c Kohli b Shmai 21 (24)
WICKET! Cook c Kohli b Pandya 17 (55)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Bumrah 6 (16)
WICKET! Root lbw Ishant 4 (14)
WICKET! Jennings lbw Bumrah 0 (4)
Playing 11
England win the toss and chose to bat
Pitch Report
An action packed day comes to an end, Moeen Ali's fiive wicket haul and Cheteshwar Pujara's century were the highlights off the Day. The match is in balance. Any team can win from this stage. Intriguing Day 3 awaits us. Join us tomorrow. Till then it is Good-night!
That is stump on Day 2.
Bumrah will bowl the last over of the day. On strike is Jennings.
FOUR off the first ball down the leg side. No runs off the next five balls as Jennings survives the over.
England 6/0 after 4 overs
Ashwin will continue. On strike is Cook.
Cook defends first four balls. Cook leaves the fifth ball. Defends the last ball.
England 2/0 after 3 overs
Jasprit Bumrah will bowl from the other end. On strike is Cook.
Cook lets go the first ball. The batsman defends the second ball. He lets go the third ball. Solid defensive shot off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is down the leg side. Cook gets a leading edge on the last ball but no damage. Batsmen cross for a single.
England 2/0 after 2 overs
Cook is off the mark right away. A single off the first ball towards mid-wicket. The run is greeted with loud cheer from the crowd. No runs by Jennings off the next five balls.
England 1/0 after 1 overs
England innings is about to begin. Keaton Jennings and Alastair Cook to open. Ravi Ashwin will open the bowling.
CAUGHT! Bumrah plays out the first four deliveries before Broad sends down a shorter length delivery that takes him by surprise. The ball nipped off the shoulder of the bat before looping towards Cook at first slip who takes an easy catch. India lead by 27 runs thanks to an extraordinary innings from Pujara.
India 273/10 after 84.5 overs.
WICKET! Bumrah c Cook b Broad 6 (24)
Curran beats Pujara on the first delivery with a short of length ball which angles across the batsman. Pujara pokes and misses that one. He flicks the next ball into the gap at mid-on for two runs. Curran sends the 5th ball short before sending the last ball down the leg side to deny the run. Bumrah on strike for the next over.
India 273/9 after 84 overs.
Broad continues. Pujara cuts the 4th delivery to third man but denies the run as the fielder comes in quickly. The field comes close for the last two deliveries and Pujara swings at the 5th ball but misses. Pujara then manages to squeeze out a run on the last delivery as he cuts it to point. India lead by 27 runs now.
India 271/9 after 83 overs.
Sam Curran back into the attack. Interestingly Root hands the new ball over to Curran and not to Anderson. Bumrah manages to survive the over without taking any runs. Maiden over.
India 270/9 after 82 overs.
England take the new ball as soon as it’s available. Broad continues his spell. Pujara is pulling out the shots now as he tonks the 3rd delivery over wide mid-on for a FOUR. He then connects with a beautifully timed cover drive on the very next delivery for back-to-back FOURs. 8 runs from the over. India now lead by 24 runs.
India 270/9 after 81 overs.
Rashid back into the attack. Root going back to his spinner before the new ball comes in. Pujara dances down the track and lofts the 4th delivery over Root at mid-off for a FOUR. He then paddle sweeps the last delivery for a single to keep strike. India’s lead extends to 16 runs now.
India 262/9 after 80 overs.
Bumrah gets an inside edge on the first delivery and the ball goes past the stumps to fine leg for a single. Broad goes for the inswinger but doesn’t get the line right as it races down the leg side beating Buttler’s dive. Curran does well to save the boundary and restrict that to two byes. Pujara is giving England all types of problem as he gets two off the 4th delivery before rotating strike. Bumrah manages to defend the last ball with ease. 6 runs off that over.
India 257/9 after 79 overs.
Curran continues and Pujara pulls the 2nd delivery to deep midwicket for two runs. That takes India past England’s total and into the lead. Seemed impossible at one stage but Pujara has pulled the team through with sheer willpower. Curran decides to come from over the wicket but sends down two wide deliveries in the process. Pujara flicks the 5th delivery to fine leg for a run and interestingly Bumrah sends the last ball to deep midwicket and they take another run.
India 251/9 after 78 overs.
Stuart Broad comes into the attack. Root is trying to wrap things up quickly now as he brings his pacers back into the game. Broad goes for the short ball on the 3rd delivery and Bumrah is getting ambitious as he looks for the pull but misses. Bumrah manages to play out the over rather well. India trail by just the one run now.
India 245/9 after 77 overs.
Sam Curran comes into the attack. Pujara is bringing out his power game now as he slaps the 5th delivery hard beating both fielders at cover for a FOUR. Curran sends the last delivery down the leg side and Pujara misses the glance which leaves Bumrah on strike for the next over.
India 245/9 after 76 overs.
Root sticks with Moeen Ali for the over and Bumrah gets a thick outside edge on the first ball for a single. Pujara then gets down the track and plays a magnificent shot as he flicks the ball through the gap at deep midwicket for a FOUR. He dances down the track again and drives the 5th delivery to mid-on for a single. 6 runs from the over. India now trail by 5 runs.
India 241/9 after 75 overs.
Bumrah pushes the 2nd delivery to fine leg for three runs. Pujara looks for the single on the last delivery as he goes for the paddle sweep but doesn’t connect. That leaves Bumrah on strike for the next over.
India 235/9 after 74 overs.
Pujara moves to 99 as he sweeps the 4th delivery for two runs. Pujara leans forward as the next ball hits him on the pads. There are big shouts for LBW and England go for the review. The impact is outside off and the third umpire rules that a shot was played. England lose their review and Root clearly isn’t happy with that decision. Pujara then steps down the track and lifts the last delivery over Ali for two runs. That brings up the HUNDRED for Pujara. What an innings he has played.
India 232/9 after 73 overs.
Pujara isn’t going to risk letting Bumrah take strike here as he plays out the first 5 deliveries before rushing for a single on the last delivery. He’s batting on 97 now. Could he manage to get a century here?
India 228/9 after 72 overs.
Pujara taps the first ball into the cover region and hesitates before calling for the run. Ishant connects well with a sweep on the 3rd delivery sending the ball racing through square leg for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Ishant lunges forward to defend but only manages to get a slight edge on it as the ball deflects off his thigh pad and goes up in the air towards Cook at short leg. Cook manages to get a hand to it sending the ball up in the air before holding onto it safely at the second attempt. Ishant waits at the crease for a long time before walking back, he isn’t convinced it’s an edge but there aren’t any reviews available. Jasprit Bumrah walks out to bat now.
India 227/9 after 71 overs.