ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 1 LIVE: Shami gets Buttler's wicket after Lunch

After making such a good start to the innings here Alastair Cook throws away his wicket chasing a short of a length delivery outside off. Cook goes for the cut but only gets a thick edge on it and Kohli who spotted it late did well to take the catch just inches away from the ground. Root doesn’t go to the third umpire and takes Kohli’s word on it. Jos Buttler is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a thick edge that rolls wide of third slip for 3 runs.

England 40/4 after 18 overs.