ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 1 LIVE: Shami gets Buttler's wicket after Lunch

Aug 30, 2018
For the full match scorecard click here.
England win the toss and chose to bat
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Shami 23 (79)
Sharma to Stokes.
Stokes gets a single off the third ball towards cover. Ali gets a single towards cover off the fourth ball. No run off the last two balls by Stokes.
England 85/5 after 34 overs
Shami to Stokes.
No run off the first five balls. A single by Stoke on the last ball. He plays the ball towards mid-on and sets off for a single quickly.
England 83/5 after 33 overs
Sharma will continue. On strike Ali. Four slips.
No run off the over. But something important happened in the over. Ishant Sharma has been gently reminded by the umpire for running in the danger zone.
England 82/5 after 33 overs
Shami will bowl to Ali.
Ali gets an outside edge on the third ball of the over and the ball runs down towards third man. Batsmen cross for three. FOUR. Stokes scores a boundary of the fourth ball towards square leg. FOUR BYES off the fifth ball. Pant misses the ball completely. No run off the last ball.
England 82/5 after 32 overs
Sharma will bowl to Stokes.
No run off the five balls. Stokes gets a soft edge off the last ball but the falls short of the slip. No damage.
England 71/5 after 30 overs
Shami will continue. On strike is Moeen Ali.
First ball is down the leg side, wicketkeeper misses the ball and batsmen cross for a single. Umpire signals that as a LEG BYE. Stokes shoulders arms for the next three balls. Stokes plays the fifth ball towards the on side for a single. Ali is beaten on the last ball.
England 71/5 after 29 overs
Bowling change. Ishant Sharma replacing Ravi Ashwin. Three slips. Ben stokes on attack.
Stokes leaves the first five balls of the over for the wicketkeeper. Sharma teasing the batsman with an outside the off stump line but the batsman is not interested. Sharma beats the batsman on the last ball of the over. No run of the over.
England 69/5 after 28 overs
Shami will continue. On strike is Buttler. FOUR of the first ball. Buttler drives the ball through the covers. Good start by Buttler. No run off the second ball. OUT. Buttler gets an outside edge and Virat Kohli takes an easy catch standing at slips. Buttler has to go. Moeen Ali replaces Jos Buttler. No run by Ali off the three balls he faces.
England 69/5 after 27 overs
WICKET ! Buttler c Kohli b Shmai 21 (24)
Ravi Ashwin to Ben stokes. Two close in fielders. No run off the first five balls. FOUR.The last ball of the over which is an arm ball is punched down the ground by the batsman. He rocks back and hammers the ball past the bowler. Four off the over.
England 65/4 after 26 overs
Buttler leaves the first four balls after lunch for the wicketkeeper. FOUR. The batsman gets an outside edge on the fifth ball as he tries to play the ball towards on side but gets an outside edge and the ball runs through vacant gully area towards boundary line. Buttler defends the last ball.
England 61/4 after 25 overs
Shami has the ball after lunch. Buttler on strike.
Right then, action is set to resume after Lunch. Players are back on the field.
Overall it's been a great session for India starting with Bumrah's dismissal of Jennings with an absolute peach in the 3rd over. Bumrah could've gotten the wicket of Root too but he overstepped on the delivery. Ishant however made sure India didn't rue that mistake as he scalped Root soon after sending back the skipper for just 4 runs. Bumrah managed to get Bairstow caught behind and Pandya cleaned up Cook to put England in a spot of bother.
Bumrah continues. Buttler takes a single on the first delivery to bring Stokes on strike. There is a big shout for LBW on the 4th delivery but it looked too high and the umpire isn’t interested. Just the one run from the over as the umpires call for the lunch break.
England 57/4 after 24 overs.
DROPPED! Shami sends down a good length delivery outside off and Buttler leaves it late but the ball nips the toe-end of his bat on the way back to the keeper. Pant was rising to collect the ball and couldn’t react quick enough to take the catch as it slips from the tips of this gloves. It was a tough ask though from any wicketkeeper. Buttler then takes a single sending the ball to point and Stokes flicks the next delivery to midwicket for two. 3 runs off the over.
England 56/4 after 23 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. He beats Stokes on the 3rd delivery that moves away after hitting the pitch but sails past the outside edge. Maiden over.
England 53/4 after 22 overs.
Stokes plays the 2nd delivery into the square leg region for two runs. Shami gets some late swing on the last delivery and Pant tries to reach it with a dive but only manages to take the pace off the ball as the batsmen pick up a bye. Just 3 runs off the over.
England 53/4 after 21 overs.
Pandya has three slips in place as he looks to nick an edge. Buttler plays a well-timed cover drive on the 2nd ball for a FOUR. Pandya pitches the next ball down the leg side and Buttler flicks it to deep square leg for back-to-back FOURs. That takes England up to the 50-run mark. 8 runs come off the over.
England 50/4 after 20 overs.
After making such a good start to the innings here Alastair Cook throws away his wicket chasing a short of a length delivery outside off. Cook goes for the cut but only gets a thick edge on it and Kohli who spotted it late did well to take the catch just inches away from the ground. Root doesn’t go to the third umpire and takes Kohli’s word on it. Jos Buttler is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a thick edge that rolls wide of third slip for 3 runs.
England 40/4 after 18 overs.
WICKET! Cook c Kohli b Pandya 17 (55)
Mohammed Shami finally comes into the attack. He has three slips and a gully in place for him but Stokes doesn’t take any risks in the over. Stokes punches the 4th delivery through cover to pick up two runs. Just 2 come off the over.
England 36/3 after 17 overs.
Pandya continues. He starts with an overpitched delivery onto the stumps and Stokes gets off the mark by flicking it wide of mid-on for a FOUR. Pandya sends down the inswinger on the 5th delivery and the ball hits Stokes on the pads but the appeals are turned down as the batmen pick up a leg bye.
England 34/3 after 16 overs.
Shami was getting ready to bowl the over when Kohli asked Bumrah if he wanted to bowl another and the pacer didn’t need a second invitation. The decision almost pays immediate returns as Cook decides to leave the 3rd delivery and the ball cuts in late only just missing the off stump. Maiden over.
England 29/3 after 15 overs.
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. Cook glances the 2nd delivery to fine leg for a single. Ben Stokes is the new man in and he plays out the rest of the over without picking any runs.
England 29/3 after 14 overs.