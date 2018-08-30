ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India 19/0 ; England 246-all out

Live now
Aug 30, 2018 11:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
England win the toss and chose to bat
For the full match scorecard click here.
India will be looking to build a huge 1st innings total tomorrow. Join us then. Until then, it is good-night!
And with the end of that over it is stumps on Day 1 of the fourth Test being played at Rose Bowl, Southampton. England captain won the toss but it Indian captain Virat Kohli would be the happier off the two. A great display by Indian bowlers as they restricted England for 246. Indian openers have managed to see out a tricky situation.
Broad will continue. On strike is Rahul. This should be the last over of the day.
FOUR off the first ball through slips and gully. No run off the second ball. FOUR BYES of the third ball. Rahul takes a single towards cover point off the fourth ball. Dhawan gets three runs towards third man on the fifth ball. Rahul just leaves the last ball of the over.
India 19/0 after 4 overs
Anderson will continue. On strike is Rahul. Four slips.
No run off the first four balls. Rahul drives the fifth ball through the covers and the batsmen complete three runs. Dhawan plays a defensive shot off the last ball.
India 7/0 after 3 overs
Stuart Broad comes into the attack. He raps Rahul on the pads with the 2nd delivery but it seems too high and the umpire isn’t interested. Jennings at short leg advices against the review which proves to be a good decision as replays show the ball sailing over the stumps. Broad sends the last ball a bit too wide gifting India with a run. He has to bowl that one again and Rahul works it to third man for three runs.
India 4/0 after 2 overs.
Anderson decides to come from round the wicket after the first four deliveries but Dhawan plays out the over without taking any risks. Maiden over to start with.
India 0/0 after the first over.
The players are back out as India will have about 15 minutes of batting ahead of them. Rahul and Dhawan step out to open the batting. Anderson to bowl the first over.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes back into the attack. The field comes in close for Anderson but Ashwin lets him off the hook as he sends the 2nd delivery well down leg which goes past Pant for a bye. BOWLED! Curran takes a big swipe at the 4th delivery but the ball moves past the inside edge and crashes into the middle stump. The 20-year old leaves the field to rousing applause as he has put England in a much better spot than could’ve hoped for after finding themselves struggling at 86/6.
England 245/10 after 76.4 overs.
WICKET! Curran b Ashwin 78 (136)
Curran plays the first five deliveries without taking any runs. Kohli doesn’t bring the field in for the last two deliveries to stop the single. Looks like he’s more worried about stemming the flow of boundaries. Doesn’t matter though as Bumrah ends the over with a bouncer which Curran ducks underneath. Anderson will be on strike for the next over.
England 245/9 after 76 overs.
Shami sends down a slower 3rd delivery and Curran reads it early smashing it over the bowlers head for a FOUR. Curran then clips the next ball to fine leg for a single. Anderson defends the next delivery before leaving the last one for the keeper.
England 245/9 after 75 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. He starts with a slower ball and Curran lofts it straight down the ground for two runs. Bumrah goes wide on the next delivery and Curran slaps it past backward point for FOUR. LBW! Finally Bumrah gets the breakthrough on the very last delivery as he smacks Broad on the pads catching him right in front of the wickets. James Anderson is the new man in and Indian will be looking to wrap up the last wicket quickly. 9 runs and a wicket come off that over.
England 240/9 after 74 overs.
WICKET! Broad lbw Bumrah 17 (31)
Mohammed Shami comes into the attack. Curran gets a thick inside edge to the first delivery but it sails past the leg stump as they pick up a single. Broad swings at the 4th ball but only connects with the toe-end for another single. Shami sends the 5th delivery wide down the off side and Curran slices it to third man for a single. 3 runs from the over.
England 231/8 after 73 overs.
Curran gets a single on the 2nd delivery to bring Broad on strike. Pandya sends down a back of a length delivery which Broad steers to fine leg for a couple. Broad then plays the next ball through point for three runs to bring up the 50-run partnership coming off just 43 balls. The England tail is really starting to hurt India especially after they had England down to 86/6. 7 runs come off the over.
England 228/8 after 72 overs.
Ashwin continues. There is a big shout for lbw on the very first delivery but the umpire isn’t interested. Pant urges Kohli to go for the review but replays reveal the impact was outside off and India lose their review. Broad gets an edge to the last delivery but it falls inches short of Rahane at slip who dives to his right but misses the ball as it escapes for a FOUR.
England 221/8 after 71 overs.
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. He sends the 3rd delivery down the leg side and it clips Broad on the pads before going past Pant for FOUR leg byes. Broad then lifts the next delivery over mid-on for two runs before slapping the 5th ball through extra cover for three. Pandya sends down a short ball to Curran who pulls it in front of square for two more runs. 11 runs off the over.
England 217/8 after 70 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes back into the attack. Curran connects with a big slog sweep on the 2nd delivery sending the ball over the ropes at the cow corner for a SIX. That also brings up the FIFTY for the young all-rounder, what a return to the squad he’s having. He pushes the next delivery fine for a couple before connecting with a sweep on the 5th delivery sending it racing through midwicket for FOUR. 12 runs come off the over.
England 206/8 after 69 overs.
FIFTY up for Curran! 53 (109)
Broad manages to play out the over without picking any runs. India will need to find a way to break this partnership as they know how dangerous Curran can be when he partners up with the tail end. Maiden over. It’s time for the drinks break.
England 194/8 after 68 overs.
Broad survives the first two deliveries before the 3rd ball hits him on the thigh pad and they steal a leg bye. Ishant sends the next delivery well down leg and even a diving Pant at full stretch cannot keep it in as it escapes for FOUR byes. Curran then gets down on a knee and powers the next delivery through covers for a FOUR. 9 runs come off the over.
England 194/8 after 67 overs.
Bumrah sends down the inswinger on the 4th delivery that has Curran tied in knots as he falls over. The ball escapes down the leg side and even evades Pant going down to the boundary for FOUR byes. 6 runs off the over.
England 185/8 after 66 overs.
Ishant starts with a delivery that is moving down the leg side and Rashid helps it along to fine leg for two runs. He then beats Rashid with the next delivery that straightens off the seam just missing the outside edge. OUT! Ishant finally gets his man as he sends down the inswinger immediately after beating Rashid with an outswinger. Rashid tries to flick it down the leg side but misses completely as the ball raps him on the pads. Replays reveal the ball would miss the leg stump but England have no reviews remaining and Rashid has to walk back. Stuart Broad is the new man in and gets off the mark with a single.
England 179/8 after 65 overs.