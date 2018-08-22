ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 5 Highlights: India complete comprehensive win at Trent Bridge

Virat Kohli, India captain: We as a team want to dedicate this win to the flood victims in Kerela. A tough time there, and this is our bit that we can do. The win was much-needed in this series and in context, and to have done so well in all departments is a victory for the entire dressing room. There was no panic, and we were outplayed in only one game where we were outplayed out of the last 5, and that was Lord's. We dominated in this game because we put runs on the board and then the bowlers did well, even Ashwin did well with his injury. So we, as batsmen, did well to give them a cushion for the bowlers to go hard. Even the slips did well, and this mix of all skills couldn't have come at a better time. Ajinkya was clear in his mindset in the first innings, and when he goes out and plays like that, he can change the complexion of the game. It was about getting stuck and not throw our wicket away. They're a quality attack and you need grit and determination, and Ajinkya did that in the first innings and Pujara in the 2nd. I haven't thought about the 2014 failures, but I'd like to thank my wife who is here and keeps motivating me. The four fastest bowlers in the series have been Indians and we're proud of our fitness levels. We want the opposition to bat well and get runs and we don't want to gift them any. We definitely believe we can come back from 0-2 to 3-2, we just need to keep moving forward, keep winning.