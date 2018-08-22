ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 5 Highlights: India complete comprehensive win at Trent Bridge

Live now
Aug 22, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Anderson cRahane b Ashwin 11 (24)
100-run stand comes up
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Pandya 62 (187)
WICKET! Woakes c Pant b Bumrah 4 (3)
WICKET! Bairstow b Bumrah 0 (1)
WICKET! Buttler lbw Bumrah 106 (176)
HUNDRED up for Buttler! 103 (152)
FIFTY up for Stokes! 51 (147)
FIFTY UP for Buttler! 51 (93)
50-run stand comes up
WICKET! Pope c Kohli b Shami 16 (39)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Bumrah 13 (40)
WICKET! Cook c Rahul b Ishant 17 (39)
WICKET! Jennings c Pant b Ishant 13 (31)
WICKET! Shami c Cook b Rashid 3 (6)
FIFTY up for Pandya! 50 (50)
WICKET! Rahane b Rashid 29 (94)
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Anderson 1 (6)
WICKET! Kohli lbw Woakes 103 (197)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 102 (191)
WICKET! Pujara b Stokes c Cook 72 (208)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (82)
FIFTY up ! PUJARA 50 (147)
Pitch report
WICKET! Dhawan st Bairstow b Rashid 44 (63)
WICKET! Rahul b Stokes 36 (33)
50-run stand comes up!
WICKET! Buttler c Thakur (sub) b Bumrah 39 (32)
WICKET! Broad lbw Hardik 0 (4)
WICKET! Rashid c Pant b Hardik 5 (5)
WICKET! Woakes c Pant b Hardik 8 (5)
WICKET! Bairstow c Rahul b Hardik 15 (41)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Shami 10 (13)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Hardik 16 (29)
WICKET! Pope c Pant b Ishant 10 (22)
WICKET! Jennings c Pant b Bumrah 20 (32)
WICKET! Cook c Pant b Ishant 29 (42)
WICKET! Bumrah b Anderson 0 (1)
WICKET! Shami c Broad b Andeson 3 (5)
WICKET ! Ashwin b Broad 14 (17)
STUMPS!
WICKET! Pandya b Anderson c Buttler 18(54)
WICKET! Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97 (152)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Broad 81 (131)
150-run partnership comes up! (150 from 236 balls)
FIFTY UP ! Rahane 50 (76)
FIFTY UP for Kohli! 50 (74)
150 up for India!
100-run up for India
India at 82/3 (26.4 overs) at lunch
WICKET! Pujara c Rashid b Woakes 14 (31)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Woakes 23 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 35 (65)
50-run stand comes up
Pitch Report:
Playing 11:
England win the toss and choose to bowl.
That is that then. With India's win in this Test, the series scoreline reads 2-1. This sets up nicely for the fourth Test at Southampton. That Test begins on Aug 30. It was delight for us to bring you all the live action from this Test. Join us in a few days time. Till then Good-Bye!
Virat Kohli, India captain: We as a team want to dedicate this win to the flood victims in Kerela. A tough time there, and this is our bit that we can do. The win was much-needed in this series and in context, and to have done so well in all departments is a victory for the entire dressing room. There was no panic, and we were outplayed in only one game where we were outplayed out of the last 5, and that was Lord's. We dominated in this game because we put runs on the board and then the bowlers did well, even Ashwin did well with his injury. So we, as batsmen, did well to give them a cushion for the bowlers to go hard. Even the slips did well, and this mix of all skills couldn't have come at a better time. Ajinkya was clear in his mindset in the first innings, and when he goes out and plays like that, he can change the complexion of the game. It was about getting stuck and not throw our wicket away. They're a quality attack and you need grit and determination, and Ajinkya did that in the first innings and Pujara in the 2nd. I haven't thought about the 2014 failures, but I'd like to thank my wife who is here and keeps motivating me. The four fastest bowlers in the series have been Indians and we're proud of our fitness levels. We want the opposition to bat well and get runs and we don't want to gift them any. We definitely believe we can come back from 0-2 to 3-2, we just need to keep moving forward, keep winning.
Joe Root, England Captain: I don't think there are any regrets. It's a strong team that we have. It was always going to be a difficult decision, and looking at the toss, there was some light grass on the wicket and it was a good opportunity to get ahead in the game. That didn't happen. That's nitpicking, if I say we should have bowled fuller, so we just have to give the credit to India. We underperformed in the first innings. In the 2nd innings, the partnership between Buttler and Stokes was admirable and a lesson in how to play Test cricket. We have to look at that, and adapt our games individually in Southampton. You're always looking to find a way to get people out (on Virat), and it's not like he has got quick runs against us, but he's got a way to adapt to these conditions. We have experienced bowlers, who can work him out. We need to give our bowlers a good chance in the slips (about the 12 catches dropped). It's early days for the Bairstow injury, and over the next few days we will have a better idea baout the swelling. It would be great if he manages to recover - you want guys like that in your side. It has been challenging in the top-order in this series, and these conditions, so it's difficult to rule the openers out. The best thing about Buttler's 100 was that he showed how good a cricket brain he has and how well he worked out the situation. It was great to see what he is capable of doing and hopefully he can score a lot of hundreds in this series
Man of the Match is Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his 93 in the first innings and 103 in the second innings
For England no one in particular stood out except for Jos Buttler who got his first Test century yesterday. There are issues that the team has to address before the next Test.
Shikhar Dhawan and K L Rahul got runs at top in both the innings. Virat Kohli got 90 odd runs in the first inning and then scored a masterful century in the second innings. He was supported by Ajinkya Rahane in the first innings and Cheteshwar Pujara in the second innings. All the bowlers looked good. Five wickets for Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.. All this backed by good fielding. A complete all-round performance.
After near miss at Edgbaston and a debacle at Lord's, this is a brilliant comeback by India to win the Test. It was a complete team effort.
Bowling change: Ravi Ashwin into the attack. On strike is Jimmy Anderson.
Anderson gets 3 runs off the 1st delivery towards backward point. Rashid gets a single off the 4th delivery towards behind square. OUT. Anderson is out on 5th delivery He is caught by Rahane. That ball bounced took the edge of the Anderson’s bat and Rahane had no problems in completing the catch. That is that. India wins.
England 317/10 after 104.5 overs
WICKET! Anderson cRahane b Ashwin 11 (24)
Mohammed Shami to Adil Rashid.
Two runs off the first ball. Crowd welcomes the first runs of the morning with claps. No run off the next five balls by Rashid. England survive another over.
England 313/9 after 104 overs
Hardik Pandya will bowl the first over. On strike is Jimmy Anderson.
Anderson plays the first ball towards point, no run. The batsman leaves the second ball for the wicketkeeper. Third ball is down the leg side which Anderson doesn’t bother about. Anderson went after the fourth ball but misses by a mile. No run off the last two balls. No run off the over. But England manage to survive the first over.
England 311/9 after 103 overs
Players have taken the field.
For those who love stats and facts, this will be India's 7th Test victory in England.
Live action is minutes away.
The news is: England pacer Stuart Broad has been fined 15 percent of his match fee and received one demerit point for his send-off to Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.
Who know how long will the day last? 1 ball, 6 balls, 10 overs, 1 session ?
Welcome to the Live coverage of Day 5 of the third Test between England and India.
Join us tomorrow for the Live coverage. Until then it is Goodnight!
For now it is Stumps. Despite extra half hour today the game has stretched and we will have action on Day 5.
Last over of the day. Bumrah to Anderson. Two slips, a gully, a forward short leg and a leg slip.
Anderson gets a single behind square leg off the 3rd ball. Gives Rashid 3 balls to survive. Rashid survives the three balls. It is stumps on Day 4.
England 311/9 after 102 overs
Ashwin to Anderson.
Anderson takes a single of the 1st delivery. There is an appeal for LBW on the 5th delivery. Umpires gives it NOT OUT. India takes the referral. Third umpires says NOT OUT as well. In the meantime there is an overthrow. And umpire gives it as 4 BYES. No run off the last ball.
England 310/9 after 101 overs
Shami to Rashid.
Rashid gets a FOUR on the 1st delivery. Good shot towards backward point. Rashid scores another FOUR of the 4th ball, this time square leg. No run off the rest two balls.
England 305/9 after 100 overs
Bumrah to Anderson.
No runs off the over. Anderson survives.
England 297/9 after 99 overs
Shami to Anderson.
First ball is played for FOUR. Anderson plays the 3rd delivery for a single down the leg side. No runs by Rashid off the the remaining balls.
England 297/9 after 98 overs
Bumrah to bowl on strike is Broad.
No run off the 1st delivery. OUT Broad gets an edge on the 2nd delivery and the ball flies to K L Rahul standing at second slip. Rahul makes no mistake. Broad has to go. With that wicket Bumrah completes his 5 wicket haul for the innings. Well deserved. James Anderson replaces Broad. Anderson takes a single off the 5th ball. Rashid shoulders arms to the last ball.
England 292/9 after 97 overs
