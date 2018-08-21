ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 4 LIVE: England lose Root and Pope in consecutive overs

CAUGHT! What a catch from Kohli who takes a blinder to dismiss Ollie Pope. Shami sent down a fuller length delivery outside off drawing Pope into a square drive. The ball moved away though and nicked an outside edge sending it flying to the right of Rahul at second slip. Kohli however came flying in from 3rd slip and took the catch with both hands extended above his head.

Jos Buttler is the new man in. Both batsmen pick up singles on the 4th and 5th delivery to get off the mark.

England 64/4 after 26 overs.