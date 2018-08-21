ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 4 LIVE: England lose Root and Pope in consecutive overs

Live now
Aug 21, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Pope c Kohli b Shami 16 (39)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Bumrah 13 (40)
WICKET! Cook c Rahul b Ishant 17 (39)
WICKET! Jennings c Pant b Ishant 13 (31)
WICKET! Shami c Cook b Rashid 3 (6)
FIFTY up for Pandya! 50 (50)
WICKET! Rahane b Rashid 29 (94)
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Anderson 1 (6)
WICKET! Kohli lbw Woakes 103 (197)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 102 (191)
WICKET! Pujara b Stokes c Cook 72 (208)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (82)
FIFTY up ! PUJARA 50 (147)
Pitch report
WICKET! Dhawan st Bairstow b Rashid 44 (63)
WICKET! Rahul b Stokes 36 (33)
50-run stand comes up!
WICKET! Buttler c Thakur (sub) b Bumrah 39 (32)
WICKET! Broad lbw Hardik 0 (4)
WICKET! Rashid c Pant b Hardik 5 (5)
WICKET! Woakes c Pant b Hardik 8 (5)
WICKET! Bairstow c Rahul b Hardik 15 (41)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Shami 10 (13)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Hardik 16 (29)
WICKET! Pope c Pant b Ishant 10 (22)
WICKET! Jennings c Pant b Bumrah 20 (32)
WICKET! Cook c Pant b Ishant 29 (42)
WICKET! Bumrah b Anderson 0 (1)
WICKET! Shami c Broad b Andeson 3 (5)
WICKET ! Ashwin b Broad 14 (17)
STUMPS!
WICKET! Pandya b Anderson c Buttler 18(54)
WICKET! Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97 (152)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Broad 81 (131)
150-run partnership comes up! (150 from 236 balls)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY UP ! Rahane 50 (76)
FIFTY UP for Kohli! 50 (74)
150 up for India!
150 up for India!
100-run up for India
India at 82/3 (26.4 overs) at lunch
WICKET! Pujara c Rashid b Woakes 14 (31)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Woakes 23 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 35 (65)
50-run stand comes up
Pitch Report:
Playing 11:
England win the toss and choose to bowl.
For the full match scorecard click here.
Pandya comes round the wicket to Stokes. The batsmen however aren’t too interested in taking any risks here as Stokes leaves some and defends the balls pitched at the stumps. Maiden over.
England 66/4 after 31 overs.
Shami continues his spell. Buttler plays out the over without taking any runs. Another maiden over.
England 66/4 after 30 overs.
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. India have three slips and a gully in place looking for the edge. Pandya beats Stokes on the 4th delivery with a good length ball that moves after hitting the pitch whizzing past the outside edge. Maiden over.
England 66/4 after 29 overs.
Buttler plays out the over without picking any runs. Shami beats him with a beautiful delivery on the 5th ball which was pitched around the fourth stump but the seam movement took the ball just inches away from the outside edge.
England 66/4 after 28 overs.
Bumrah comes from around the wicket towards the left hander Stokes who clips the first delivery to fine leg for a single. DROPPED! Buttler gets an edge to the 4th delivery and the ball carried low towards Pant who dived to his right and managed to get a glove to it but it was always a tough ask. Pant was moving towards his left and that looks to have gone against him as Buttler edged that one. Just 2 runs off the over.
England 66/4 after 27 overs.
CAUGHT! What a catch from Kohli who takes a blinder to dismiss Ollie Pope. Shami sent down a fuller length delivery outside off drawing Pope into a square drive. The ball moved away though and nicked an outside edge sending it flying to the right of Rahul at second slip. Kohli however came flying in from 3rd slip and took the catch with both hands extended above his head.
Jos Buttler is the new man in. Both batsmen pick up singles on the 4th and 5th delivery to get off the mark.
England 64/4 after 26 overs.
WICKET! Pope c Kohli b Shami 16 (39)
CAUGHT! Bumrah has his man on the 3rd delivery and it’s once again Rahul who takes a really good catch at 2nd slip. Root tried to push at a shorter length delivery and only got an edge to it which carried towards Rahul who showed good reflexes to take the catch with both hands just as the ball was flying away to his right. Rahul runs away towards the Indian dressing room in celebration doing the #DeleAlliChallenge. Wicket maiden for Bumrah.
England 62/3 after 25 overs.
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Bumrah 13 (40)
Shami bowls a good over as Pope doesn’t manage to get any runs off it. How much longer can the English batsmen withstand this pressure?
England 62/2 after 24 overs.
Bumrah beats Root on the 5th delivery with a full outside off delivery that angled into the right hander. Root was caught in no man’s land as he was late in getting across to defend. Almost! Root mistimes a flick on the last delivery and the ball is in the air but lands just short of Ashwin at mid-on. Maiden over.
England 62/2 after 23 overs.
It's time for a quick drinks break. Root and Pope have managed to stick in there despite being beaten on quite a few occasions. India will have to persist with their attack and hope for a breakthrough soon.
Shami continues. He sticks to a line outside off this time around and doesn’t give away any loose runs. Root goes for the chop on the 5th delivery but misses the ball by a distance. He should’ve been leaving that ball alone. Root then pushes the last delivery to backward point for a single. Just the 1 run comes off the over.
England 62/2 after 22 overs.
Bumrah almost gets his man on the 4th delivery but an inside edge saves Pope when the full length delivery comes angling into him. India move the man from gully to short midwicket, probably looking for an inside edge that could come off the pads. Pope however lets the next two balls travel safely back to the keeper.
England 61/2 after 21 overs.
Mohammed Shami comes into the attack. He sends the 2nd delivery onto the pads of Root and the batsman flicks it past square leg for a FOUR. Shami then sends down a half-volley outside off and Root plays a beautifully timed drive sending the ball racing through the covers for another FOUR. Root plays the last delivery to backward point for a single to end the over. 9 runs come off the over, not a good start for Shami.
England 60/2 after 20 overs.
Ollie Pope leaves some and defends some as he plays out the first 5 balls without picking any runs. Bumrah sends the last ball down the leg side and Pope gets inside the line of the delivery and guides it down to fine leg to end the over with a FOUR. Poor way to end the over from Bumrah.
England 51/2 after 19 overs.
Ishant starts the over with an inswinger which hits Root on the pads and rolls away for a leg bye. Pope gets the 3rd ball onto his pads and he clips it to long leg for a single. Root and Pope both pick up singles again to end the over. 4 runs come off that one.
England 47/2 after 18 overs.
India have a gully in place for Pope now. Pope plays out the over without taking any risks, staying away from the balls pitched outside off this time. Maiden over.
England 43/2 after 17 overs.
Ishant is able to generate some good swing here, putting all sorts of doubts in the minds of the English batsmen. Pope nudges the 5th delivery to mid-off for a single. Just 1 run off the over.
England 43/2 after 16 overs.
Bumrah beats Root on the 2nd ball with a back of length delivery just outside off, Root doesn’t look sure about how to negotiate that angle and is caught playing away from his body once again. Root then clips the next one to deep backward square for a single. Pope plays the next delivery to backward point for another run. Just 2 from the over.
England 42/2 after 15 overs.
Ollie Pope gets off the mark in style as he gets forward and plays a well-timed drive sending the ball racing past Ishant for a FOUR. Ishant beats Pope with the next delivery as he sends it short and wide outside off and tricks Pope with the lack of swing. Pope once again goes for the drive on the 3rd delivery but gets a thick edge to it sending the ball racing to past third slip for another FOUR. 8 runs off the over.
England 40/2 after 14 overs.
What an over by Bumrah. Root doesn’t manage to pick up any runs in the over and is beaten on three occasions by Bumrah with deliveries that angle into the right hander. It looks like only a matter of time before India grab another wicket here. Maiden over.
England 32/2 after 13 overs.
Ishant keeps attacking the stumps with the first 3 deliveries. He pitches the next ball full outside off and Cook gets forward and plays a beautiful drive though cover for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Ishant strikes once again. That’s the 11th time that he has scalped Cook. Ishant Sharma coming from around the wickets has posed all sorts of problems for the English left hander. Cook just wasn’t sure whether to play at the back of length delivery outside off and he just managed to get an edge to it which carried to Rahul at 2nd slip for a comfortable catch.
England 32/2 after 12 overs.
WICKET! Cook c Rahul b Ishant 17 (39)
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. Cook defends the 4th ball, sending it towards the cover region for a single. Just the one run comes off the over. Good over by Bumrah.
England 28/1 after 11 overs.