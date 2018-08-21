ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Buttler and Stokes continue England's struggle

Live now
Aug 21, 2018 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
50-run stand comes up
WICKET! Pope c Kohli b Shami 16 (39)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Bumrah 13 (40)
WICKET! Cook c Rahul b Ishant 17 (39)
WICKET! Jennings c Pant b Ishant 13 (31)
WICKET! Shami c Cook b Rashid 3 (6)
FIFTY up for Pandya! 50 (50)
WICKET! Rahane b Rashid 29 (94)
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Anderson 1 (6)
WICKET! Kohli lbw Woakes 103 (197)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 102 (191)
WICKET! Pujara b Stokes c Cook 72 (208)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (82)
FIFTY up ! PUJARA 50 (147)
Pitch report
WICKET! Dhawan st Bairstow b Rashid 44 (63)
WICKET! Rahul b Stokes 36 (33)
50-run stand comes up!
WICKET! Buttler c Thakur (sub) b Bumrah 39 (32)
WICKET! Broad lbw Hardik 0 (4)
WICKET! Rashid c Pant b Hardik 5 (5)
WICKET! Woakes c Pant b Hardik 8 (5)
WICKET! Bairstow c Rahul b Hardik 15 (41)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Shami 10 (13)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Hardik 16 (29)
WICKET! Pope c Pant b Ishant 10 (22)
WICKET! Jennings c Pant b Bumrah 20 (32)
WICKET! Cook c Pant b Ishant 29 (42)
WICKET! Bumrah b Anderson 0 (1)
WICKET! Shami c Broad b Andeson 3 (5)
WICKET ! Ashwin b Broad 14 (17)
STUMPS!
WICKET! Pandya b Anderson c Buttler 18(54)
WICKET! Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97 (152)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Broad 81 (131)
150-run partnership comes up! (150 from 236 balls)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY UP ! Rahane 50 (76)
FIFTY UP for Kohli! 50 (74)
150 up for India!
100-run up for India
India at 82/3 (26.4 overs) at lunch
WICKET! Pujara c Rashid b Woakes 14 (31)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Woakes 23 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 35 (65)
50-run stand comes up
Pitch Report:
Playing 11:
England win the toss and choose to bowl.
Bumarh to Stokes.
Stokes slashes the 1st delivery through backward point for FOUR. The ball was short and wide and it deserved to be punished. The batsman takes a single towards point off the 3rd delivery. There is shout of LBW on the last ball of the over but umpire is least interested. Five off the over.
England 158/4 after 54 overs
Ashwin to Buttler.
Buttler drills the 3rd delivery through extra cover for FOUR. He defends rest of the deliveries successfully. Four off the over.
England 143/4 after 53 overs
Bumrah will bowl to Buttler.
Buttler gets a single of the 3rd delivery towards covers. No runs by Stokes of the next three balls. Only one run off the over.
England 139/4 after 52 overs
Ashwin to Buttler.
Buttler gest an easy single on the 2nd delivery towards cover. Stokes sweeps Ashwin on the 4th delivery for FOUR. The batsman absolutely nailed it. Right from the middle of the bat. Stokes gets 2 more runs on the last ball of the over towards mid-wicket. Seven off the over.
England 138/4 after 51 overs
Bumrah to Buttler.
Buttler takes a single towards backward square leg on 1st delivery. No run by Stokes of the rest 5 balls. A single off the over.
England 131/4 after 50 overs
Ashwin is first up after drinks. On strike is Stokes. Three close in fielders.
Stokes sweeps the 2nd delivery for FOUR. The batsman is beaten on the 5th ball as he tries to defend it but ball spins away and goes to the wicket keeper. Stokes defends the last ball but there is an appeal. Indians are appealing for a catch. Umpires have asked for the third umpire to assist. Replay shows that the ball hit the bat and then bounced before it carried to the close in fielder. NOT OUT. Stokes survives.
England 130/4 after 49 overs
It is time for Drinks.
Bumrah to Buttler.
Buttler gets an edge on the 1st delivery put the ball falls just short of first slip Bumrah invited a shot from Buttler and the bastman fell into the trap getting an edge but the ball fell short. No run off next four balls. Last ball of the over is played through vacant gully for FOUR. There were shouts of Catch on that one too. But no man there.
England 124/4 after 48 overs
Ashwin to Stokes. Batsman is surrounded with close in fielders.
No run off the over. Stokes struggled in defending the balls but somehow managed to stay at the crease. He was beaten by the bowler.
England 120/4 after 47 overs
Another bowling change. Jasprit Bumrah into the attack. Buttler on strike.
Buttler starts the over with 2 runs. 4th delivery is a NO BALL. Bumrah has to re bowl that one. Bowler has bowled quite a few NO BALLS. Fifth ball is played for FOUR as Buttler gets a leading edge and wicketkeeper misses it. No run of the last ball. Seven off the over.
England 120/4 after 46 overs
50-run stand comes up
Bowling change. Ravi Ashwin into the attack. Three close in fielders.
Buttler takes a single of the 2nd delivery towards mid-off. Stokes plays the 5th delivery towards mid-wicket for 2 runs. And those runs brings up 50 run partnership between Buttler and Stokes. Crowd encourages the batsmen with loud claps. No run of the last ball. Three of the over.
England 113/4 after 45 overs
Sun is out at Trentbridge.
Sharma will bowl to Stokes.
Stokes plays the off drive on the 2nd delivery of the over and batsmen cross for 3 runs. Buttler stretches his feet and directs the 4th delivery towards vacant covers for a quick single. Good solid defensive shots by Stokes on the last two balls to end the over.
England 110/4 after 44 overs
Pandya to Buttler.
Buttler plays the 2nd delivery of the over through the vacant covers for FOUR. Beautiful shot. And that is the only scoring shot off the over. Buttler defends the rest of the balls with ease.
England 106/4 after 43 overs
Ishant Sharma will bowl to Stokes.
Stokes flicks the 1st delivery wide of square leg for FOUR. The batsman solidly defends the 2nd delivery. Stokes plays a glorious drive on 3rd delivery towards long on for FOUR. That boundary brings 100 runs for England innings. No runs by Stokes off the remaining balls.
England 102/4 after 42 overs
Pandya to Stokes.
Stokes is not interested in scoring off the first five balls. Good demonstration of patience by the batsman as he is leaving and defending the balls. Stoke pulls the last ball of the over towards fine leg for a single.
England 94/4 after 41 overs
Sharma to Stokes.
1st ball is full almost on Stokes’s feet and the batsman brings his bat in time to defend it. No run. Stokes defends the 2nd delivery by playing it with a straight bat but misfiled by Mhd. Shami at mid-on gifts the batsman 3 runs. Shami chased the ball all the way towards boundary line and managed to stop the ball. Buttler leaves the 3rd delivery. The batsman plays a defensive shot on the 4th delivery. Buttler leans on the 5th ball and plays it through the covers for FOUR. Straight bat to defend the last ball. Seven off the over.
England 92/4 after 40 overs
Pandya to Stokes.
Stokes gets the first run after lunch on the 3rd delivery of the over as he plays the ball towards mid-off. The run is welcomed by claps around the stadium. Buttler is comprehensively beaten on the 4th delivery. Buttler defends the 5th and 6th ball. Only one run. But sequence of maiden overs is broken.
England 85/4 after 39 overs
Sharma to Buttler.
Buttler scores no runs off the over. Another Maiden. That is third maiden in succession. England players are least interested in scoring. It is all about surviving.
England 84/4 after 38 overs
Hardik Pandya will bowl to Ben Stokes.
No run off the over. Another Maiden. Stokes was not interested in scoring in that over. Pandya invited Stokes for few shots but Stokes was not bothered.
England 84/4 after 37 overs
Ishant Sharma will bowl first over after Lunch. On strike is Jos Buttler.
Buttler leaves the first three balls after lunch for the wicketkeeper. Fourth ball just leaves the batsman. No run off the remaining two balls too. Sharma starts with a maiden
England 84/4 after 36 overs.
Players have taken field after Lunch. Will this be the last session of the match ? Next two hours will answer that question.
Live action from the second session is minutes away.
Ashwin continues. Stokes sees out the over without picking any runs. Stokes leaves the last delivery which swings in and goes dangerously close to the off stump before sailing into the gloves of Pant. Maiden over as the players make their way off the pitch for the lunch break. Good session for India as their bowlers asked all sorts of questions from the English batting line-up.
England 84/4 after 35 overs.
Shami starts the over with a short ball but Buttler spots it early and swivels on the pull, sending the ball racing through square for a FOUR. Shami then pitches the 3rd delivery onto the middle stump and Buttler glances it past deep backward square for a FOUR. Buttler then connects with a well-timed drive on the next delivery and the ball was in the air for a while but flew past a diving Rahane at cover to escape for FOUR. 12 run off the over.
England 84/4 after 34 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack. He still seems to be struggling with that hip though. Both batsmen pick up singles to end the over. Just 2 runs off the over.
England 72/4 after 33 overs.
Buttler gets England’s first runs after four maiden overs as he guides the 4th delivery past the slip cordon for a FOUR. Shami beats him with the last delivery with a short of length ball that moves away from the outside edge as Buttler looks to defend on the back foot.
England 70/4 after 32 overs.