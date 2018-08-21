ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Buttler and Stokes continue England's struggle

Ashwin is first up after drinks. On strike is Stokes. Three close in fielders.

Stokes sweeps the 2nd delivery for FOUR. The batsman is beaten on the 5th ball as he tries to defend it but ball spins away and goes to the wicket keeper. Stokes defends the last ball but there is an appeal. Indians are appealing for a catch. Umpires have asked for the third umpire to assist. Replay shows that the ball hit the bat and then bounced before it carried to the close in fielder. NOT OUT. Stokes survives.

England 130/4 after 49 overs