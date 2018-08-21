ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Bumrah gets two in two, dismisses Buttler and Bairstow

Live now
Aug 21, 2018 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Bairstow b Bumrah 0 (1)
WICKET! Buttler lbw Bumrah 106 (176)
HUNDRED up for Buttler! 103 (152)
FIFTY up for Stokes! 51 (147)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY UP for Buttler! 51 (93)
50-run stand comes up
WICKET! Pope c Kohli b Shami 16 (39)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Bumrah 13 (40)
WICKET! Cook c Rahul b Ishant 17 (39)
WICKET! Jennings c Pant b Ishant 13 (31)
WICKET! Shami c Cook b Rashid 3 (6)
FIFTY up for Pandya! 50 (50)
WICKET! Rahane b Rashid 29 (94)
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Anderson 1 (6)
WICKET! Kohli lbw Woakes 103 (197)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 102 (191)
WICKET! Pujara b Stokes c Cook 72 (208)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (82)
FIFTY up ! PUJARA 50 (147)
Pitch report
WICKET! Dhawan st Bairstow b Rashid 44 (63)
WICKET! Rahul b Stokes 36 (33)
50-run stand comes up!
WICKET! Buttler c Thakur (sub) b Bumrah 39 (32)
WICKET! Broad lbw Hardik 0 (4)
WICKET! Rashid c Pant b Hardik 5 (5)
WICKET! Woakes c Pant b Hardik 8 (5)
WICKET! Bairstow c Rahul b Hardik 15 (41)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Shami 10 (13)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Hardik 16 (29)
WICKET! Pope c Pant b Ishant 10 (22)
WICKET! Jennings c Pant b Bumrah 20 (32)
WICKET! Cook c Pant b Ishant 29 (42)
WICKET! Bumrah b Anderson 0 (1)
WICKET! Shami c Broad b Andeson 3 (5)
WICKET ! Ashwin b Broad 14 (17)
STUMPS!
WICKET! Pandya b Anderson c Buttler 18(54)
WICKET! Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97 (152)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Broad 81 (131)
150-run partnership comes up! (150 from 236 balls)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY UP ! Rahane 50 (76)
FIFTY UP for Kohli! 50 (74)
150 up for India!
100-run up for India
India at 82/3 (26.4 overs) at lunch
WICKET! Pujara c Rashid b Woakes 14 (31)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Woakes 23 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 35 (65)
50-run stand comes up
Pitch Report:
Playing 11:
England win the toss and choose to bowl.
India have three slips in place as Hardik Pandya continues his spell. Stokes tucks the first ball behind square leg for two runs. Pandya sends the 4th delivery down the leg side and it glances off Buttler’s pads and past Pant for FOUR leg byes. 7 runs come off the over.
England 230/4 after 82 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. The new ball has been taken, also England now need just 298 runs to win with six wickets remaining. Buttler leaves the 5th delivery which angles into him and only just misses the top of the stumps. That was a brave leave from the batsman. Maiden over.
England 223/4 after 81 overs.
Hardik Pandya continues. Buttler plays out the first 5 deliveries before picking up a single on the last ball as he punches it to deep point. The new ball is now available. Question is, will Kohli opt to take it?
England 223/4 after 80 overs.
Ashwin continues his spell. The new ball will be available after two overs. India will be desperate for some change here. Buttler picks up a single on the 3rd delivery which is the only run from the over.
England 222/4 after 79 overs.
Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack. Buttler picks up a single as he guides the 3rd delivery down to fine leg. Just the one run from the over.
England 221/4 after 78 overs.
In the meanwhile, Stokes isn’t in any hurry to get to his Hundred as he plays out another maiden over from Ashwin.
England 220/4 after 77 overs.
Shami sends down a good length delivery that strays onto the pads of Buttler and the batsman clips it behind square leg for a FOUR. That brings up the 150-run partnership between Buttler and Stokes. Shami sends the 4th delivery short and Buttler connects with the pull for another FOUR. He then whips the next ball to backward square leg for back-to-back FOURs as he reaches his maiden Test HUNDRED. Buttler is justifying his selection to the squad and also his elevation to Test vice-captain. 12 runs off the over.
England 220/4 after 76 overs.
HUNDRED up for Buttler! 103 (152)
Ashwin bowls out another maiden over to Stokes as the English batsmen continue to frustrate the Indians. India need to find a way to trouble the two batsmen a bit more here.
England 208/4 after 75 overs.
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. He aims the first delivery at the pads of Buttler and the batsman clips it to deep square leg for a FOUR. Buttler leaves the 3rd delivery but it hits Pant’s fingers and the batsmen pick up a single. The wobble on the ball after it passes the batsman is making things difficult for the keeper. 6 runs off the over.
England 208/4 after 74 overs.
Ashwin finds some great turn after landing the ball onto a rough patch on the pitch. The ball turned in sharply, finding the gap between bat and pad but misses the stumps too. This is the spot Ashwin should be targeting in his over. Buttler picks up a single on the last ball of the over.
England 202/4 after 73 overs.
Ishant sends down a full toss down to Stokes who connects with the splice sending the ball down to deep square leg for two runs. That brings up the FIFTY for Stokes, it’s his slowest Test fifty coming from 147 balls. It also takes England past the 200-run mark. Just the 2 runs from the over.
England 201/4 after 72 overs.
FIFTY up for Stokes! 51 (147)
Buttler connects with a well-timed drive on the 3rd delivery sending it racing through deep extra cover for a FOUR. Those runs take Buttler past his career best score of 85 in Tests which he recorded on his debut against India at Southampton. Just the 4 runs from the over.
England 199/4 after 71 overs.
Ishant sticks to a line outside off and Stokes is content with just letting those travel back to the keeper. Another maiden over. The sun is also out now making it ideal conditions for the batsmen.
England 195/4 after 70 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin back into the attack. Stokes is on strike and he just defends the first 5 deliveries before picking up a single on the last ball. Rishabh Pant can be heard on the mic stump calling for patience from the team. Just how much longer till India get a breakthrough here?
England 195/4 after 69 overs.
Stokes punches the 3rd delivery though extra cover to pick up 3 runs. Buttler who is batting on 82 is just 3 runs away from his highest Test score. Just the 3 runs off the over.
England 194/4 after 68 overs.
Stokes gets behind the line of the first delivery and whips it to square leg for a couple of runs. He then plays out the rest of the over before picking up a single off the last delivery. England now need 330 runs to win, still a long shot but it’s worth mentioning as India have the runs needed to attack the batsmen a bit more.
England 191/4 after 67 overs.
Ishant looks for the inswinger on the 5th delivery but it’s a tad too much down the leg side and Buttler just helps it along to the fine leg fence for a FOUR. Buttler then guides the next delivery down the other side as he gets a thick outside edge which takes the ball past the slip cordon and down to the third man fence for another FOUR. 8 runs come off the over.
England 188/4 after 66 overs.
Bumrah tempts Stokes into playing a shot on the 2nd delivery which was slightly fuller and angling away from the left hander. He thought of playing it but decides against it at the very last moment. That very well could’ve nipped an edge from his bat had he chased after it. Maiden over.
England 180/4 after 65 overs.
Ishant Sharma comes back into the attack. He pitches the 2nd delivery short and wide, Buttler isn’t going to let that one go as he slaps it through point for a FOUR. Buttler then plays out the rest of the over.
England 180/4 after 64 overs.
India have three slips in place now. Bumrah overpitches the 2nd delivery and Buttler gets across and whips it to deep square leg for three runs. Stokes plays out the rest of the over. Just 3 runs come off it.
England 176/4 after 63 overs.
The players are back on the pitch. Bumrah will bowl the first over in this session. Buttler takes stance at the strikers end.
And the two batsmen have survived the entire session as Umpires call for Tea on Day 4. Good session for England. Buttler and Stokes completed their respective 50s in that session and took some valuable time away from Indians. Join us in 20 minutes time for the third session of the day.
It is Tea time.