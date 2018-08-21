ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Bumrah gets two in two, dismisses Buttler and Bairstow

Shami sends down a good length delivery that strays onto the pads of Buttler and the batsman clips it behind square leg for a FOUR. That brings up the 150-run partnership between Buttler and Stokes. Shami sends the 4th delivery short and Buttler connects with the pull for another FOUR. He then whips the next ball to backward square leg for back-to-back FOURs as he reaches his maiden Test HUNDRED. Buttler is justifying his selection to the squad and also his elevation to Test vice-captain. 12 runs off the over.

England 220/4 after 76 overs.