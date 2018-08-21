ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 4 Highlight: Rashid-Anderson partnership stretches the match into Day 5

Live now
Aug 21, 2018 11:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
100-run stand comes up
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Pandya 62 (187)
WICKET! Woakes c Pant b Bumrah 4 (3)
WICKET! Bairstow b Bumrah 0 (1)
WICKET! Buttler lbw Bumrah 106 (176)
HUNDRED up for Buttler! 103 (152)
FIFTY up for Stokes! 51 (147)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY UP for Buttler! 51 (93)
50-run stand comes up
WICKET! Pope c Kohli b Shami 16 (39)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Bumrah 13 (40)
WICKET! Cook c Rahul b Ishant 17 (39)
WICKET! Jennings c Pant b Ishant 13 (31)
WICKET! Shami c Cook b Rashid 3 (6)
FIFTY up for Pandya! 50 (50)
WICKET! Rahane b Rashid 29 (94)
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Anderson 1 (6)
WICKET! Kohli lbw Woakes 103 (197)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 102 (191)
WICKET! Pujara b Stokes c Cook 72 (208)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (82)
FIFTY up ! PUJARA 50 (147)
WICKET! Dhawan st Bairstow b Rashid 44 (63)
WICKET! Rahul b Stokes 36 (33)
50-run stand comes up!
WICKET! Buttler c Thakur (sub) b Bumrah 39 (32)
WICKET! Broad lbw Hardik 0 (4)
WICKET! Rashid c Pant b Hardik 5 (5)
WICKET! Woakes c Pant b Hardik 8 (5)
WICKET! Bairstow c Rahul b Hardik 15 (41)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Shami 10 (13)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Hardik 16 (29)
WICKET! Pope c Pant b Ishant 10 (22)
WICKET! Jennings c Pant b Bumrah 20 (32)
WICKET! Cook c Pant b Ishant 29 (42)
WICKET! Bumrah b Anderson 0 (1)
WICKET! Shami c Broad b Andeson 3 (5)
WICKET ! Ashwin b Broad 14 (17)
STUMPS!
WICKET! Pandya b Anderson c Buttler 18(54)
WICKET! Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97 (152)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Broad 81 (131)
150-run partnership comes up! (150 from 236 balls)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY UP ! Rahane 50 (76)
FIFTY UP for Kohli! 50 (74)
150 up for India!
100-run up for India
India at 82/3 (26.4 overs) at lunch
WICKET! Pujara c Rashid b Woakes 14 (31)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Woakes 23 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 35 (65)
50-run stand comes up
England win the toss and choose to bowl.
Last over of the day. Bumrah to Anderson. Two slips, a gully, a forward short leg and a leg slip.
Anderson gets a single behind square leg off the 3rd ball. Gives Rashid 3 balls to survive. Rashid survives the three balls. It is stumps on Day 4.
England 311/9 after 102 overs
Ashwin to Anderson.
Anderson takes a single of the 1st delivery. There is an appeal for LBW on the 5th delivery. Umpires gives it NOT OUT. India takes the referral. Third umpires says NOT OUT as well. In the meantime there is an overthrow. And umpire gives it as 4 BYES. No run off the last ball.
England 310/9 after 101 overs
Shami to Rashid.
Rashid gets a FOUR on the 1st delivery. Good shot towards backward point. Rashid scores another FOUR of the 4th ball, this time square leg. No run off the rest two balls.
England 305/9 after 100 overs
Bumrah to Anderson.
No runs off the over. Anderson survives.
England 297/9 after 99 overs
Shami to Anderson.
First ball is played for FOUR. Anderson plays the 3rd delivery for a single down the leg side. No runs by Rashid off the the remaining balls.
England 297/9 after 98 overs
Bumrah to bowl on strike is Broad.
No run off the 1st delivery. OUT Broad gets an edge on the 2nd delivery and the ball flies to K L Rahul standing at second slip. Rahul makes no mistake. Broad has to go. With that wicket Bumrah completes his 5 wicket haul for the innings. Well deserved. James Anderson replaces Broad. Anderson takes a single off the 5th ball. Rashid shoulders arms to the last ball.
England 292/9 after 97 overs
Ashwin to Broad. Two slips and a short leg.
No run of the 1st delivery. Broad pushes the 2nd delivery towards mid-wicket region and completes a single. That single brings 50 run stand. No run off the remaining balls.
England 291/8 after 96 overs
Shami to Broad. Three slips and a short leg.
No run by Broad off the five balls. Broad leaving the balls. There are words being exchanged between Broad and Kohli. Broad just about manages to bring his bat down for the last ball. The ball runs through the vacant point area. Batsmen run three.
England 290/8 after 95 overs
The play has been extended by extra half hour.
Ashwin to Rashid. Three close in fielders.
Rashid barely manages to survive the over. Ashwin spun the ball both ways and the batsman had no answer to those deliveries. No run scored of the over.
England 287/8 after 94 overs
Shami pitches the second ball way down leg and Rashid misses the flick but Pant doesn’t manage to collect it cleanly as the batsmen pick up a quick single. Broad then backs away and slices the last ball through backward point for FOUR. Broad and Rashid are making the bowlers work hard to finish things here.
England 287/8 after 93 overs.
Ishant Sharma comes back into the attack. He comes from round the wicket but Broad pushes the first ball to backward point for two runs. Ishant pitches the 4th delivery short but Broad somehow connects with an awkward pull sending the ball down to long leg for a FOUR. Ishant goes short again on the next delivery and Broad this time pulls it through square leg for back-to-back FOURs. 10 runs come off the over.
England 282/8 after 92 overs.
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack in place of Bumrah. Looks like Bumrah will have to wait longer for his fifth wicket. Shami pitches the 4th delivery short and Rashid pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single. The next ball hits Broad on the pads and the batsmen pick up a quick single. DROPPED! Rashid is swinging wildly and gets a big edge on the last delivery that flies to the right of Kohli at third slip. The Indian skipper is a little late to respond and the ball escapes from his grasp.
England 272/8 after 91 overs.
Rashid takes a big swing at the 2nd delivery which was bowled full outside off but he misses by a margin. He’s looking to throw the kitchen sink at everything now. Pandya sends one down onto the pads of the batsman and Rashid happily flicks it to deep backward square for a FOUR. Rashid again takes a swipe at the next two balls but doesn’t connect. Pandya sends the last ball down the leg side again but it glances off the pads for a leg bye. 5 runs come off the over.
England 270/8 after 90 overs.
Man of the moment Bumrah to continue. On strike is Rashid.
Rashid tries to drive the 2nd delivery but misses the ball completely. Ball flies to the wicketkeeper. The batsman just about manages to bring his bat down for the 3rd delivery. Rashid plays the 4th delivery through the vacant cover region for FOUR. Stand and deliver by Rashid. 5th delivery is a short ball by Bumrah and Rashid just pulls the ball over fine leg for SIX. Rashid pulls the last ball of the over towards square leg for a single.
England 265/8 after 89 overs
Pandya to Broad. Pandya trying to Bounce Broad in the over. But The batsman somehow ducks and defends his way through the over. Maiden over.
England 254/8 after 88 overs
Broad gets a single on the first ball to bring Rashid on strike. Rashid picks up a couple with a firm back foot punch on the next delivery. ALMOST! Rashid edges the next delivery and Kohli takes a good catch at third slip. Rashid is making his way back to the dressing room when the Umpire checks for a no-ball. It’s close but in the end the Umpire calls for a no-ball as it doesn’t look like Bumrah had anything behind the line there. Rashid comes back to the crease and piles insult to injury as he gets two FOURs from the last 3 balls.
England 254/8 after 87 overs.
CAUGHT! England are unfolding like a pack of cards now. This time it’s a big wicket as Pandya catches Stokes off guard with a short of length delivery that nips away after pitching around leg. Stokes got an edge to it which carries to Rahul again at second slip and he isn’t going to make any mistakes as he take it comfortably. Broad is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a single. Just a run and a wicket from the over.
England 242/8 after 86 overs.
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Pandya 62 (187)
Stokes just about manages to bring his bat down in time to tuck the 3rd delivery to deep square leg for a single. CAUGHT! Bumrah sends down a bouncer and Woakes gets caught in two minds as the ball zips into him and nips off his gloves before carrying back to Pant who takes a good catch extending his hands high above his head. Another good catch by the wicket keeper as India find themselves just 3 wickets away from victory now. Adil Rashid comes out to bat.
England 241/7 after 85 overs.
WICKET! Woakes c Pant b Bumrah 4 (3)
Pandya tries to keep up the pressure on the batsmen. He sends the 5th delivery full onto the pads of Stokes and the batsman helps it down to fine leg for a FOUR.
England 240/6 after 84 overs.
What an over from Bumrah! He traps Buttler lbw on the 3rd delivery with an inswinging delivery which crashed into the pads as Buttler shouldered arms. They go for the review, the height seems to be the only way out for Buttler as he didn’t offer any shot there. Replays reveal the ball was clipping the top of the stumps leaving it to Umpire’s call and Buttler has to walk. What an innings it has been from the batsman.
Bairstow is the new man in and Bumrah immediately sends him packing with an absolute peach. He sent down another length ball that nipped in and went past the outside edge to knock the off stump. Bairstow is dismissed on a golden duck. Woakes is the new man in, India have 4 slips, short leg and short midwicket in place for the hat-trick ball. Bumrah looks for the inswinger but sends down a full toss which Woakes clips though midwicket for a FOUR. 5 runs and 2 wickets come off the over.
England 235/6 after 83 overs.