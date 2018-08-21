ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 4 Highlight: Rashid-Anderson partnership stretches the match into Day 5

What an over from Bumrah! He traps Buttler lbw on the 3rd delivery with an inswinging delivery which crashed into the pads as Buttler shouldered arms. They go for the review, the height seems to be the only way out for Buttler as he didn’t offer any shot there. Replays reveal the ball was clipping the top of the stumps leaving it to Umpire’s call and Buttler has to walk. What an innings it has been from the batsman.

Bairstow is the new man in and Bumrah immediately sends him packing with an absolute peach. He sent down another length ball that nipped in and went past the outside edge to knock the off stump. Bairstow is dismissed on a golden duck. Woakes is the new man in, India have 4 slips, short leg and short midwicket in place for the hat-trick ball. Bumrah looks for the inswinger but sends down a full toss which Woakes clips though midwicket for a FOUR. 5 runs and 2 wickets come off the over.

England 235/6 after 83 overs.