ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 4: Bumrah's 5-for takes India to the cusp of victory

India got off to a great start when Ishant Sharma got Keaton Jennings caught behind in the first over of the day. It was a short of length delivery that nipped and caught the outside edge, only to be pouched up by Pant. Sharma struck again in his next over when he got Alastair Cook to nick one to KL Rahul in the slips. It was the 11th time that he had dismissed Cook and the England opener didn’t look comfortable at all when facing the pacer. England were reduced to 32/2 (Image - Reuters)