ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 4: Bumrah's 5-for takes India to the cusp of victory

Here are the top moments from Day 4 of the third Test match between England and India being played at Trent Bridge. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 India got off to a great start when Ishant Sharma got Keaton Jennings caught behind in the first over of the day. It was a short of length delivery that nipped and caught the outside edge, only to be pouched up by Pant. Sharma struck again in his next over when he got Alastair Cook to nick one to KL Rahul in the slips. It was the 11th time that he had dismissed Cook and the England opener didn’t look comfortable at all when facing the pacer. England were reduced to 32/2 (Image - Reuters) 2/8 After scoring 80 in England's first innings at Edgbaston, captain Joe Root has hit a lean patch. His poor form continued at Trent Bridge as he got out for just 13 off 40 balls. Jasprit Bumrah got him to edge one to KL Rahul, who took a fine catch at second slip. (Image - AP) 3/8 After completing Root's catch, KL Rahul tried the 'Dele Alli Challenge' but failed! (Image - Reuters ) 4/8 England newcomer Ollie Pope, playing only his second Test, also struggled. Mohammed Shami forced him to edge one and Virat Kohli took a spectacular catch at third slip. At this stage, England was reduced to 62/4 (Image - Reuters) 5/8 Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes came together when Pope fell. The pair displayed great resolve as they batted through the entire second session. During the partnership, Buttler completed his Test Fifty and the pair added 100 runs together. When Tea was called, England's score was 173/4. (Image - Reuters ) 6/8 Buttler continued batting after Tea. On 99, the attacking right hander dispatched Shami's delivery to the backward square leg boundary and brought up a fine century. This was batsman's maiden Test hundred. (Image - Reuters) 7/8 Ben Stokes gave good company to Jos Buttler, and in the process, brought up his half-century as well. Thanks to the 169-run partnership between Stokes and Buttler, England's score improved to 231/4 from 62/4. (Image- Reuters) 8/8 Jasprit Bumrah then bowled an inspired spell with the second new ball and bagged 4 wickets. From 231/4, England was reduced to 291/9. In the process, Bumrah completed his 5 wicket haul as well. His victims were Root, Buttler, Bairstow, Woakes and Broad. (Image- Reuters) First Published on Aug 22, 2018 09:31 am