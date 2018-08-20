ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE: Kohli and Pujara at the crease for India

Live now
Aug 20, 2018
Pitch report
Pitch Report:
Playing 11:
England win the toss and choose to bowl.
Anderson continues. He is generating some great bounce from the pitch as the first delivery rises past Pujara. Anderson then beats Pujara with a delivery that was angling in before it straightened and just missed the outside edge as Pujara was looking to play inside the line. Pujara then gets a thick inside edge and picks up a quick run. Kohli plays out the rest of the over. It’s an exceptional over from Anderson who is generating movement off the seam to trouble the batsmen.
India 129/2 after 34 overs.
Chris Woakes comes into the attack. England have three slips in there all waiting for that outside edge. Woakes sends down a length delivery onto Kohli’s pads and the batsman expertly flicks it through midwicket for a FOUR. Just the 4 runs off the over.
India 128/2 after 33 overs.
Pujara plays out the over without scoring any runs. Anderson beats him on the second ball with a short of length delivery that only just whizzed past the outside edge as Pujara looked to defend.
India 124/2 after 32 overs.
Alright then, the players are out on the field and are taking their positions. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwara Pujara will continue at the crease for India. James Anderson will open the bowling for England with Pujara on strike.
It’s slightly overcast and the weather forecast predicts light clouds today. There will be some movement for sure for the seamers if the weather stays this way. India could make use of these conditions if they can collect runs early on and put England in to bat.
It definitely was a dream outing yesterday for Hardik. Let's hope India can capitalize on this position now.
Yesterday was the Hardik Pandya show as the all-rounder picked up his first 5-wicket haul in Test cricket to put India in a commanding position. India now lead by 292 runs after bundling England all out in a single session for just 161.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Day 3 of the 3rd Test between England and India at Trent Bridge.
Kohli blocks the first delivery before letting the next two go safely back to the keeper. Stokes decides to come from round the wicket for the next three deliveries. Kohli isn’t troubled by the change though and plays out the rest of the over. Maiden over to end the day with as India lead by 292 runs.
India 124/2 after 31 overs.
Pujara looks to be just waiting for the day’s play to end as he doesn’t take any runs in the over. Anderson beats him with a peach of a delivery on the last ball of the over which straightens after hitting the deck and only just misses the outside edge.
India 124/2 after 30 overs.
Stokes will continue attacking with the short balls as England have a short leg, a backward square leg and a leg gully in place. Kohli gets two off the first delivery as he guides the ball down to backward square leg. Kohli takes a big swipe at the 4th delivery which was another bouncer but he misses with the pull. Just the 2 from the over.
India 124/2 after 29 overs.
Anderson starts with a good length delivery which Kohli taps to backward point for a single. Pujara goes for the cut on the 4th delivery but he doesn’t judge the bounce well as the ball goes past the top of his willow. Just 1 run comes off the over.
India 122/2 after 28 overs.
Stokes continues. It looks like England will now try to get Pujara to play another hook shot similar to the one that got him out in the first innings. They have two men stationed by the boundary on the leg side. Pujara doesn’t take the bait though as he evades the short balls and takes a single off the 4th ball.
India 121/2 after 27 overs.
James Anderson comes back into the attack. Kohli rides the bounce and picks up a single on the 2nd delivery. Anderson sends down another shorter length delivery to Pujara who turns it to midwicket for another run. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 119/2 after 26 overs.
Ben Stokes comes back into the attack. He isn’t able to trouble the batsmen much though as both Kohli and Pujara rotate the strike comfortably. 4 runs come off the over.
India 117/2 after 25 overs.
Dhawan flicks the first ball down to fine leg for a couple. STUMPED! Dhawan fails to read the googly and pays dearly for it. He came down the track looking to block but the ball spinned away giving Bairstow ample time to take off the bails. Kohli is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a quick single through the leg side.
India 113/2 after 24 overs.
WICKET! Dhawan st Bairstow b Rashid 44 (63)
Pujara glances the first ball down to fine leg or a single. Dhawan then shuffles across and clips the next delivery down to fine leg again for a FOUR. He rotates strike with Pujara who then plays out the last three balls without taking any runs.
India 109/1 after 23 overs.
Pujara plays out the first four deliveries without taking any runs. He then grabs a single sending the 5th ball through the covers off the back foot. The Indian batsmen will be in no hurry to score now.
India 103/1 after 22 overs.
Woakes will bowl to Pujara.
A single down the leg side by the batsman on the 3rd delivery. But umpire gives it as LEG BYE. No run by Dhawan on the next three balls.
India 102/1 after 21 overs
Rashid will bowl to Dhawan.
Dhawan sweeps the first ball off the over for 2 runs. The batsman takes a single off the 2nd delivery towards mid-off. Pujara takes a single off the 4th delivery towards on side. No runs off the last two balls. =
India 101/1 after 20 overs
Woakes will bowl to Dhawan.
Dhawan edges the first ball of the over and the ball flies to Alastair Cook in slips where he DROPS it. The batsman takes a single off the 2nd delivery mid-off. No run by Pujara off the next four balls. One off that over.
India 97/1 after 19 overs
Rashid will bowl to Dhawan.
Dhawan gets a single off the first ball towards long leg. Pujara gets a single on the 2nd delivery through cover. Dhawan gets a single on the fourth ball towards deep mid-wicket. Pujara gets 2 runs off the last ball of the over.
India 96/1 after 18 overs
Woakes will bowl to Dhawan.
Dhawan takes a single off the 1st delivery towards fine. No run by Pujara off the next five balls.
India 91/1 after 17 overs