ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE: Kohli and Pujara at the crease for India

Anderson continues. He is generating some great bounce from the pitch as the first delivery rises past Pujara. Anderson then beats Pujara with a delivery that was angling in before it straightened and just missed the outside edge as Pujara was looking to play inside the line. Pujara then gets a thick inside edge and picks up a quick run. Kohli plays out the rest of the over. It’s an exceptional over from Anderson who is generating movement off the seam to trouble the batsmen.

India 129/2 after 34 overs.