ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE: India's lead goes past 400

Chris Woakes will bowl from the other end. On strike is Pujara.

Pujara flicks the 1st delivery down the square leg for a single. Kohli plays the 2nd delivery towards mid-on and takes a single. Pujara is stuck on pad on 3rd delivery but nothing that will get an appeal from English players. The batsman leaves the alone the 4th delivery. No run off the last two balls. Two off the over.

India 198/2 after 62 overs