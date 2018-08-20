ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE: India's lead goes past 400

Live now
Aug 20, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Pujara b Stokes c Cook 72 (208)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (82)
FIFTY up ! PUJARA 50 (147)
Pitch report
WICKET! Dhawan st Bairstow b Rashid 44 (63)
WICKET! Rahul b Stokes 36 (33)
50-run stand comes up!
WICKET! Buttler c Thakur (sub) b Bumrah 39 (32)
WICKET! Broad lbw Hardik 0 (4)
WICKET! Rashid c Pant b Hardik 5 (5)
WICKET! Woakes c Pant b Hardik 8 (5)
WICKET! Bairstow c Rahul b Hardik 15 (41)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Shami 10 (13)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Hardik 16 (29)
WICKET! Pope c Pant b Ishant 10 (22)
WICKET! Jennings c Pant b Bumrah 20 (32)
WICKET! Cook c Pant b Ishant 29 (42)
WICKET! Bumrah b Anderson 0 (1)
WICKET! Shami c Broad b Andeson 3 (5)
WICKET ! Ashwin b Broad 14 (17)
STUMPS!
WICKET! Pandya b Anderson c Buttler 18(54)
WICKET! Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97 (152)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Broad 81 (131)
150-run partnership comes up! (150 from 236 balls)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY UP ! Rahane 50 (76)
FIFTY UP for Kohli! 50 (74)
150 up for India!
100-run up for India
India at 82/3 (26.4 overs) at lunch
WICKET! Pujara c Rashid b Woakes 14 (31)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Woakes 23 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 35 (65)
50-run stand comes up
Pitch Report:
Playing 11:
England win the toss and choose to bowl.
Drinks break
Stokes will bowl to Rahane.
Rahane takes a single off the 1st delivery. Kohli gets FOUR BYES on the 2nd delivery. No run of the next three balls by Kohli. Kohli goes on top of the last ball of the over and plays it towards off side to take a single. Six off the over.
India 236/3 after 75 overs
Rashid will bowl to Kohli. Two close in fielders.
Kohli takes a single off the 3rd delivery towards fine leg. Rahane tucks the 4th delivery towards fine leg and takes 2 runs. Slight misfiled by Cook helped batsmen to complete two runs. Rahane takes a single towards midwicket on the last ball of the over. Four off the over.
India 230/3 after 74 overs
Stokes will bowl to Kohli.
Kohli plays the 4th delivery down the fine leg region for a single. No runs by Rahane on the last two balls of the over. Only one off the over.
India 226/3 after 73 overs
It has started to drizzle at Trentbridge. Few umbrellas and raincoats are out.
Rashid will bowl to Rahane.
No runs off the over. Rahane good in defensive shot. Maiden.
India 225/3 after 72 overs
Clouds hover over Trentbridge. It has gone dark.
Kohli-Pujara stand is finally broken.
Bowling change. Ben Stokes into the attack. On strike is Kohli.
Kohli takes a single off the 1st delivery. No run by Pujara on the 2nd delivery. OUT. Pujara chases an away going ball by Stokes and gets a thick edge and Cook takes an easy catch at slip. Pujara has to go. His patient stay at the crease has come to an end. Ajinkya Rahane replaces Pujara. Rahane gets a single off the last ball of the over.
India 225/3 after 71 overs
WICKET! Pujara b Stokes c Cook 72 (208)
Rashid will bow to Kohli. Two close in fielders.
Kohli rocks back on the 1st delivery and plays the ball towards midwicket. Completes a single. Pujara uses the depth of the crease and rocks back and plays the third ball of the over for FOUR towards long-on. No runs off the remaining balls. Five off the over.
India 223/2 after 71 overs
Kohli has completed 400+ runs in this series now. Quiet a contrast from his previous tour of England.
Woakes will bowl to Pujara.
Pujara takes a single towards square leg on 2nd delivery. Kohli pushes the 4th delivery down the long on and the batsmen cross for 3 runs. No runs by Pujara of the remaining two balls. Four off the over.
India 218/2 after 70 overs
Rashid will bowl to Kohli.
Kohli takes a single of the 2nd delivery. That single brings the 100 run partnership between Kohli and Pujara. Pujara takes a single towards mid-wicket on 4th delivery. Kohli takes a single towards mid-wicket on 5th delivery. Pujara takes a single again towards midwicket to end the over. Four runs off the over.
India 214/2 after 69 overs
Woakes will bowl to Pujara.
Pujara comfortably defends the 1st delivery. The 2nd delivery hits Pujara’s pads and goes to the wicketkeeper. There is appeal from the English players but the umpire is not interested. They discuss for a while if to go for the review or not. They don’t go for it in the end. They have only one referral left. No run off the rest of the balls. Maiden. Good over by Woakes.
India 210/2 after 68 overs
Rashid will bowl to Pujara.
Pujara plays a good cover drive on the 1st delivery and the batsmen cross for a single. Kohli plays a front foot defensive shot on the 2nd delivery. The batsman leaves the 3rd delivery. Front foot defensive shot on next three balls. Only a single off the over.
India 210/2 after 67 overs
Woakes will bowl to Kohli.
Kohli gets 2 runs on the 1st delivery. Kohli misses the second ball but there is some noise and Woakes appeals. But no appeal from anyone from behind the wicket. Umpire is also not interested. No runs off the remaining balls.
India 209/2 after 66 overs
Rashid will continue. On strike is Pujara. Two close-in fielders.
Pujara takes a single off the 3rd delivery. Kohli takes a single in front of the square leg on the fifth ball. No run by Pujara on the last ball of the over. Two off the over.
India 207/2 after 65 overs
Woakes will bowl to Kohli.
No runs by the Indian captain of the first two balls of the over. Kohli plays the 3rd delivery towards point and takes a quick single. Pujara plays the 5th delivery mid-wicket and takes a quick single. Kohli leaves the last ball of the over for the wicketkeeper. Two off the over.
India 205/2 after 64 overs
Rashid will bowl to Kohli.
Kohli takes a single on the 2nd delivery towards mid-on. Pujara pulls the 5th delivery for FOUR. It was short and the batsman had no hesitation in punishing it. No run off the last ball of the over.
India 203/2 after 63 overs
Lights have come on at Trentbridge. This should assist bowlers.
Chris Woakes will bowl from the other end. On strike is Pujara.
Pujara flicks the 1st delivery down the square leg for a single. Kohli plays the 2nd delivery towards mid-on and takes a single. Pujara is stuck on pad on 3rd delivery but nothing that will get an appeal from English players. The batsman leaves the alone the 4th delivery. No run off the last two balls. Two off the over.
India 198/2 after 62 overs
Rashid will bowl to Kohli. A slip and a short-leg in place.
Kohli plays the first ball through the covers for a single. No run by Pujara on bext three balls. Pujara plays the 5th delivery towards leg side and takes a takes a single. Kohli defends the last ball to end the over. Two off that over.
India 196/2 after 61 overs
Abdul Rashid will bowl the first over after Lunch.
Players and umpires are back on the field. Play is set to resume. Which team's session will this be? Next two hours will answer that question.
Just a little longer for the post lunch session to be underway.