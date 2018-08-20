ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE: India declare with a lead of 520 runs

Live now
Aug 20, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Shami c Cook b Rashid 3 (6)
FIFTY up for Pandya! 50 (50)
WICKET! Rahane b Rashid 29 (94)
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Anderson 1 (6)
WICKET! Kohli lbw Woakes 103 (197)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 102 (191)
WICKET! Pujara b Stokes c Cook 72 (208)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (82)
FIFTY up ! PUJARA 50 (147)
Pitch report
WICKET! Dhawan st Bairstow b Rashid 44 (63)
WICKET! Rahul b Stokes 36 (33)
50-run stand comes up!
WICKET! Buttler c Thakur (sub) b Bumrah 39 (32)
WICKET! Broad lbw Hardik 0 (4)
WICKET! Rashid c Pant b Hardik 5 (5)
WICKET! Woakes c Pant b Hardik 8 (5)
WICKET! Bairstow c Rahul b Hardik 15 (41)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Shami 10 (13)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Hardik 16 (29)
WICKET! Pope c Pant b Ishant 10 (22)
WICKET! Jennings c Pant b Bumrah 20 (32)
WICKET! Cook c Pant b Ishant 29 (42)
WICKET! Bumrah b Anderson 0 (1)
WICKET! Shami c Broad b Andeson 3 (5)
WICKET ! Ashwin b Broad 14 (17)
STUMPS!
WICKET! Pandya b Anderson c Buttler 18(54)
WICKET! Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97 (152)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Broad 81 (131)
150-run partnership comes up! (150 from 236 balls)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY UP ! Rahane 50 (76)
FIFTY UP for Kohli! 50 (74)
150 up for India!
150 up for India!
100-run up for India
India at 82/3 (26.4 overs) at lunch
WICKET! Pujara c Rashid b Woakes 14 (31)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Woakes 23 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 35 (65)
50-run stand comes up
Pitch Report:
Playing 11:
England win the toss and choose to bowl.
For the full match scorecard click here.
Bumrah to Cook. Four slips on place. A very tight slip cordon.
No runs off the first over. Bumarh kept it very tight and tested Cook with just outside the off stump line.
England 0/0 after 1 overs
Jasprit Bumrah will bowl to Alastair Cook. On the other end is Keaton Jennings.
Right then, the last innings of the test match is set to begin.
This was tweeted a while back.
Rashid pitches the first delivery short and Pandya pulls it straight down the ground for a FOUR. Pandya then picks up a quick single off the next ball to bring up his FIFTY. That’s his 4th Test fifty. CAUGHT! Shami goes for the slog-sweep but only finds Cook right at the boundary line near the cow corner. Pandya and Ashwin pick singles off the last three deliveries as India finally declare at the end of the over with a lead of 520 runs
India 352/7 after 110 overs.
WICKET! Shami c Cook b Rashid 3 (6)
FIFTY up for Pandya! 50 (50)
Pandya doesn’t get any runs off the first 2 deliveries. The third ball ricochets off his pads as they pick up a single. Shami misses the next delivery too as it goes off his pads and the batsmen pick up another leg bye. Pandya guides the 5th delivery to deep backward point for a single. Shami then taps the last ball to the cover region for two runs. 5 runs come off the over.
India 344/6 after 109 overs.
Rashid strikes with his first delivery. Rahane was looking for the cut but misses the ball as it knocks over his off stump. Shami is the new man in and immediately gets off the mark with a single. Rashid tosses the next delivery on off stump and Pandya smokes it over long on for a massive SIX. Pandya dances down the track again and slices the next ball behind point for three runs. Shami looks for a single on the last ball but is sent back by Pandya. Looks like he’ll get another over here to complete his half century.
India lead by 507 runs.
India 339/6 after 108 overs.
WICKET! Rahane b Rashid 29 (94)
Stuart Broad comes back into attack. England seem to be deliberately slowing things down a bit. Pandya cannot get any runs off the first 3 deliveries. He then manages to connect with the 4th, whipping it away to the cow corner for a FOUR. Broad pitches the next ball short and Pandya stand tall and slaps it though point for back-to-back FOURs. He’s beaten on the last delivery as he tries to play inside the line but the ball swerves away from his blade. 8 runs come off the over.
India 329/5 after 107 overs.
Pandya slaps the first ball hard to sweeper cover but only gets a single. Rahane carves the next delivery to point for another run. Pandya looks to be going for the big shots more frequently now but just cannot connect. Looks like India are targeting the 500-run mark now before declaring. The lead currently stands at 489.
India 321/5 after 106 overs.
Pandya is treated to a half volley to start the over with and he gets under it, sending the ball over cover for a FOUR. He then picks up a single on the 3rd delivery to rotate strike. Rahane plays out the over still in his defensive avatar. Just 5 come off the over.
India 318/5 after 105 overs.
Pandya gets a couple from the first delivery as he sweeps it to deep square leg. He then picks up a single off the 3rd delivery, tucking the ball behind square. Just 3 runs off the over.
India 313/5 after 104 overs.
Stokes starts with a short ball and Rahane mistimes the pull but gets a single as the ball falls behind square. Pandya is treated to a juicy full toss on the 3rd delivery and he tries to punch it through cover but finds a fielder and only gets a single. Just 2 runs from the over.
India 310/5 after 103 overs.
Rashid pitches the 5th delivery short and Rahane cuts it to sweeper cover for a single. He flights the next one and Pandya launches it over extra cover for a FOUR. 5 runs off the over.
India 308/5 after 102 overs.
Stokes pitches the 4th delivery short and wide outside off, Rahane stands tall and slaps that through the covers for a FOUR. Rahane then steers the next delivery to backward point for a single. 5 runs off the over. India now lead by 471 runs.
India 303/5 after 101 overs.
Adil Rashid comes back into the attack. Rahane and Pandya pick singles off the first two deliveries. Rahane then guides the 4th ball to extra cover for yet another run. Pandya looks to punch the last ball though cover but misses. 3 runs off the over.
India 298/5 after 100 overs.
Ben Stokes comes back into the attack. He sends the first one wide and will have to bowl that again. Pandya guides the 5th delivery to deep backward point for a single. Rahane gets another single, clipping the last delivery down to fine leg.
India 295/5 after 99 overs.
Pandya doesn’t get any runs off the first 4 deliveries. Woakes pitches the next one short and wide, Pandya swings hard at it but doesn’t connect well. The ball is in the air for a bit but lands short of third man who was coming charging in. Just 1 run off the over.
India 292/5 after 98 overs.
Anderson pitches the first delivery onto the pads of Pandya and the batsman flicks it through midwicket for a FOUR. He then sends down a length delivery outside off and Pandya stands tall and crashes it through point for another FOUR. Pandya is looking to put his foot on the accelerator here. 9 runs off the over.
India 291/5 after 97 overs.
Rahane still not too eager to go for the big shots as he plays out the over without taking any runs. Maiden over for Woakes.
India 282/5 after 96 overs.
Pant takes a big swipe at the 3rd delivery but he misses the ball. There are some appeals for caught behind but the umpire isn’t interested and Buttler advices against going for the review. CAUGHT! Doesn’t matter as Anderson has his man on the very next delivery. He sends down an outswinger and Pant sticks his bat out but only manages to edge it down to Cook at first slip. Pant couldn’t really get going but India still have another big hitter in the form of Hardik Pandya who walks out to bat. Wicket maiden for Anderson.
India 282/5 after 95 overs.
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Anderson 1 (6)
Kohli flicks the first delivery towards deep midwicket for a single. Rahane then nudges the next delivery to point for another run. LBW! Finally England have the breakthrough. Woakes sent down a full length inswinger and Kohli who was looking to play across missed the ball which crashed into his pads. He goes for the review and the ball tracker shows the ball was only just clipping the leg stump. It’s left to the ‘Umpire’s call’ and India retain the review but Kohli has to walk. What a fantastic innings it has been from the Indian skipper. Rishabh Pant steps out to bat now ahead of Hardik Pandya. Looks like India might just go all out now.
India 282/4 after 94 overs.
WICKET! Kohli lbw Woakes 103 (197)