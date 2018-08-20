ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE: India declare with a lead of 520 runs

Kohli flicks the first delivery towards deep midwicket for a single. Rahane then nudges the next delivery to point for another run. LBW! Finally England have the breakthrough. Woakes sent down a full length inswinger and Kohli who was looking to play across missed the ball which crashed into his pads. He goes for the review and the ball tracker shows the ball was only just clipping the leg stump. It’s left to the ‘Umpire’s call’ and India retain the review but Kohli has to walk. What a fantastic innings it has been from the Indian skipper. Rishabh Pant steps out to bat now ahead of Hardik Pandya. Looks like India might just go all out now.

India 282/4 after 94 overs.