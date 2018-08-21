ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 3: Kohli's ton puts India in command; England face a big chase

Here are the top moments from Day 3 of the third Test match between England and India being played at Trent Bridge. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara continued batting for India on Day 3. They batted slowly throughout the session adding only 70 runs to the team's overnight total of 124. But the duo ensured that no wicket was lost in the first session. As the players walked off the filed for the Lunch on Day 3, India's total read 194/3 with commanding lead of 362 runs . (Image - Reuters) 2/9 England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow got his left hand injured while keeping wickets to James Anderson. Bairstow had to leave the field to get his hand examined. England Cricket later posted a tweet saying that Bairstow sustained a small fracture on his left middle finger. Jos Buttler took up wicket-keeping duties in Bairstow's absence. (Image - Reuters) 3/9 Post Lunch, Pujara was India's first casualty of the day. He was out on a Ben Stokes ball as he edged it to Alastair Cook standing at 1st slip. Pujara made 72 of 208 balls and stitched a 113 run stand with Kohli. (Image - AP) 4/9 There was no damage at the other end as Kohli continued batting with great aplomb even after Tea. He soon completed his Ton in style by scoring a boundary off Chris Woakes' delivery. It was Indian captain's second century of the series and 23rd Test century overall. He is also the leading run scorer in the ongoing series. (Image - Reuters) 5/9 After Ollie Pope it was Hardik Pandya's turn to attempt the now all popular ‘Dele Alli Challenge’. Early on Day 3, shutterbugs caught the Indian all rounder giving #DeleChallenge a go. The trend has caught the imagination of cricket world as well. (Image - Reuters) 6/9 Kohli was soon dismissed after completing his century by Chris Woakes. The England all rounder trapped the Indian skipper dead in front of the wickets. Kohli made 103 off 197 balls. He left Trentbridge to a standing ovation. (Image- Reuters) 7/9 As Kohli delayed India's declaration, Pandya got into the T20 mode with his bat. The all rounder brought his half century in only 50 balls. This was Pandya's 4th Test fifty. India finally declared after the Pandya reached the landmark in the 110th over with a lead of 520 runs. (Image - Reuters) 8/9 Jasprit Bumrah opened the bowling for India as England openers started their chase of 521 runs. He along with fellow pacer Ishant Sharma bowled a fiery spell for 40 minutes but without any luck. (Image - Reuters) 9/9 England openers First Published on Aug 21, 2018 07:56 am