ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 3 Highlights: England chase improbable 521 to win the Test

Live now
Aug 20, 2018 11:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Shami c Cook b Rashid 3 (6)
FIFTY up for Pandya! 50 (50)
WICKET! Rahane b Rashid 29 (94)
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Anderson 1 (6)
WICKET! Kohli lbw Woakes 103 (197)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 102 (191)
WICKET! Pujara b Stokes c Cook 72 (208)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (82)
FIFTY up ! PUJARA 50 (147)
Pitch report
WICKET! Dhawan st Bairstow b Rashid 44 (63)
WICKET! Rahul b Stokes 36 (33)
50-run stand comes up!
WICKET! Buttler c Thakur (sub) b Bumrah 39 (32)
WICKET! Broad lbw Hardik 0 (4)
WICKET! Rashid c Pant b Hardik 5 (5)
WICKET! Woakes c Pant b Hardik 8 (5)
WICKET! Bairstow c Rahul b Hardik 15 (41)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Shami 10 (13)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Hardik 16 (29)
WICKET! Pope c Pant b Ishant 10 (22)
WICKET! Jennings c Pant b Bumrah 20 (32)
WICKET! Cook c Pant b Ishant 29 (42)
WICKET! Bumrah b Anderson 0 (1)
WICKET! Shami c Broad b Andeson 3 (5)
WICKET ! Ashwin b Broad 14 (17)
STUMPS!
WICKET! Pandya b Anderson c Buttler 18(54)
WICKET! Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97 (152)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Broad 81 (131)
150-run partnership comes up! (150 from 236 balls)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY UP ! Rahane 50 (76)
FIFTY UP for Kohli! 50 (74)
150 up for India!
150 up for India!
100-run up for India
India at 82/3 (26.4 overs) at lunch
WICKET! Pujara c Rashid b Woakes 14 (31)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Woakes 23 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 35 (65)
50-run stand comes up
Pitch Report:
Playing 11:
England win the toss and choose to bowl.
For the full match scorecard click here.
India's day through and through. England need 498 runs to win, India need 10 wickets with two whole days of play left. Join us tomorrow for the live coverage of Day 4 of the third Test. Till then it is Goodnight!
And that's that. It is stumps on Day 3 and Trentbridge
Ashwin to bowl the last over of the day.
Ashwin to Cook. Four close in fielders.
No runs off the over. Ashwin tried his best to get Cook out but Cook survived.
England 23/0 after 9 overs
Ashwin to bowl the last over of the day.
Sharma to Jennings. It is all about surviving next two overs.
Sharma tested Jennings in that over. Jennings is under pressure and that showed in that over. Ball beat the outside edge of Jennings bat couple of times and also took the inside edge but Jennings somehow managed to survive. Maiden over.
England 20/0 after 8 overs
Ashwin was struggling through his over. We have to keep a track of his injury.
Bowling change. Ravi Ashwin replaces Bumrah. On strike is Cook. Someone recalls first Test.
Cook starts the over well by taking two runs towards mid-wicket. No runs off the 2nd and 3rd delivery. Cook is comprehensively beaten on the 4th delivery. The ball spins and jumps and goes to the wicketkeeper. Cook scores no run of the remaining two balls. Another maiden over.
England 20/0 after 7 overs
Sharma will bowl to Cook.
No run off the first ball. Second ball of the over is a beauty of a ball by Sharma. Jaffa. Beats Jennings. Past his edge. No runs off the next four balls. Maiden over.
England 20/0 after 6 overs
Bumrah to Cook.
Cook gets on top of the first ball and times it well through the covers for 2 runs. The second ball of the over is a peach of a ball from Bumrah. It beats Cook all ends up. Misses his bat, misses the stumps and flies to the wicketkeeper. Cook plays the 3rd delivery through the leg side for FOUR. Good comeback by Cook. Nice tussle between the ball and the bat on show. No runs of the next three balls. Six off the over.
England 20/0 after 5 overs
Sharma will bowl to Cook.
Cook plays a gentle nab and gets a single towards backward point on 3rd delivery. Jennings leaves the 4th and 5th ball for the wicketkeeper. No issues. Jennings wanted to play the last ball of the over but pulls out at the very last second and the ball sails to the wicketkeeper. Only a solitary run off the over.
England 14/0 after 4 overs
Bumrah to Jennings.
Jennings drives the second ball of the over through covers for FOUR. The boundary receives claps from the Trentbridge crowd. Third ball is played firmly down the ground by Jennings for 2 runs. Jennings plays the 5th delivery with the angled bat through the slip cordon for another FOUR. Again the boundary is applauded. Jennings shows a straight bat to the last ball of the over. Ten off the over.
England 13/0 after 3 overs
Testing time for England openers.
Tall lanky Ishant Sharma will share the new ball with Bumrah.On strike is Jennings.
Jennings punches the first ball down the mid-off region for 2 runs. First runs of England innings. Jennings gives the fifth ball a gentle tap towards short extra cover and runs a quick single. Cook leaves the last ball of the over for the wicket keeper.
England 3/0 after 2 overs
Has India delayed the declration?
Bumrah to Cook. Four slips on place. A very tight slip cordon.
No runs off the first over. Bumarh kept it very tight and tested Cook with just outside the off stump line.
England 0/0 after 1 overs
Jasprit Bumrah will bowl to Alastair Cook. On the other end is Keaton Jennings.
Right then, the last innings of the test match is set to begin.
This was tweeted a while back.
Rashid pitches the first delivery short and Pandya pulls it straight down the ground for a FOUR. Pandya then picks up a quick single off the next ball to bring up his FIFTY. That’s his 4th Test fifty. CAUGHT! Shami goes for the slog-sweep but only finds Cook right at the boundary line near the cow corner. Pandya and Ashwin pick singles off the last three deliveries as India finally declare at the end of the over with a lead of 520 runs
India 352/7 after 110 overs.
WICKET! Shami c Cook b Rashid 3 (6)
FIFTY up for Pandya! 50 (50)
Pandya doesn’t get any runs off the first 2 deliveries. The third ball ricochets off his pads as they pick up a single. Shami misses the next delivery too as it goes off his pads and the batsmen pick up another leg bye. Pandya guides the 5th delivery to deep backward point for a single. Shami then taps the last ball to the cover region for two runs. 5 runs come off the over.
India 344/6 after 109 overs.
Rashid strikes with his first delivery. Rahane was looking for the cut but misses the ball as it knocks over his off stump. Shami is the new man in and immediately gets off the mark with a single. Rashid tosses the next delivery on off stump and Pandya smokes it over long on for a massive SIX. Pandya dances down the track again and slices the next ball behind point for three runs. Shami looks for a single on the last ball but is sent back by Pandya. Looks like he’ll get another over here to complete his half century.
India lead by 507 runs.
India 339/6 after 108 overs.
WICKET! Rahane b Rashid 29 (94)
Stuart Broad comes back into attack. England seem to be deliberately slowing things down a bit. Pandya cannot get any runs off the first 3 deliveries. He then manages to connect with the 4th, whipping it away to the cow corner for a FOUR. Broad pitches the next ball short and Pandya stand tall and slaps it though point for back-to-back FOURs. He’s beaten on the last delivery as he tries to play inside the line but the ball swerves away from his blade. 8 runs come off the over.
India 329/5 after 107 overs.