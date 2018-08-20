ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 2: Pandya puts India on top with 5-wicket haul

Here are the top moments from Day 2 of the third Test match between England and India being played at Trent Bridge. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Overnight batsman Rishab Pant was India's first casualty on Day 2. Pant chased a full outside the off stump ball from England pacer Stuart Broad only to get his stumps cleaned up. The Indian batsman made 24. Broad followed this with the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin who was also bowled. At this stage India was reduced to a 326/8. (Image - Reuters) 2/10 Wrecking havoc at the other end was James Anderson. Anderson first took the wicket of Mohammed Shami, getting him caught by Broad of a short ball . Then on the very next ball he clean bowled Jasprit Bumrah to polish off India's innings at the score of 329. India was reduced from its overnight score of 307/6 to 329/ 10. (Image - Reuters) 3/10 England openers Alistair Cook and Keaton Jennings showed positive intent early in England's innings. The duo hit a flurry of boundaries to bring up a 50 run partnership. As the batsmen walked in for Lunch the team read a healthy 46/0 in 9 Overs. (Image - Reuters) 4/10 The Indian pacers got their act together immediately after lunch, with Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah cleaning up both English openers in two consecutive deliveries. Ishant got Cook caught behind in the last ball of the 12th over and Jennings followed soon after in similar fashion when he got an edge to Bumrah’s first ball of the over. (Image – Reuters) 5/10 All-rounder Hardik Pandya bowled a fiery spell as he tore through the England batting line up in the second session. He took 5 wickets while giving away just 28 runs. He scalped England skipper Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad. This was Pandya's first 5WI in Tests. (Image- Reuters) 6/10 Rishabh Pant had a field day behind the stumps as he became the first Asian wicket-keeper to claim 5 catches in an innings on Test debut. (Image – Reuters) 7/10 Bumrah ended the England innings by claiming the wicket of Jos Buttler who refused to go down without a fight. He added 39 runs from 32 balls in a mini-assault before finding Shardul Thakur in the deep. England’s innings folded for a paltry score of 161 as they lost all 10 wickets in a single session, handing India a substantial lead of 168 runs. (Image - Reuters) 8/10 Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul gave India a quick start as they notched up 60 runs within just 11 overs before Ben Stokes sent Rahul’s stumps flying with a brilliant in-seamer. (Image – Reuters) 9/10 Shikhar Dhawan scored 44 runs from 63 balls before getting stumped in the 24th over. He came down the track to defend but failed to read Adil Rashid’s googly as the ball went past his blade and Bairstow was quick to take off the bails. (Image – Reuters) 10/10 Kohli and Pujara then steadied the Indian innings adding just 13 runs in the next seven overs to take India’s total to 124/2 at stumps on Day 2. India now lead by 292 runs and find themselves in a good position to come away with a victory. (Image – Reuters) First Published on Aug 20, 2018 07:36 am