ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rashid scalps Dhawan, Kohli comes out to bat

Bowling change from the other end as well. Ben Stokes given the ball. Rahul on the strike.

One run of the 1st delivery by Rahul. No run by Dhawan on the 2nd and 3rd delivery. Dhawan pull the 4th delivery towards deep square leg for a single. No run off the 5th ball. Rahul gets an inside edge on the last ball and the ball runs down the boundary line for a FOUR. Wicketkeeper missed that completely.

India 56/0 after 10 overs