ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: England lose third wicket, Ishant scalps Pope

Live now
Aug 19, 2018 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Pope c Pant b Ishant 10 (22)
WICKET! Jennings c Pant b Bumrah 20 (32)
WICKET! Cook c Pant b Ishant 29 (42)
WICKET! Bumrah b Anderson 0 (1)
WICKET! Shami c Broad b Andeson 3 (5)
WICKET ! Ashwin b Broad 14 (17)
STUMPS!
WICKET! Pandya b Anderson c Buttler 18(54)
WICKET! Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97 (152)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Broad 81 (131)
150-run partnership comes up! (150 from 236 balls)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY UP ! Rahane 50 (76)
FIFTY UP for Kohli! 50 (74)
150 up for India!
150 up for India!
100-run up for India
India at 82/3 (26.4 overs) at lunch
WICKET! Pujara c Rashid b Woakes 14 (31)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Woakes 23 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 35 (65)
50-run stand comes up
Pitch Report:
Playing 11:
England win the toss and choose to bowl.
CAUGHT! That’s three out of three for Pant now. He gets across to his left and takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Pope. Ishant pitched the ball down the leg stump and Pope was looking to glance it down to fine leg but only managed to nick it for Pant to take a good catch.
Bairstow is the new man in and he just leaves the last two deliveries down the leg side alone. That is exactly what Pope should’ve been doing.
England 75/3 after 20 overs
WICKET! Pope c Pant b Ishant 10 (22)
Root gets an edge on the 2nd delivery but it manages to sneak past between Pant and Pujara to escape to the ropes for FOUR. Bumrah beats Root with a lovely delivery that looks like it’s angling into the right hander before holding it’s line. Root was lucky not to nick that one.
England 75/2 after 19 overs
Root finally gets off the mark on the 13th ball he faces as he guides the 2nd ball down the leg side for a FOUR. He then gets on the back foot and punches the next delivery through point for three runs. The ball was racing to the boundary but Pandya brilliantly chased it down and kept the ball in with a full length dive at the ropes. Just 7 runs off the over.
England 71/2 after 18 overs
Bumrah cuts right though Ollie Pope with a brilliant 5th delivery. He gets the ball to cut in late just as Pope was getting forward to block. The ball cuts in between bat and body but misses the top of the middle stump as Pant collects it. Maiden over.
England 64/2 after 17 overs
Ishant seems to be generating some good swing movement here which is troubling the batsmen a little. Root gets an inside edge on the 4th delivery but the ball cuts back into his body and gets caught between his thighs. There are loud appeals for lbw on the next delivery as Root misses with a flick and the ball hits his pads. Kohli has a chat with Ishant and decides against going for the review. Good decision as the replays suggest the ball was missing the leg stump by a distance.
England 64/2 after 16 overs
Bumrah starts with a short ball and Pope plays a controlled pull shot sending the ball to deep square as they pick up a couple. No more runs come from the rest of the over. Pope seems to be getting into a good rhythm and India will have to find a way to get the youngster out before he fully settles in.
England 64/2 after 15 overs
Pope times his drives beautifully as he once again connects with a well-timed drive on the first delivery sending the ball towards mid-off for three runs. Root plays out the rest of Ishant’s over without picking up any runs.
England 62/2 after 14 overs
CAUGHT! Bumrah who hasn’t inspired much confidence so far catches Jennings by surprise with a short of length delivery which takes an edge before sailing into the gloves of Pant. That’s two in two deliveries for India. They need to keep up the pressure now with two new batsmen at the crease.
Pope gets down on one knee and plays a brilliant cover drive sending the 5th delivery racing through cover for a FOUR. He then gets lucky as an inside edge just misses the leg stump as the batsmen pick up a single.
England 59/2 after 13 overs
WICKET! Jennings c Pant b Bumrah 20 (32)
Cook opens the face of the bat and guides the 3rd delivery down to third man for a FOUR. DROPPED! Pujara drops an absolute sitter at first slip. Ishant managed to get an edge from Cook with a tempting outswinger but Pujara seemed a bit put off from Pant’s dive in front of him and lets the ball slip from between his fingers.
CAUGHT! Ishant finally gets his man as Pant takes the catch this time. That was Pant’s first catch in Tests and he took it confidently. Ishant sent in a lovely delivery which swung in and Cook nicked it before it flew into the gloves of Pant. Good breakthrough for India.
England 54/1 after 12 overs
WICKET! Cook c Pant b Ishant 29 (42)
Bumrah continues his spell. Jennings plays out the over without taking any runs. Bumrah hasn’t been very effective so far in the game.
England 50/0 after 11 overs
Ishant starts from round the wicket against Cook. He pitches the 4th delivery full outside off and Cook goes for the drive sending the ball through point for a FOUR. The ball was in the air for a while but finally landed safely. Just 4 runs from the over.
England 50/0 after 10 overs
The players are back on the field and are taking their positions. Ishant Sharma will bowl the first over of the session. Cook takes stance at the strikers end.
With that over it is Lunch on Day 2 at Trent Bridge. Rains delayed the start of play in the morning session. When the play did start, Stuart Broad and James Anderson cleaned up Indian batsman early. Indian innings was wrapped up on the score of 329. Then England openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings got their team to a flying start. Good start for England. Join us after Lunch.
Bumrah will bowl to Cook.
Cook takes 2 runs towards deep square leg on the 4th delivery. The batsman flicks the 5th delivery through the leg side for 3 runs. Jennings leaves the last ball for the wicket keeper.
England 46/0 after 9 overs
It is a cold windy day in Nottingham. Perfect for fast bowling.
First bowling change. Ravichandran Aswin into the attack. He will bowl to Cook.
A single by Cook to start the over. Jennings takes 2 runs towards short leg off the third ball. The batsman defends the rest of the balls. Three off that over.
England 41/0 after 8 overs
Flurry of fours by England openers to get the team to a flying start.
Shami will bowl to Jennings.
Batsman goes on back foot and plays the ball through the covers for 2 runs. Jennings shows a straight bat to the second ball. No runs off the third and fourth ball as Jennings leaves those balls alone for the wicketkeeper to collect. Batsman gets a slight edge on the fifth ball and the ball runs down for FOUR. Another edge on the last ball for 2 runs
England 38/0 after 7 overs
Bumrah will bowl to Cook.
No run by Cook off the first three balls. Cook times the fourth ball well and the ball runs down through the mid-off region for FOUR. No runs off the last two balls.
England 30/0 after 6 overs
Shami will bowl to Cook.
Cook plays the second ball of the over through covers for FOUR. The batsman gets an inside edge on the fourth ball, but no damage. Batsmen cross for a single. Jennings hits the fifth ball for FOUR. Through point. No runs off the last ball. Nine off that over.
England 25/0 after 5 overs
Bumrah will bowl to Cook.
No runs off the first three balls. Bumrah is testing Cook with is pace. Cook takes a quick single in front of square leg off the fourth ball of the over. No run by Jennings off the fifth ball. Appeal for LBW on the last ball of the over. Umpire says NOT OUT. India is not interested in taking review.
England 16/0 after 4 overs
Shami will continue. On strike is Jennings.
No runs by Jennings on first four balls. Jennings tried to play the fifth ball but is beaten, the ball just misses the outside edge. Straight bat by Jennings to defend the last ball of the over.
England 15/0 after 3 overs