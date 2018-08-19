ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: England lose third wicket, Ishant scalps Pope

CAUGHT! That’s three out of three for Pant now. He gets across to his left and takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Pope. Ishant pitched the ball down the leg stump and Pope was looking to glance it down to fine leg but only managed to nick it for Pant to take a good catch.

Bairstow is the new man in and he just leaves the last two deliveries down the leg side alone. That is exactly what Pope should’ve been doing.

England 75/3 after 20 overs