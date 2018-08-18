ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE: Rahane and Kohli take India beyond 150

Live now
Aug 18, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
150 up for India!
100-run up for India
India at 82/3 (26.4 overs) at lunch
WICKET! Pujara c Rashid b Woakes 14 (31)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Woakes 23 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 35 (65)
50-run stand comes up
Pitch Report:
Playing 11:
England win the toss and choose to bowl.
Anderson will bowl to Kohi.
Kohli starts with a single towards fine leg. Rahane plays a front foot defensive shot off the second ball. The batsman repeats his action for the third ball. Rahane goes on the back foot to defend the fourth ball. Front foot defensive shot on the fifth. No run off the last ball. A single off that over.
India 162/3 after 47 overs
This is India's biggest partnership for India in the series thus far.
Rashid will bowl to Kohli.
Kohli starts with a single towards sweeper cover. Rahane takes two off the 2nd delivery towards cover. No runs by Rahane off the next four balls. Three runs from the over.
India 161/3 after 46 overs
Anderson will bowl to Rahane.
No runs by Rahane off that over.Tight bowling by the bowler in that over.
India 158/3 after 45 overs
Rahid will bowl to Rahane.
A single off the first ball. No runs by Kohli off the next four balls as Rahsid keeps it tight. Two runs by Kohli towards backward square leg to end the over,
India 158/3 after 44 overs
Anderson to bowl. Kohli on strike.
No runs by Kohli on the first three balls. Kohli guide the fourth ball through point for FOUR. No runs off the fifth ball. There was an appeal on the last ball but umpired turned it down. No referral by England as they have only one left.
India 155/3 after 43 overs
150 up for India!
Rashid will bowl after drinks. Kohli on strike.
No runs off the first ball. A single by Kohli on the second ball through cover. Rahane takes 2 runs off the third ball. Another couple of runs on the 4th ball. No runs by Rahane on last two balls.
India 151/3 after 42 overs
Quick runs for India in last few overs. It is drinks time.
Anderson will bowl. Rahane on strike.
Rahane pulls the first ball of the over towards deep square leg for FOUR. The batsman takes two runs off the fourth ball. He leaves alone the fifth ball. Goes on back foot and defends the last ball.
India 146/3 after 41 overs
Spin for the first time in the day. Adil Rashid into the attack. Virat Kohli on strike.
No run off the first ball. A couple off the 2nd delivery towards deep mid-wicket. No run off the 3rd delivery. Rashid bowls a bad 3rd ball and Kohli whips it for FOUR. No run off the fifth ball. A handsome cover drive for FOUR to finish the over.
India 140/3 after 40 overs
Anderson with his second over of this spell.
Rahane gets an inside edge and the ball hits his pad. Batsman leaves the next ball alone. No run off the next four balls as the batsman defends it.
India 130/3 after 39 overs
Stokes will bowl to Rahane.
Rahane chases the first ball which was wide outside the off stump for FOUR. Risky shot. A single towards point on the 2nd delivery. Another single by Kohli on the 3rd ball. Rahane defends the fourth ball. A single off the fifth ball as Rahane goes on back foot and plays it towards fine leg. Kohli closes the over handsomely with a FOUR towards mid-wicket.
India 130/3 after 38 overs
Jimmy Anderson is into the attack and he will bowl to Rahane.
Rahane leaves the first ball alone. The batsman plays a good front foot shot on the second ball and the ball rolls through the covers almost towards boundary line before Roots cuts it. Batsmen cross for three. No runs by Kohli on the third and fourth ball. Two runs on the fifth ball through slips. No runs off the last ball.
India 119/3 after 37 overs
Ben Stokes into the attack. Rahane on strike.
Third ball of the over jumped on Rahane and the batsman gets an edge. But as Rahane got his bottom hand off the handle the ball dropped short of the slips and it rolled down the boundary line for FOUR. A single off the fourth ball behid square. No runs by Kohli off the last two balls.
India 114/3 after 36 overs
The sun is out now at Trent Bridge. Conditions now more conducive for batting.
Woakes will bowl to Kohli.
Indian skipper plays a handsome cover drive off the first ball for FOUR. No runs off the next five balls. Four off that over.
India 109/3 after 35 overs
No sign of Abdul Rashid so far. Pacers have done the bulk of work for England.
Broad will bowl to Rahane.
No runs off the over. Rahane is not interested in scoring off the balls as they were inviting him to play shots. Maiden over.
India 105/3 after 34 overs
Woakes will bowl to Kohli.
Kohli gets a leg-bye on the third ball. And that single brings India’s hundred for the innings. Rahane gets an outside edge on the fourth ball and the ball flies towards the through point region for FOUR. Lucky runs! A leg bye on the next ball. No runs by Kohli on the last ball.
India 105/3 after 33 overs
Broad will bowl to Kohli.
Kohli gets a faint edge on the first ball but it drops short of the slips. No runs off the second and third ball as the batsman goes on front foot and defends it. An extra close in fielder brought in. Fourth ball is played towards midwicket for a single. Rahane defends the fifth ball going on the back foot. He repeats the motion for the last ball.
India 99/3 after 32 overs
Woakes will bowl to Rahane.
Rahane shoulders arms to the first delivery. Rahane times the second ball well to get a FOUR. It was a straight drive by the batsman. Effortless from him. The batsman goes on the back foot to defend the third ball. Rahane gets his body behind the fourth ball and it is played towards mid-wicket where Anderson misses the ball and the batsmen cross for 3 runs. No run off the fifth and a single off the last ball to end the over.
India 98/3 after 31 overs
Broad will bowl to Kohli.
No run off the first ball as Kohli defends in by coming on the front foot. Kohli drives the second ball but the shot is cut off by Ben Stokes standing at point. Couple of runs off the third ball down the backward point. Kohli places the fifth ball towards deep mid-wicket for two runs. Soft edge off the last ball but no damage. Four off the over.
India 90/3 after 30 overs
Woakes will bowl to Rahane.
Rahane is off the mark on the fourth ball off the over by playing it down the leg side for 2 runs. The batsman goes on the back foot to defend the 4th delivery. He shoulders arms to the last ball of the over. Just two off it.
India 86/3 after 29 overs
Stuart Broad will bowl to Virat Kohli.
Kohli defends the first two ball coming on the front foot. The batsman plays the third ball with soft hands towards third man for 2 runs. The batsman is beaten on the fourth ball as it just misses his bat and goes to the wicket keeper. No runs off the last two balls.
India 82/3 after 27 overs
That was a wicket maiden by Chris Woakes.
Ajinkya Rahane successfully negotiates first two ball to end the over.
India 82/3 after 27 overs