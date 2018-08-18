ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE: Dhawan and Rahul open the batting for India

Live now
Aug 18, 2018
England win the toss and choose to bowl.
Broad starts with an overpitched delivery outside off and Rahul plays a classy drive sending the ball racing to the boundary for a FOUR. He then nips in a single bringing Dhawan on strike. Dhawan plays out the rest of the over without taking any runs.
India 17/0 after 6 overs.
Rahul finally gets off the mark on the 8th ball he faces as he pushes the first delivery to mid-on. Dhawan is beaten on the next delivery with a full length ball which goes away from his body. Anderson gets his line wrong on the next ball, sending it into the pads which Dhawan flicks past deep backward square for a FOUR. Dhawan then gets a thick outside edge on the last delivery which takes the ball above the slip cordon and down to the fence for a FOUR. 9 runs off the over.
India 12/0 after 5 overs.
Broad almost gets an edge off Dhawan with a brilliant 4th delivery. The chinks in the armour are beginning to show once again. Dhawan was sucked into playing that delivery which moved away sharply just missing the edge. Broad beats Dhawan again with pace as the last delivery goes past the inside edge this time as Dhawan made a late decision to bring his bat down. Maiden over.
India 3/0 after 4 overs.
Anderson pitches the first two deliveries outside off and Dhawan lets them go. He then sends one into the body of the batsman and Dhawan defends it sending the ball down to midwicket. He sends in the inswinger on the 5th delivery which glances Dhawan’s pads and the batsmen pick up a leg bye. Rahul leaves the last delivery alone. Just 1 run off the over.
India 3/0 after 3 overs.
Stuart Broad comes into the attack. Rahul lets the first two deliveries go and defends the 3rd ball solidly. Broad then beats him with an outside swinging delivery that just whizzes past the edge of Rahul’s willow. Some dangerous movement coming off the pitch already. Rahul tightens his defense and lets the next one go before defending the last ball just in front of his pads. Maiden over.
India 2/0 after 2 overs.
Dhawan starts well by tucking the 2nd delivery behind square leg for a couple. England have three slips and a gully waiting for an outside edge. Dhawan leaves the last two deliveries pitched outside off alone. Good start by the batsman.
India 2/0 after the first over.
The players are out on the pitch. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan to open the batting for India. James Anderson will bowl the first over with Dhawan on strike.
It looks like a great day for some high-quality cricket. Let's just hope it stays this way.
Pitch Report:
There's grass on the pitch mostly fresh but also quite a few patches of it are brown and dry. Spin should come into play once the grass dies out around Day 3 or 4. The seamers are all set to have a field time though.
India have made a number of changes to their squad too with the fit-again Jasprit Bumrah coming into the squad in place of Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik makes way for Rishabh Pant who will be making his Test debut and surprisingly Shikhar Dhawan is back in the side and will be opening in place of Murali Vijay who was bowled out for a duck in both innings at Lord's.
England have made one change to the squad from Lord's with Sam Curran making way for Ben Stokes. You've got to feel for the youngster who has been exceptional in the previous two games but Joe Root has decided to go with Stokes, maybe his experience playing a role in that decision. Adil Rashid whose participation was restricted to just fielding a Lord's retains his place in the squad.
Playing 11:
England - Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
India - Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
England win the toss and choose to bowl.
After losing the previous two matches India find themselves in a do-or-die situation to save the series. How will Kohli and his lads reply?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd Test between England and India being played at Trent Bridge.