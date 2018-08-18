ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 1 Highlights : Anderson clips Pandya just before stumps on Day 1

Live now
Aug 18, 2018 11:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
STUMPS!
WICKET! Pandya b Anderson c Buttler 18(54)
WICKET! Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97 (152)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Broad 81 (131)
150-run partnership comes up! (150 from 236 balls)
100-run stand comes up
FIFTY UP ! Rahane 50 (76)
FIFTY UP for Kohli! 50 (74)
150 up for India!
100-run up for India
India at 82/3 (26.4 overs) at lunch
WICKET! Pujara c Rashid b Woakes 14 (31)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Woakes 23 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 35 (65)
50-run stand comes up
Pitch Report:
Playing 11:
England win the toss and choose to bowl.
That last wicket of Pandya leaves the match nicely poised for a promising 2nd Days of action. It was India's day untill Rashid got the all important wicket of Kohli and Anderson took Pandya's wicket on the last ball of the day. England will go back with some hope, Join us tomorrow for the live coverage of Day 2 of the third Test. Till than it is Good Night.
For those who dwell on stats and numbers, Pandya's wicket is Jimmy Anderson's 100th Test wicket against India.
And with that wicket it is STUMPS on Day 1 of the third Test.
Anderson will bowl to Pandya.
Batsman goes on the back foot and defends the first ball. The 2nd delivery is left alone for the wicket-keeper. Third ball is tight outside the off stump and the batsman is beaten. Solid bat behind the 4th delivery. Fifth ball is a yorker but no damage. OUT Pandya gets an edge on the last ball and it flies Buttler.
India 307/6 after 87 overs
WICKET! Pandya b Anderson c Buttler 18(54)
Broad will bowl to Pant.
Pant drives the first ball through covers for FOUR. No runs off the 2nd and 3rd delivery. Pant gets bat on the fourth ball and the ball rolls towards the point fielder. No run off the fifth ball. An inside edge on the last ball but no damage. Four off the over.
India 307/5 after 86 overs
Anderson will bowl to Pandya.
Pandya shoulders arms to the first ball. The batsman stretches his legs and plays a front foot defensive shot on the second ball. He repeats the action for the third ball. Pandya is beaten on next three balls. No runs off that over.
India 303/5 after 85 overs
No wicket for Jimmy Anderson so far. Frustrating day for him.
Broad will bowl to Pant.
No run off the first two balls. Pant nicely puts away the third delivery towards deep mid-wicket for FOUR. The batsman leaves alone the fourth ball. Pant is beaten on the fifth ball. Again beaten on the last ball.
India 303/5 after 84 overs
Anderson will bowl to Pant.
Pant miss times his drive off the third ball but manages a single. Pandya is beaten on the 4th delivery. Pandya plays the fifth with soft hands towards third man boundary line for FOUR. No run off the last ball.
India 299/5 after 83 overs
Pant and Pandya has to take India till stumps now. India can't afford another loss of wicket.
Broad to Pandya.
Broad bowls a probing line to Pandya on the first three balls. No run. Fourth ball jumps on Pandya. The ball hits the batsman’s gloves and flies to gully. But Jennings puts it down. No run of the last two balls.
India 294/5 after 82 overs
Rishab Pant has impressed quiet a few people so far !
No surprises that Jimmy Anderson has been handed the new ball.
No run off the first ball. There is a hold in the play as the grounds man has been summoned for some sand to be put on the pitch. Two runs by Pant off the third ball towards square leg. No runs off the remaining balls. Two off that over.
India 294/5 after 81 overs
Second New Ball has been taken by the England skipper.
New ball is now due. Reviews will also be restored.
Rashid will bowl to Pandya.
No run off the first four balls. Pandya plays the fifth ball towards off side for a single. Pant repeats the motion of his batting partner for a single to end the over. Two off that over.
India 292/5 after 80 overs
Stokes will bowl. Pant on strike.
Leg stump yorker to start with. No run. Fourth ball is played towards on side by Pant for a single. Pandya ducks to the short ball by Stokes. The batsman plays the ball off his hips towards fine leg for a single to end the over.
India 290/5 after 79 overs
Rishabh Pant gets off the mark in style. He reads Rashid’s googly on the 2nd delivery and dances down the track to send the ball flying over the bowler’s head for a SIX. That’s the first six of the match and incredibly also Pant’s first Test runs. He plays the 5th delivery to midwicket for a couple before taking a single off the last ball. 9 runs off the over.
India 288/5 after 78 overs.
Debutant Rishab Pant out there in the middle finally.
Stokes will bowl to Pandya.
No runs off that over. Stokes kept the line and length tight.
India 279/5 after 77 overs
BIG BIG BIG wicket for England
Rahsid will bowl. Kohli on strike.
Kohli goes on back foot for the first ball and completes a couple. No runs of the next four balls. OUT! Kohli goes for a drive on the last ball and gets a thick edge and the ball flies to Stokes standing at first slip. Stokes makes no mistake. BIG WICKET!
India 279/5 after 76 overs
WICKET! Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97 (152)
Stokes will bowl to Kohli.
No run by Kohli off the first four balls. The batsman gets an inside edge and he gets a single. Pandya plays a solid front foot defensive shot to end the over. Just a run off that over.
India 277/4 after 75 overs
India maintaining a healthy Run Rate of 4.66 in this session.