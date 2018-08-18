App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 18, 2018 11:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 1 Highlights : Anderson clips Pandya just before stumps on Day 1

Catch all the highlights from Day 1 of the 3rd Test match between England and India played at Trent Bridge.

highlights

  • Aug 18, 11:09 PM (IST)

    That last wicket of Pandya leaves the match nicely poised for a promising 2nd Days of action. It was India's day untill Rashid got the all important wicket of Kohli and Anderson took Pandya's wicket on the last ball of the day. England will go back with some hope, Join us tomorrow for the live coverage of Day 2 of the third Test.  Till than it is Good Night.  

  • Aug 18, 11:02 PM (IST)

    For those who dwell on stats and numbers, Pandya's wicket is Jimmy Anderson's 100th Test wicket against India.

  • Aug 18, 11:01 PM (IST)

    STUMPS!

  • Aug 18, 11:00 PM (IST)

    And with that wicket it is STUMPS on Day 1 of the third Test. 

  • Aug 18, 11:00 PM (IST)

    Anderson will bowl to Pandya.

    Batsman goes on the back foot and defends the first ball. The 2nd delivery is left alone for the wicket-keeper. Third ball is tight outside the off stump and the batsman is beaten. Solid bat behind the 4th delivery. Fifth ball is a yorker but no damage. OUT Pandya gets an edge on the last ball and it flies Buttler.    

    India 307/6 after 87 overs

  • Aug 18, 10:59 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Pandya b Anderson c Buttler 18(54)

  • Aug 18, 10:54 PM (IST)

    Broad will bowl to Pant.

    Pant drives the first ball through covers for FOUR. No runs off the 2nd and 3rd delivery. Pant gets bat on the fourth ball and the ball rolls towards the point fielder. No run off the fifth ball. An inside edge on the last ball but no damage. Four off the over.

    India 307/5 after 86 overs

  • Aug 18, 10:51 PM (IST)

    Anderson will bowl to Pandya.

    Pandya shoulders arms to the first ball. The batsman stretches his legs and plays a front foot defensive shot on the second ball. He repeats the action for the third ball. Pandya is beaten on next three balls.  No runs off that over.

    India 303/5 after 85 overs

  • Aug 18, 10:51 PM (IST)

    No wicket for Jimmy Anderson so far. Frustrating day for him. 

  • Aug 18, 10:47 PM (IST)

    Broad will bowl to Pant.

    No run off the first two balls. Pant nicely puts away the third delivery towards deep mid-wicket for FOUR. The batsman leaves alone the fourth ball. Pant is beaten on the fifth ball.  Again beaten on the last ball.

    India 303/5 after 84 overs

  • Aug 18, 10:42 PM (IST)

    Anderson will bowl to Pant.

    Pant miss times his drive off the third ball but manages a single. Pandya is beaten on the 4th delivery. Pandya plays the fifth with soft hands towards third man boundary line for FOUR. No run off the last ball.  

    India 299/5 after 83 overs

  • Aug 18, 10:41 PM (IST)

    Pant and Pandya has to take India till stumps now. India can't afford another loss of wicket. 

  • Aug 18, 10:39 PM (IST)

    Broad to Pandya.

    Broad bowls a probing line to Pandya on the first three balls. No run. Fourth ball jumps on Pandya. The ball hits the batsman’s gloves and flies to gully. But Jennings puts it down. No run of the last two balls.

    India 294/5 after 82 overs

  • Aug 18, 10:34 PM (IST)

    Rishab Pant has impressed quiet a few people so far !

  • Aug 18, 10:33 PM (IST)
  • Aug 18, 10:32 PM (IST)

    No surprises that Jimmy Anderson has been handed the new ball.

    No run off the first ball. There is a hold in the play as the grounds man has been summoned for some sand to be put on the pitch. Two runs by Pant off the third ball towards square leg.  No runs off the remaining balls. Two off that over.  

    India 294/5 after 81 overs

  • Aug 18, 10:27 PM (IST)

    Second New Ball has been taken by the England skipper. 

  • Aug 18, 10:26 PM (IST)

    New ball is now due. Reviews will also be restored.  

  • Aug 18, 10:25 PM (IST)

    Rashid will bowl to Pandya.

    No run off the first four balls. Pandya plays the fifth ball towards off side for a single. Pant repeats the motion of his batting partner for a single to end the over. Two off that over.

    India 292/5 after 80 overs

  • Aug 18, 10:24 PM (IST)
  • Aug 18, 10:22 PM (IST)

    Stokes will bowl. Pant on strike.

    Leg stump yorker to start with. No run. Fourth ball is played towards on side by Pant for a single. Pandya ducks to the short ball by Stokes.  The batsman plays the ball off his hips towards fine leg for a single to end the over.

    India 290/5 after 79 overs

  • Aug 18, 10:19 PM (IST)

    Rishabh Pant gets off the mark in style. He reads Rashid’s googly on the 2nd delivery and dances down the track to send the ball flying over the bowler’s head for a SIX. That’s the first six of the match and incredibly also Pant’s first Test runs. He plays the 5th delivery to midwicket for a couple before taking a single off the last ball. 9 runs off the over.

    India 288/5 after 78 overs.

  • Aug 18, 10:18 PM (IST)
  • Aug 18, 10:14 PM (IST)

    Debutant Rishab Pant out there in the middle finally. 

  • Aug 18, 10:13 PM (IST)

    Stokes will bowl to Pandya.

    No runs off that over. Stokes kept the line and length tight.

    India 279/5 after 77 overs

  • Aug 18, 10:10 PM (IST)

    BIG BIG BIG wicket for England 

  • Aug 18, 10:10 PM (IST)

    Rahsid will bowl. Kohli on strike.

    Kohli goes on back foot for the first ball and completes a couple. No runs of the next four balls. OUT! Kohli goes for a drive on the last ball and gets a thick edge and the ball flies to Stokes standing at first slip. Stokes makes no mistake. BIG WICKET!

    India 279/5 after 76 overs

  • Aug 18, 10:08 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97 (152) 

  • Aug 18, 10:04 PM (IST)

    Stokes will bowl to Kohli.

    No run by Kohli off the first four balls. The batsman gets an inside edge and he gets a single. Pandya plays a solid front foot defensive shot to end the over. Just a run off that over.

    India 277/4 after 75 overs

  • Aug 18, 10:03 PM (IST)

    India maintaining a healthy Run Rate of 4.66 in this session. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.