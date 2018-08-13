ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Pacers put India on the mat, hand England an innings win on Day 4

Here are the top moments from Day 4 of the second Test match between England and India being played at Lord's, London. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Chris Woakes and Sam Curran stepped out to bat for England, who decided against declaring overnight, looking instead to add quickly to their 250-run lead. They added 39 runs in seven overs before Curran lost his wicket to Hardik Pandya’s first delivery of the day. Curran sliced at the full delivery outside off but only managed to find Shami at third man. (Image – Reuters) 2/9 Anderson continued his brilliant form from the first innings as he once again accounted for both Indian openers within the first seven overs. He first scalped Vijay for a duck, completing 100 Test wicket at Lord’s, when an inside edge carried to Bairstow behind the stumps. Anderson then got his 101st wicket at Lord’s when he trapped Rahul lbw in the 7th over, leaving India struggling at 13/2. (Image – Reuters) 3/9 Ajinkya Rahane walked in to bat at no. 4 as Kohli was confined to the dressing room. The Indian skipper was restricted from coming out to bat for the initial 37 minutes, since he spent that amount of time receiving treatment in the dressing room when England were batting earlier in the day. Rahane faced two overs before rains forced the umpires to call for an early lunch. (Image – Reuters) 4/9 Rahane and Pujara strung together a 22-run partnership before Stuart Broad decided to join the party. He first lured Rahane into a drive in the 19th over which the batsman edged towards Jennings who took a sharp catch at third slip. He then accounted for Pujara who had faced 87 deliveries but had no reply when Broad castled him in the 27th over. (Image – Reuters) 5/9 Indian skipper Viart Kohli receives treatment for his back injury on the fourth day . Kohli batted bravely through the pain before being caught by Ollie Pope at short leg on a Stuart Broad ball. (Image- Reuters) 6/9 Stuart Broad was absolutely on fire and dealt India a terrible double blow in the 31st over. He first scalped Kohli in the 3rd ball of the over with a short length delivery that grazed the Indian skipper on the glove before coming off his body to Oliver Pope who took a good diving catch at short leg. Karthik was the new man in and was dismissed for a golden duck in the very next delivery as Broad trapped him lbw with a brilliant inswinger. (Image – Reuters) 7/9 James Anderson continued is fine spell and took the wickets of Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav . He finished the match with nine wickets in his kitty. (Image-Reuters) 8/9 Chris Woakes who had earlier taken the wicket of Hardik Pandya later claimed the wicket of Ishant Sharma to end India's innings and hand England a thumping win. (Image-Reuters) 9/9 Chris Woakes finished the match with an unbeaten century and four wickets to his name. For his brilliant display with the bat and the ball he was adjudged Man of the Match. (Image-Reuters) First Published on Aug 13, 2018 07:56 am