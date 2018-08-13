ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Pacers put India on the mat, hand England an innings win on Day 4

Stuart Broad was absolutely on fire and dealt India a terrible double blow in the 31st over. He first scalped Kohli in the 3rd ball of the over with a short length delivery that grazed the Indian skipper on the glove before coming off his body to Oliver Pope who took a good diving catch at short leg. Karthik was the new man in and was dismissed for a golden duck in the very next delivery as Broad trapped him lbw with a brilliant inswinger. (Image – Reuters)