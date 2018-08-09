ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live: India aims to level the series

Live now
Aug 09, 2018 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The heat wave has still not subsided in England. It has led to pitches drying up. The two captains are deliberating on playing an extra spinner in their playing XI. If they do go with extra spinner, it would be Moen Ali for England and either of Ravindra Jadeja or Luldeep Yadav for India.
England has failed to beat an Asian team at Lord's in its last five attempts. England has lost twice to Pakistan, drawn twice to Sri Lanka and lost to India in 2014.
The team has played 17 Tests at Lord's. It has lost 11, drawn 4 and won 2.
India played its first Test match at this very venue back in 1932.
The 2nd England vs India Test match starts today at Lord's. The first Test match played at Edgbaston was filled with action. England won that match match by 31 runs. Now, India will be look to get win this Test match and get back into the series. This Test too also promises to be a thriller! Catch all the live action here.