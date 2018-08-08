ENG vs IND 2nd Test: India’s predicted playing 11 at Lord’s

After falling short by 31 runs at Edgbaston, India will have to tighten loose ends if they are to clinch a series leveling victory at Lord’s. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Murali Vijay | The opener managed just 20 and 6 runs in both innings before being caught LBW by Curran and Broad, respectively at Edgbaston. With the entire batting order barring skipper Kohli misfiring, there has been increasing clamour to tinker with the batting line-up. However, the Tamil Nadu batsmen is expected to feature and give the team a solid start. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 KL Rahul | The Karnataka batsman could replace Shikhar Dhawan and open the batting at Lord’s. Although he managed just 17 runs in the first Test, India will be hoping that the talented batsman is able to overcome his nerves and fare better against the English pace attack. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Cheteshwar Pujara | When Pujara was dropped for the first Test it was understood that the team management felt his recent form wasn’t too convincing. However, none of the other batsmen who played looked too comfortable at the crease either. Pujara will be expected to feature at the Lord’s and offer some stability to the side with his solid defensive technique coming in at number three. 4/11 Virat Kohli | The Indian skipper was the only bright spot in the batting line-up from the first Test. Kohli exorcised his English demons from the 2014 tour as he scored a fighting 149 in the first innings before adding 51 runs in the second. His performance at Edgbaston took him past Steve Smith to the top of the ICC Test batsman rankings, however, it wasn’t enough to pull his team over the line as the other batsmen failed to deliver. 5/11 Ajinkya Rahane | Rahane could make just 17 runs in the first match and looked rather uncomfortable facing the English pacers. However, the team management will be expected to stick with the vice-captain, hoping he can overcome his recent poor form. Rahane hasn’t scored a fifty in his last seven innings but could yet come good at a venue where he scored an amazing ton in 2014 helping India secure their first win at Lord’s in 28 years. 6/11 Dinesh Karthik | Karthik’s comeback to the Test squad after seven years didn’t go according to script as he was bowled out for a duck in the first innings before Anderson all but ended India’s hopes for a comeback dismissing him in the very first over on Day 4. With Saha still out injured, Karthik will be given another chance to redeem himself at the Lord’s. 7/11 Hardik Pandya | Pandya didn’t impress with the ball at Edgbaston but looked decent with the bat, especially in the second innings where he fought till the end scoring 31 before Stokes wrapped up proceedings inducing an edge from the right hander. Although India will be tempted to go with another spinner yet Pandya’s contribution with the bat might give him an edge with India struggling in the batting department. 8/11 Ravichandran Ashwin | India will take heart from Ashwin’s performance at Edgbaston as the spinner picked up a 4-for in the first innings and scalped three in the second. He cleaned up the entire top order in the second innings restricting England to a modest 180. India will definitely go with the spinner for the 2nd Test who can contribute with both ball and bat whenever the team requires. 9/11 Ishant Sharma | The lanky pacer picked up seven wickets during his previous outing at the Lord’s carrying the MS Dhoni led side to victory in 2014. His second innings performance at Edgbaston reminded everyone of what he is capable of as he tore through the English middle order, picking up five wickets, including three in a single over. 10/11 Mohammed Shami | Despite not making the squad for the Test against Afghanistan due to a failed fitness test, Shami was one of India’s most lethal bowler in the previous match. He troubled the English batsmen with his extremely high pace and was also able to extract swing from the pitch grabbing three wickets in the first innings. Although he didn’t get any wickets in the second innings, he was one of the most disciplined bowlers and will be expected to feature at the Lord’s. 11/11 Umesh Yadav | Despite his pace and variations Yadav wasn’t too effective at Edgbaston especially in the first innings where he gave away 56 runs picking up just one wicket. With Bumrah still out injured, Yadav could be given another chance. However, it could be his last opportunity to impress as news from the Indian camp suggests Bumrah is close to making a return and could feature for the third Test. First Published on Aug 8, 2018 10:15 pm