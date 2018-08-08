ENG vs IND 2nd Test: India’s predicted playing 11 at Lord’s

Mohammed Shami | Despite not making the squad for the Test against Afghanistan due to a failed fitness test, Shami was one of India’s most lethal bowler in the previous match. He troubled the English batsmen with his extremely high pace and was also able to extract swing from the pitch grabbing three wickets in the first innings. Although he didn’t get any wickets in the second innings, he was one of the most disciplined bowlers and will be expected to feature at the Lord’s.