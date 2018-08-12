ENG vs IND 2nd Test Highlights: England wins by an innings and 159 runs

Anderson pitches the first delivery down leg and Ashwin tickles it to fine leg for a FOUR. He then takes a single bringing Kuldeep on strike. Anderson beats Kuldeep on the next delivery with an outswinger. BOWLED! Anderson sends down a full length delivery that was swinging away and Kuldeep goes for the shot but only manages to get an inside edge on it which sends the ball back onto the stumps.

Shami is the new man in and there are big appeals for a caught behind on the last delivery. The umpire declares out but India go for the review. Replays show there wasn’t any edge on it and Shami’s stay at the crease is extended, but for how long?

India 121/8 after 44 overs.