ENG vs IND 2nd Test: England’s predicted playing 11 at Lord’s

Ollie Pope | The 20-year-old batsman replaced the out-of-form Dawid Malan in the team after the first Test and will be expected to make his Test debut for the Three Lions at the Lord’s. He has a stellar record in first-class cricket with 1,012 runs from just 15 matches and an average of 63.25, which explains why the selectors are eager to see him represent his country. If Pope does play at the Lord’s, he will become the third England debutant in four matches aged 20 or under.