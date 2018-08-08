ENG vs IND 2nd Test: England’s predicted playing 11 at Lord’s

After winning the first Test by 31 runs, the Three Lions will be eager to double their 1-0 series lead at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Alastair Cook | Despite being bowled out by Ashwin in identical fashion in both innings at Edgbaston, the 157-match Test veteran will be expected to open the batting once again for England. India will most likely unleash Ashwin upon the opener early once again but we’ll have to wait and watch whether Cook will be up for the challenge this time around. Cook managed just 13 (28) in the first innings before being bowled out for a duck in the second. 2/11 Keaton Jennings | The left-handed batsman had a decent outing at Edgbaston, especially in the first innings, where he scored 42 (98) and was unlucky when an inside edge gently dislodged his stumps. He couldn’t do much in the second innings as Ashwin wreaked havoc on the England top order but he will be expected to start again at the Lord’s. 3/11 Joe Root | The English skipper scored a composed 80 (156) in the first innings before getting run out, thanks to some good work by his opposite number Virat Kohli. The English skipper has been in great form this year and will be hoping to get among the runs once again at the Lord’s. He has 494 runs from 6 matches this year at an average of 49.40 and will be eager to add to that total. 4/11 Ollie Pope | The 20-year-old batsman replaced the out-of-form Dawid Malan in the team after the first Test and will be expected to make his Test debut for the Three Lions at the Lord’s. He has a stellar record in first-class cricket with 1,012 runs from just 15 matches and an average of 63.25, which explains why the selectors are eager to see him represent his country. If Pope does play at the Lord’s, he will become the third England debutant in four matches aged 20 or under. 5/11 Jos Buttler | The newly appointed England vice-captain was dismissed for a duck by Ashwin in the first innings and could make just one run in the second before being caught behind in Ishant Sharma’s over. However, England will be eager to stick with Buttler to strengthen their middle order with his combative batting style. 6/11 Jonny Bairstow | Bairstow had a good first innings at Edgbaston, scoring 70 off just 88 balls and stitching a 104-run partnership with skipper Root. He scored 28 in the second innings and will be expected to retain his number six spot in the batting line-up. 7/11 Sam Curran | The 20-year-old all-rounder picked up the ‘Man of the Match’ award for his stellar performance in the previous game, scoring 87 runs and picking up five wickets in the match. His 63 runs in the second innings proved vital for his team, who were struggling at 86-6 when he walked in to bat. Young and packed with bundles of talent, there are surely many more exciting things to come from the all-rounder in the years ahead. 8/11 Chris Woakes | Brought in to replace Ben Stokes, who is facing trial in Bristol, all-rounder Chris Woakes has big shoes to fill. Woakes has played just two Test matches this year, picking up 4 wickets which came against Pakistan at Leeds. The man he is replacing was devastating with the ball in the first Test, grabbing two wickets in the first innings before picking up a 4-for in the second. Chris Woakes will be aware of the weight of expectations on his shoulders. 9/11 Adil Rashid | With dry conditions expected at Lord’s, Adil Rashid might once again have a big role to play against India. He finished the first Test with 3 wickets and will be eager to improve on those numbers and justify his much talked-about recall into the Test squad. 10/11 Stuart Broad | England will not be tampering with their deadly combination of Broad and Anderson. Broad didn’t pick up any wickets in the first innings at Edgbaston but came back to scalp both Indian openers in the second innings, just when his team needed it the most. 11/11 James Anderson | Anderson was unlucky to return with just 4 wickets from the first Test, but will be hoping his fielders hold on to the catches this time around. His dismissal of Karthik in the very first over on day 4 at Edgbaston settled English nerves and put his team firmly in the driving seat to seal a 1-0 series lead. First Published on Aug 8, 2018 07:37 pm