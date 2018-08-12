ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Woakes ends the partnership, dismisses Pandya

Big shouts for caught behind on Broad’s 2nd delivery, but the umpire isn’t interested. Broad sent in a shortish delivery which looked like it might’ve taken a deflection off the glove. England go for the review but replays reveal the ball hit kohli around the waist and England lose their review.

CAUGHT! In a freakishly similar manner the ball once again hits Kohli around the waist area and carries to Pope at short leg. The umpire this time gives it out but Kohli goes for the review. Replays reveal that the ball just nicked the glove before hitting Kohli on the waist and the Indian skipper has to depart. Must say that was some great decision making from Aleem Dar.

LBW! Things have just gone from bad to horrible for India in the blink of an eye. Broad sends in a brilliant inswinger to Karthik which hits him on the pad. The Umpire gives it out but Karthik goes for the review. There is nothing there to save him and just like that India have lost both reviews and two wickets in the span of two deliveries.

Broad on a hat-trick but it’s a disappointing delivery which strays down the leg side and escapes to the boundary for FOUR leg byes.

India 65/6 after 31 overs.