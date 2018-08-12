ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Woakes ends the partnership, dismisses Pandya

Live now
Aug 12, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Kuldeep b Anderson 0 (7)
WICKET! Pandya lbw Woakes 26 (43)
WICKET! Karthik lbw Broad 0 (1)
WICKET! Kohli c Pope b Broad 17 (29)
WICKET! Pujara b Broad 17 (87)
WICKET! Rahane c Jennings b Broad 13(33)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Anderson 10 (16)
WICKET! Vijay c Bairstow b Anderson 0 (8)
England lead by 289 runs
WICKET! Curran c Shami b Hardik 40 (49)
WICKET! Bairstow c Karthik b Pandya 93 (144)
HUNDRED up for Woakes! 100 (129)
FIFTY UP! Woakes 51 (71)
FIFTY up ! Bairstow 51(76)
WICKET! Buttler lbw b Shami 24(22)
100 up for England!
England trail by 18 runs at the lunch break.
WICKET! Root lbw Shami 19 (53)
WICKET! Pope lbw Hardik 28 (38)
WICKET! Cook c Karthik b Sharma 21(25)
WICKET! lbw b Shami 11 (22)
India 107-all out (35.2 overs)
WICKET! Ishant lbw Anderson 0 (3)
WICKET! Ashwin lbw Broad 29 (38)
WICKET! Kuldeep lbw Anderson 0 (11)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 18 (44)
WICKET! Karthik b Curran 1 (3)
WICKET! Pandya c Buttler b Woakes 11 (10)
WICKET! Kohli c Buttler b Woakes 23 (56)
UPDATE!
WICKET! Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1 (25)
UPDATE!
WICKET! Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8(14)
WICKET! Vijay b Anderson 0 (5)
Playing XI
Toss: England win the toss and elect to bowl first
UPDATE!
WICKET! Kuldeep b Anderson 0 (7)
Chris Woakes back into the attack.
LBW! This doesn’t look good at all for India. Woakes catches Pandya on the pads on the very first delivery. He sends down a good length delivery and Pandya leaned forward to defend but the ball nipped in. The umpire wasn’t convinced though but England go for the review and replays show the ball hitting the leg stump.
Kuldeep is the new man in and he plays out the rest of the over without picking up any runs. Wicket maiden for Woakes.
India 116/7 after 43 overs.
WICKET! Pandya lbw Woakes 26 (43)
Anderson continues to attack the two batsmen but they hold fort well. He finishes the over with a beautiful outswinger that just about misses the outside edge as Ashwin looks to defend it on the front foot. Just two runs off the over.
India 116/6 after 42 overs.
Ashwin punches the first delivery to cover for a single. Pandya then flicks the 3rd delivery from Broad past midwicket for a FOUR. That boundary brings up the fifty partnership for India. Just how long will the two be able to withstand this pressure from England though?
India 114/6 after 41 overs.
James Anderson is back into attack. He sends in a shorter length delivery outside off and Ashwin goes for the cut but only gets a thick outside edge which flies over the men at slips for a FOUR. Ashwin then glances the next delivery to fine leg for a single. Anderson beats Pandya with a brilliant delivery to end the over. He pitches it around off stump forcing Pandya into the shot but the ball moves away late just missing the outside edge.
India 107/6 after 40 overs.
Broad will bowl to Ashwin.
Ashwin gets a soft edge on the first ball and he takes a single. Pandya shoulders arms on the 2nd delivery. He repeats the motion for the 3rd delivery. Fourth ball is driven handsomely down the ground for FOUR. It was beautifully timed. Batsman goes on the back-foot to defend next ball. Repeats the action to end the over.
India 102/6 after 39 Overs
Curran will bowl to Ashwin.
Ashwin drives the first ball towards mid-off but his shot is stopped by the fielder. Ashwin defends the second ball going on the back foot. Curran strays in the line on the third ball and the ball clips Ashwin’s thigh pads and runs down the boundary line for FOUR BYES. The batsman drives the fourth ball through point for FOUR. No runs off the last two ball of the over.
India 92/6 after 38 Overs
Broad will bowl. Pandya on strike.
Pandya leaves the first ball for the wicket keeper. No run off the next ball. Pandya edges the next ball for FOUR. No runs of the next three balls.
India 88/6 after 37 Overs
Curran will bowl to Ashwin.
First ball goes down the leg side which wicket keeper collects. Batsman defends the second ball towards cover. Ashwin drives the third ball towards mid-off. He again plays the next ball towards mid-off. No runs off the last two balls too.
India 84/6 after 36 Overs
Broad continues. Ashwin on strike.
Ashwin defends the first ball. The batsman plays a beautiful shot through mid-wicket for FOUR on the 2nd delivery. No run on the 3rd delivery. Ashwin punches the 4th delivery off the back foot through the gully area. Batsmen take 3 there. Pandya leaves the 5th ball. The batman plays a superb straight drive on the last ball for FOUR.
India 84/6 after 35 Overs
Curran will bowl to Ashwin.
Aswin drives the first ball towards mid-off. Ashwin plays the 2nd ball for a cover drive for a single. Pandya plays the 3rd delivery towards mid-on for a single. No run by Ashwin on 4th delivery. Curran hits Ashwin on gloves on the 5th ball. Batsman take a single. But it seems like Ashwin is injured this time. He has taken his gloves off. Indian physio is back on the field to attend Ashwin’s injury. Ashwin looks good to continue. Pandya plays a firm defensive push through mid-wicket for FOUR.
India 73/6 after 34 Overs
Broad will bowl the first over after Tea. Pandya is on strike.
Pandya misses the first ball. He leaves the second ball for the wicket-keeper. Pandya defends the third ball by going on the front foot. He is beaten again on the fourth ball. Defends the fifth ball by going on the front foot. That ball hit him on his fingers. He removed his gloves to have a look at his hand. The fingers look swollen and there is some blood. He is attended by the team physio. Defends the last ball.
India 66/6 after 33 Overs
This should be the last session of the match, unless weather has its say.
Players are out and play is set to resume after the rain and Tea break.
There's some bad news again folks as the covers have come back on. It looks like a slight drizzle but the umpires aren't taking any chances. Let's hope we can resume play soon.
Curran sends in a fullish delivery to Pandya who works it to backward square leg for a single. Ashwin plays out the rest of the over without taking any runs. Big shouts for lbw on the 5th delivery but the umpire wasn’t interested and England decide against going for the review. Just the 1 run from the over.
India 66/6 after 32 overs.
Big shouts for caught behind on Broad’s 2nd delivery, but the umpire isn’t interested. Broad sent in a shortish delivery which looked like it might’ve taken a deflection off the glove. England go for the review but replays reveal the ball hit kohli around the waist and England lose their review.
CAUGHT! In a freakishly similar manner the ball once again hits Kohli around the waist area and carries to Pope at short leg. The umpire this time gives it out but Kohli goes for the review. Replays reveal that the ball just nicked the glove before hitting Kohli on the waist and the Indian skipper has to depart. Must say that was some great decision making from Aleem Dar.
LBW! Things have just gone from bad to horrible for India in the blink of an eye. Broad sends in a brilliant inswinger to Karthik which hits him on the pad. The Umpire gives it out but Karthik goes for the review. There is nothing there to save him and just like that India have lost both reviews and two wickets in the span of two deliveries.
Broad on a hat-trick but it’s a disappointing delivery which strays down the leg side and escapes to the boundary for FOUR leg byes.
India 65/6 after 31 overs.
WICKET! Karthik lbw Broad 0 (1)
WICKET! Kohli c Pope b Broad 17 (29)
Curran to Kohli. Keeper standing up.
Kohli plays the 2nd ball of the over through backward point for 2 runs. Kohli goes on back foot to defend the third ball. Kohli plays a cover drive on 4th delivery but there is a man placed to stop the shot. Koli plays the 5th delivery through extra cover for FOUR. Top Shot. A single down the leg side to end the over.
India 59/4 after 30 Overs
Broad will bowl to Kohli.
Kohli misses the first ball and it hits his thigh pad. Few England players are up in appeal. Umpire is not interested. Kohli plays the next ball towards point for a single. Third ball jumps on Pandya and he manages to go on back foot to defend it. No run by Pandya on the 4th and 5th ball as he plays a front foot defensive shot. Last ball of the over swings late. Pandya misses it and wicket keeper collects it comfortably
India 52/4 after 29 Overs
Curran will bowl. Kohli on strike. Keeper standing up for Kohli.
Kohli takes a single of the first ball. No run by Pandya off the next five balls.
India 51/4 after 28 Overs
Broad will bowl to Pujara.
Pujara scores no run off the first ball. Second ball is short and the batsman easily ducks under it. Pujara goes on the front foot to defend next ball. No runs by Pujara on next two balls as well, but Pujara is solid in his defense. OUT! Pujara is clean bowled on 5th delivery. Ball moved late and hit Pujara’s stumps. Pujara looks shocked. But he has to go. Hardik Pandya replaces Pujara. Pandya defends the last ball off the over.
India 50/4 after 27 Overs
WICKET! Pujara b Broad 17 (87)
Curran will bowl to Kohli.
No runs by Kohli on the first three balls. Fourth ball zipped off the pitch and carried to the wicket keeper. Kohli drives the 5th ball towards mid-off where Joe Roots makes an excellent save. Batsmen cross for a single. Pujara leaves the last ball for the wicket keeper. The keeper misses the ball as it kept low. Batsman cross for a single. Umpire gives that as a Bye.
India 50/3 after 26 Overs
Broad will bowl to Pujara.
Pujara plays the first ball with soft hands towards first slip. No damage. Puajara goes on the back foot and defends the 2nd delivery. Third ball cuts in and hits Pujara’s pad. Half appeal by England batsman. No run by Pujara off the next three balls as well. Broad tested Pujara in that over.
India 48/3 after 25 Overs