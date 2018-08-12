ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Umpires call for early lunch due to rains

Live now
Aug 12, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Rahul lbw Anderson 10 (16)
WICKET! Vijay c Bairstow b Anderson 0 (8)
England lead by 289 runs
WICKET! Curran c Shami b Hardik 40 (49)
WICKET! Bairstow c Karthik b Pandya 93 (144)
HUNDRED up for Woakes! 100 (129)
FIFTY UP! Woakes 51 (71)
FIFTY up ! Bairstow 51(76)
WICKET! Buttler lbw b Shami 24(22)
100 up for England!
England trail by 18 runs at the lunch break.
WICKET! Root lbw Shami 19 (53)
WICKET! Pope lbw Hardik 28 (38)
WICKET! Cook c Karthik b Sharma 21(25)
WICKET! lbw b Shami 11 (22)
India 107-all out (35.2 overs)
WICKET! Ishant lbw Anderson 0 (3)
WICKET! Ashwin lbw Broad 29 (38)
WICKET! Kuldeep lbw Anderson 0 (11)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 18 (44)
WICKET! Karthik b Curran 1 (3)
WICKET! Pandya c Buttler b Woakes 11 (10)
WICKET! Kohli c Buttler b Woakes 23 (56)
WICKET! Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1 (25)
WICKET! Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8(14)
WICKET! Vijay b Anderson 0 (5)
Toss: England win the toss and elect to bowl first
The Umpires have called for an early lunch and hopefully we can resume play in about 40 minutes.
There's bad news folks, although it will be a welcome relief to the Indian camp. The rains have made a reappearance and the covers have been called on.
Big shout for lbw on the 2nd delivery as Anderson sends in a sharp inswinger. The ball looked to be going past the leg stump though as the batsmen pick up a single. Rahane edges the next delivery but he played it with soft hands and it doesn’t carry to Jennings at third slip. Just the 1 run off the over.
India 17/2 after 9 overs.
Chris Woakes comes into the attack. He beats Pujara with the first delivery that moves away from the right hander. Pujara recovers well and sees out the rest of the over getting a single off the last ball.
India 16/2 after 8 overs.
LBW! Once again Anderson accounts for both Indian openers. India find themselves in an absolutely disastrous situation here. Anderson set up Rahul brilliantly by putting a leg-gully in place and then sending in a perfect inswinger which catches the opener plumb on the pad. The umpire has no difficulty at all giving that one out. Rahane is the next batsman to the crease as Kohli can’t come out after sitting out for 37 minutes during England’s innings. He will be able to come to bat shortly though if another wicket falls. Rahane takes a single to get off the mark. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 15/2 after 7 overs.
WICKET! Rahul lbw Anderson 10 (16)
Rahul defends the first delivery to the cover region to take a single. Broad sends in a short of length delivery to Pujara who tucks it away to midwicket for a couple. Just 3 runs off the over.
India 13/1 after 6 overs.
Pujara gets a thick inside edge on the first delivery but gets lucky as the ball rolls wide of the leg stump and he picks up a single. Anderson pitches the next delivery down the leg stump and Rahul glances it down to fine leg for a FOUR. Rahul then takes a single to bring Pujara on strike. Anderson beats Pujara on the last delivery with another brilliant delivery that held it’s line as it rushed back to Bairstow. Anderson is looking increasingly dangerous as the conditions keep getting worse for the batsmen.
India 10/1 after 5 overs.
Broad gets the 2nd delivery to nip in and rap Rahul on the pads. The height on the delivery saves Rahul there. Rahul then gets a half-volley outside off and he happily drives it for a FOUR to get India off the mark. Just the 4 runs off the over.
India 4/1 after 4 overs.
CAUGHT! Anderson strikes early once again dismissing Vijay for a duck. That’s his 100th Test wicket at the Lord’s, what an achievement for the bowler. The ball nipped in sharply and Vijay who went for the drive got an inside edge on the ball which carried back to Bairstow. Pujara is the new man in and plays out the over without taking any runs. Wicket maiden for Anderson.
India 0/1 after 3 overs.
WICKET! Vijay c Bairstow b Anderson 0 (8)
Stuart Broad comes into the attack. Rahul leaves the first delivery and defends the next one well. Looks like Rahul is playing from deeper inside his crease and the change in stance seems to be going well so far. Another Maiden over.
India 0/0 after 2 overs.
James Anderson starts well with a maiden over. Vijay showed some good foot movement to defend the 4th delivery. India will need a good start from their openers here to have any chance of salvaging at least a draw from this match.
India 0/0 after the first over.
James Anderson will open the bowling for England. No surprises there.
The players are back on the field. Murali Vijay on strike with K L Rahul at the non-strikers end.
England lead by 289 runs
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. Curran looks for another boundary but this time only manages to find Shami at third man who takes the catch comfortably. Root has seen enough now and calls back his batsmen as England declare with a lead of 289 runs.
England 396/7 after 88.1 overs.
WICKET! Curran c Shami b Hardik 40 (49)
Curran moves away from the stumps and drives the first ball towards cover point for a FOUR. Shami pitches the next one short and Curran goes for the pull and connects sending the ball sailing over the ropes for the first SIX of the match. Woakes gets into the act now as he gets a thick outside edge sending the 5th delivery down to third man for a FOUR. The last ball is lifted over cover and Woakes and Curran are quick between the wickets to pick up a couple. Looks like England are hurrying to get past 300-run mark.
England 396/6 after 88 overs.
Curran pulls at the shorter length first delivery by Ishant and a diving Vijay restricts the batsmen to just two runs. Ishant sends the next delivery just outside off and Curran swings and misses as the ball swerved away from his willow. Curran goes for the drive on the 5th delivery, the ball is in the air for a bit but there isn’t any backward point in place to take the catch as the batsmen pick up a single.
England 379/6 after 87 overs.
Both batsmen pick up singles from the first two deliveries. Shami then beats Woakes on the 3rd ball as the ball whizzes past the outside edge. He repeats the feat again on the 5th ball beating Woakes again with a good length delivery outside off which Woakes almost nicks to the keeper. Just 2 runs off the over.
England 376/6 after 86 overs.
Woakes is looking to up the scoring rate now. He edged the 2nd delivery but the ball goes safely past the third slip for a FOUR. Woakes then plays a well-timed square drive on a length delivery sending the ball racing to the deep point boundary. Kuldeep puts in a full length dive but his foot makes contact with the rope just as he tries to keep the ball in resulting in back-to-back FOURs. 10 runs off the over.
England 374/6 after 85 overs.
Woakes takes a single off the first ball bringing Curran on strike. Shami beats Curran with a brilliant delivery that keeps straight and only just misses the outside edge. Curran chops the next ball to deep point for a quick single. Shami then attacks Woakes with another peach of a delivery that beat Woakes’ front foot defence but again goes just past the outside edge. Good start from Shami here.
England 364/6 after 84 overs.
Ishant Sharma to bowl the over. He comes from around the wicket to the left hander Curran and squares him up with a brilliant first delivery that rapped the batsman on the back foot. Ishant varies his lengths during the over and finishes with an attempted short ball which stays low but is well outside off as Curran backs away. Maiden over.
England 362/6 after 83 overs.