ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Broad takes Rahane's wicket

Live now
Aug 12, 2018 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Rahane c Jennings b Broad 13(33)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Anderson 10 (16)
WICKET! Vijay c Bairstow b Anderson 0 (8)
England lead by 289 runs
WICKET! Curran c Shami b Hardik 40 (49)
WICKET! Bairstow c Karthik b Pandya 93 (144)
HUNDRED up for Woakes! 100 (129)
FIFTY UP! Woakes 51 (71)
FIFTY up ! Bairstow 51(76)
WICKET! Buttler lbw b Shami 24(22)
100 up for England!
England trail by 18 runs at the lunch break.
WICKET! Root lbw Shami 19 (53)
WICKET! Pope lbw Hardik 28 (38)
WICKET! Cook c Karthik b Sharma 21(25)
WICKET! lbw b Shami 11 (22)
India 107-all out (35.2 overs)
WICKET! Ishant lbw Anderson 0 (3)
WICKET! Ashwin lbw Broad 29 (38)
WICKET! Kuldeep lbw Anderson 0 (11)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 18 (44)
WICKET! Karthik b Curran 1 (3)
WICKET! Pandya c Buttler b Woakes 11 (10)
WICKET! Kohli c Buttler b Woakes 23 (56)
UPDATE!
WICKET! Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1 (25)
UPDATE!
WICKET! Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8(14)
WICKET! Vijay b Anderson 0 (5)
Playing XI
Toss: England win the toss and elect to bowl first
UPDATE!
Sam Curran replacing Chris Woakes. Kohli on strike.
Kohli extends his front foot and defends the ball. He goes on the back foot to defend the 2nd ball. On third delivery Kohli plays a shot towards backward square leg for a single. Pujara defends the 4th delivery. Good straight drive shot by Pujara on 5th delivery for FOUR. Pujara leaves the last ball for the wicket keeper.
India 43/3 after 22 Overs
Broad will bowl to Pujara.
Pujara leaves the first ball alone for the wicket keeper. Pujara scores no runs off the next five balls. No runs off that over.
India 38/3 after 21 Overs
Woakes will bowl to Pujara.
Puajar leaves the first ball alone. The batsman plays a front foot defensive shot on the second ball. The batsman takes a single off the 4th ball. Kohli defends the last two balls.
India 38/3 after 20 Overs
India's wait to see Virat Kohli bat is finally over.
Broad will bowl to Rahane.
No runs by Rahane off the first three balls. The fourth ball kept a bit low. No run. Fifth ball jumped on Rahane. Edge by Rahane towards the first slip. Keaton Jennings completes a fine catch. OUT. India lose important wicket of Rahane.
India 35/3 after 19 Overs
WICKET! Rahane c Jennings b Broad 13(33)
Weather has calmed down.
Woakes will bowl his sixth over. Rahane is on strike.
Rahane shuffles across on the first ball and plays a shot towards mid-wicket. No run. The batsman takes a quick single off the 2nd delivery towards backward point. No run by Pujara on the 3rd ball. Puajara takes a single off the 4th delivery. Rahane does the same on the 5th delivery. Pujara calmly defends the last ball.
India 35/2 after 18 Overs
Stuart Broad will replace James Anderson. Pujara on strike.
A fullish delivery by Anderson to start with. Pujara chases the ball, but no damage as the ball skids off the pitch and goes to the wicket keeper. The batsman dabs the next ball towards short cover for a quick single. Rahane takes a single off the third ball towards fine leg. No runs by Pujara off the remaining three balls, as he defends them successfully.
India 32/2 after 17 Overs
Woakes will bowl to Rahane.
Rahaen takes a single off the 1st ball, playing a shot towards cover. Pujara takes a single playing the ball towards cover. Rahane scores a beautiful boundary down the fine leg on the 4th delivery. FOUR. Rahane is beaten on the fifth ball. The batsman leaves the last ball.
India 30/2 after 16 Overs
Anderson will bowl. Pujara on strike.
Pujara defends the first four balls of the over. Pujara making good use of his back foot. The batsman goes on the front foot for the fifth ball. The ball swings wildly for the last delivery. Moves way away from Pujara's bat. No damage. No run
India 24/2 after 15Overs
Woakes will bowl to Rahane.
Woakes bowls a full delivery to Rahane and the batsman drives that ball for a FOUR. Beautiful shot that one. Rahane misses the next ball completely, ball nearly misses the outisde edge off his bat. Rahane defends the next ball. Ball takes a thick outside edge of Rahane's bat on 4th ball, but it drops short of the slip. No runs off the last two balls.
India 242 after 14 Overs
Anderson will bowl to Pujara.
No runs of the first four balls. Anderson keeping the line and length tight. Anderson drags the length back slightly for the fifth ball. It hits Pujara on stomach. Pujara leaves the last ball.
India 20/2 after 13 Overs
Woakes will bowl to Pujara.
The batsman is resolute in his defense on first two balls. Plays the third ball towards short cover for a quick single. Rahane shoulders arms to the 4th and 5th delivery of the over. The batsman goes on the front foot and successfully defends the last ball. Only one run off that over.
India 20/2 after 12 Overs
Few umbrellas are out again at Lord's.
Anderson will bowl from the other end to Pujara.
Pujara lets the first five balls go for the wicket-keeper. The ball is moving a lot. Batsman goes on back foot and plays the ball towards off-side for a single to end the over.
India 19/2 after 11 Overs
Hopes on Pujara to save this Test match for India.
Woakes is bowling to Pujara.
Pujara defends the first ball. He tucks the 2nd ball for a single. Rahane goes on front foot and defends the third ball. No runs off the remaining balls.
India 18/2 after 10 Overs
Woakes will bowl the first ball after Lunch
The England players are out of the dressing room and are taking their positions on the field.
The playing time has also been extended today as play will continue till 11.30 PM. Let's hope the rains don't decide to make another appearance now.
Good news folks! Play is scheduled to resume at 6.30 PM. Let's hope Rahane and Pujara have found some much needed confidence during the break as the conditions don't look great for the batting side once again.
The Umpires are out in the middle and are having a chat with the groundsman Mick Hunt. We could have play resuming sooner than expected.
The reports from the Lord's say that the rains have started to ease but the covers are still on. Hopefully the showers pass and we can resume play within the hour.
The Umpires have called for an early lunch and hopefully we can resume play in about 40 minutes.
There's bad news folks, although it will be a welcome relief to the Indian camp. The rains have made a reappearance and the covers have been called on.
Big shout for lbw on the 2nd delivery as Anderson sends in a sharp inswinger. The ball looked to be going past the leg stump though as the batsmen pick up a single. Rahane edges the next delivery but he played it with soft hands and it doesn’t carry to Jennings at third slip. Just the 1 run off the over.
India 17/2 after 9 overs.
Chris Woakes comes into the attack. He beats Pujara with the first delivery that moves away from the right hander. Pujara recovers well and sees out the rest of the over getting a single off the last ball.
India 16/2 after 8 overs.