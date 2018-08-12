ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Broad takes Rahane's wicket

Stuart Broad will replace James Anderson. Pujara on strike.

A fullish delivery by Anderson to start with. Pujara chases the ball, but no damage as the ball skids off the pitch and goes to the wicket keeper. The batsman dabs the next ball towards short cover for a quick single. Rahane takes a single off the third ball towards fine leg. No runs by Pujara off the remaining three balls, as he defends them successfully.

India 32/2 after 17 Overs