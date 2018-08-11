ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE: Woakes reaches his maiden Test 100

Ishant pitches the first delivery short and wide, Woakes isn’t going to let such a poor delivery pass by as he guides it past gully for a FOUR. Ishant persists with the short of length deliveries and Woakes drives the 3rd delivery to sweeper cover for two runs. Ishant goes full on the next ball and Woakes spots it early, opens the face of his bat and drives it past the bowler for a FOUR straight down the ground. Woakes is treated to a good short ball immediately after the boundary but he gets on top of it well, pulling it to deep backward square leg for a single.

England 272/5 after 65 Overs