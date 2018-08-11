ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE: Woakes reaches his maiden Test 100

Live now
Aug 11, 2018 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
HUNDRED up for Woakes! 100 (129)
FIFTY UP! Woakes 51 (71)
FIFTY up ! Bairstow 51(76)
WICKET! Buttler lbw b Shami 24(22)
100 up for England!
England trail by 18 runs at the lunch break.
WICKET! Root lbw Shami 19 (53)
WICKET! Pope lbw Hardik 28 (38)
WICKET! Cook c Karthik b Sharma 21(25)
WICKET! lbw b Shami 11 (22)
India 107-all out (35.2 overs)
WICKET! Ishant lbw Anderson 0 (3)
WICKET! Ashwin lbw Broad 29 (38)
WICKET! Kuldeep lbw Anderson 0 (11)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 18 (44)
WICKET! Karthik b Curran 1 (3)
WICKET! Pandya c Buttler b Woakes 11 (10)
WICKET! Kohli c Buttler b Woakes 23 (56)
UPDATE!
WICKET! Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1 (25)
UPDATE!
WICKET! Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8(14)
WICKET! Vijay b Anderson 0 (5)
Playing XI
Toss: England win the toss and elect to bowl first
UPDATE!
Woakes drives the 3rd delivery down to deep extra cover to take England past the 300-run mark. Kohli too has returned to the ground after receiving some treatment in the dressing room. Reports reveal that he is struggling with a little bit of back stiffness. Woakes launches the last delivery over midwicket to pick up 3 runs as he completes his maiden Test hundred. What a remarkable innings from Woakes
England 304/5 after 71 Overs
HUNDRED up for Woakes! 100 (129)
Bairstow punches the 2nd delivery past cover to pick up two runs. Ashwin then pitches the next delivery down the leg stump and Bairstow paddles it away to fine leg for FOUR. Both batsmen are now batting in the 90’s. We might just see two names added to the Lord’s honours board today.
England 299/5 after 70 Overs
Woakes gets a big outside edge on the first delivery but once again it goes past the single slip and escapes for a FOUR. Pandya bowls the 3rd delivery full and outside off which Woakes smashes to deep point but Jadeja, who has come on to field in place of Kohli, cuts it off restricting them to just a single.
England 291/5 after 69 Overs
Ashwin floats the 4th delivery down the leg side and Woakes guides it down to the fine leg fence for a FOUR. That takes the partnership past the 150-run mark. They’ve picked up 153 from 220 balls so far. India need to find a way to end this partnership quickly.
England 285/5 after 68 Overs
Hardik Pandya is back into the attack. Bairstow guides the 2nd delivery to cover point for a single. Woakes then plays the 4th delivery down to square third man for another run. Pandya gets the next delivery to bounce well off the pitch and Bairstow slashes at it but misses by a distance. Bairstow then gets an inside edge on the last delivery as he goes for the drive but the ball escapes down the leg side as they pick up a single.
England 279/5 after 67 Overs
Woakes gets a thick outside edge on the 5th delivery but there is only one slip in place and the ball goes wide past him racing to the boundary for a FOUR. If there was another man there that very well could’ve been a wicket. Just the 4 runs from the over.
England 276/5 after 66 Overs
Ishant pitches the first delivery short and wide, Woakes isn’t going to let such a poor delivery pass by as he guides it past gully for a FOUR. Ishant persists with the short of length deliveries and Woakes drives the 3rd delivery to sweeper cover for two runs. Ishant goes full on the next ball and Woakes spots it early, opens the face of his bat and drives it past the bowler for a FOUR straight down the ground. Woakes is treated to a good short ball immediately after the boundary but he gets on top of it well, pulling it to deep backward square leg for a single.
England 272/5 after 65 Overs
Ashwin starts with 3 dot balls before Woakes drives the 4th delivery down the off side for a couple. This is now Woakes’ highest Test score. What a great game he’s been having so far. It’s going to be interesting to see who England pick once Ben Stokes becomes available again. Woakes picks up another single off the last ball of the over.
England 261/5 after 64 Overs
Ishant Sharma is back into the attack. Bairstow welcomes him by slicing the second delivery bowled short and wide for a FOUR. That was poor a delivery and even Ishant knows it. He comes back well though beating Bairstow with a dangerous inswinger on the 4th delivery. Just 4 runs off the over.
England 258/5 after 63 Overs
Bairstow takes a single off the 2nd ball to bring Woakes on strike. Ashwin flights the 4th delivery and Woakes slogs with the spin sending it over midwicket for a FOUR. Ashwin pitches the next one short and Woakes is quick to rock back and punch the ball through the covers for back-to-back FOURs. 9 runs off the over.
England 254/5 after 62 Overs
Shami beats Bairstow with the first delivery, bowled full and outside off stump, the ball moves away at the last moment as Bairstow goes for the drive only just missing the outside edge. The batsmen pick up singles off the last three balls of the over.
England 245/5 after 61 Overs
Ashwin pitches the 2nd delivery short and Bairstow rocks back and cuts the ball wide past cover for FOUR. He then nudges the next delivery to midwicket to pick up a single. 6 runs come off the over.
England 242/5 after 60 Overs
Shami cuts Bairstow in half with the 2nd delivery as he uses the slope to get the ball to come back into the right-hander. Bairstow was lucky there as the ball went dangerously close to the stumps. Shami overpitches the next delivery and Bairstow plays a beautiful cover-drive sending the ball past cover for FOUR. Just the 4 runs from the over.
England 236/5 after 59 Overs
A brilliant over from Ashwin. He beats Bairstow on the first delivery with some lovely drift that took the ball away from the batsman. Bairstow is almost bowled out on the next delivery as Ashwin drew him forward and got the ball to turn beautifully between the bat and pad only just missing the stumps. Bairstow is only able to pick up one run from the over.
England 232/5 after 58 Overs
Shami bowls the entire over to Woakes who comfortably defends without picking up any runs. Maiden over.
England 231/5 after 57 Overs
Ashwin starts well with 4 dot balls before Woakes played an easy drive past Ashwin on the 5th delivery to pick up a single. That also brings up the 100-run stand between the two batsmen. This partnership is really starting to hurt India. With the pitch not providing much support it’s going to be quite a task to end this.
England 231/5 after 56 Overs
Ashwin has the ball for India as Woakes takes stance at the strikers end.
We hope you had a good break. The players are back on the pitch as we gear up for the last session of the day.
Join us in twenty minutes for the third session.
It is Tea on Day 3 at Lord's .
That also brings us to the end of this session. Defiantly England's session. Bairstow and Woakes have stitched a 99-run partnership to give England a lead of 123 runs.
Shami continues. Bairstow on strike.
Huge appeal for LBW on the first ball, umpires says NOT OUT. No run off the 2nd delivery. Third ball is played square of the wicket for two runs. No run off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is a bouncer. A defensive shot to end the over.
England 230/5 after 55 Overs
Sharma will bowl. Woakes on strike.
Woakes plays the first ball towards backward point for 2 runs. No runs off the two next balls. Woakes gets an inside edge and the ball runs towards boundary line for FOUR. That boundary brings Woakes’ Fifty. Not a shot he would have fancied for his fifty. No run off the fifth ball. Woakes plays a beautiful cover drive for FOUR more to end the over.
England 228/5 after 54 Overs
FIFTY UP! Woakes 51 (71)
Shami will bowl. Woakes on strike.
No run off the first ball. The batsman plays the second ball through backward point for a single. No run off the 3rd delivery. Bairstow plays the 5th ball for a very good cover drive for FOUR. He leaves the last ball.
England 218/5 after 53 Overs
England's C.R.R is 4.06.
Hmmm! Is match slipping from India's grip?
Sharma will bowl his 15th over. Woakes on strike.
No run off the first ball. Second ball is played towards backward point by Woakes for a single. Bairstow scores no runs off the next two balls. The batsmen stretches his legs for a front foot defensive shot for no run. No run off the last ball.
England 213/5 after 52 Overs