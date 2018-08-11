ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE: Shami dismisses Root just before lunch

Live now
Aug 11, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
England trail by 18 runs at the lunch break.
WICKET! Root lbw Shami 19 (53)
WICKET! Pope lbw Hardik 28 (38)
WICKET! Cook c Karthik b Sharma 21(25)
WICKET! lbw b Shami 11 (22)
India 107-all out (35.2 overs)
WICKET! Ishant lbw Anderson 0 (3)
WICKET! Ashwin lbw Broad 29 (38)
WICKET! Kuldeep lbw Anderson 0 (11)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 18 (44)
WICKET! Karthik b Curran 1 (3)
WICKET! Pandya c Buttler b Woakes 11 (10)
WICKET! Kohli c Buttler b Woakes 23 (56)
WICKET! Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1 (25)
WICKET! Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8(14)
WICKET! Vijay b Anderson 0 (5)
Playing XI
Toss: England win the toss and elect to bowl first
A well earned lunch indeed. Let's hope India can keep up the pressure when play resumes.
England trail by 18 runs at the lunch break.
Bairstow guides the first delivery to deep point for two runs. He then gets forward and plays a square drive for a single bringing Root on strike. Shami sends the 3rd ball full down middle and Root clips it past mid-on for a couple. LBW! What a delivery. Shami got that one to nip right back in and catch Root dead in front of the stumps. That delivery came back into Root even before he could get his bat back down. The Umpire is quick to raise his finger and play breaks for Lunch with England losing four wickets in the session.
England 89/4 after 24.4 Overs
WICKET! Root lbw Shami 19 (53)
Root gets forward and defends the 2nd delivery to backward point for a single. Pandya sends down a short of length delivery to Bairstow who nudges it to mid-on to rotate strike. Root doesn't look comfortable at the crease today as Pandya beats him with the last delivery, bowled full and outside off which holds its line and whizzes past the outside edge.
England 84/3 after 24 Overs
Shami beats Root with the first delivery, a full and wide outswinger which Root is tempted to go after. Shami then sends the next one onto his pads and Root flicks it past square leg for a FOUR. Root flicks the next delivery to deep square again to pick up a single. No more runs come off the over.
England 82/3 after 23 Overs
What an over from Pandya. Pope clips the first delivery down to fine leg for a couple. LBW! Pandya gets the next one to skid down the track and sneak past the bat of Pope catching him on the pads. Pope goes for the review but it only returns three reds and the youngster has to depart. England have also lost both their reviews now.
Bairstow is the new man in and Pandya immediately goes on the offensive even catching him on the pads with the 4th delivery but an outside edge saved Bairstow there. Just 2 runs and a wicket come off the over.
England 77/3 after 22 Overs
WICKET! Pope lbw Hardik 28 (38)
Mohammed Shami back into the attack. He pitches the first delivery a fraction too short and Pope cuts it though point for a FOUR. Shami beats Pope with the next two deliveries, the first one an absolute beauty which moved away just a little bit, enough to miss the outside edge. Pope grabs a single off the 4th delivery and Cook plays out the rest of the over. 5 runs off the over.
England 75/2 after 21 Overs
Pandya isn’t really threatening the batmen with his deliveries here as Root comfortably faces the first 4 balls before taking a single off the 5th. Pope jabs the last ball between cover and point for yet another easy run.
England 70/2 after 20 Overs
Root sweeps the first delivery to bring Pope on strike. The youngster then plays the next delivery with soft hands, sending the ball past the slips for two runs. Kuldeep sends down a full toss on the 4th delivery and Pope sweeps it to deep square leg for a single. Root defends the last delivery to backward point for another run. 5 runs come off the over.
England 68/2 after 19 Overs
Both batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Pope who is looking in good shape flicks the 4th delivery though midwicket for two runs. Pandya gifted him runs there as he sent that straight onto the pads of the young batsman.
England 63/2 after 18 Overs
A good over by Kuldeep as Root doesn’t manage to nick any runs off it. He almost gets an edge off Root on the 4th delivery which held it’s line as Root tried to steer it away. Unlucky for Kuldeep as the ball sneaked past Roots bat.
England 59/2 after 17 Overs
Pandya varies his length on the first 4 deliveries as Pope doesn’t get any runs off them. He then sends in a good length delivery which beats Pope just missing the outside edge by inches. Pope then tickles the last delivery down the leg side for two runs.
England 59/2 after 16 Overs
Yadav continues. Pope is on strike.
Pope goes for a drive on the 1st ball but misses that completely. No runs of the next two ball. The next ball is played off the back foot by Pope for FOUR. No runs off the fifth ball and a single off the last ball.
England 57/2 after 15 Overs
Another change in the bowling Hardik Pandya into the attack. Pope is the batsman.
No runs off the first two ball. Pope pushes the third ball through the off-side for a single. No runs by Root off the next ball. Root gets a leading edge but he is safe off the 5th ball and the batsmen take 2 runs. No runs off the last ball
England 52/2 after 14 Overs
First change of the morning. It will be Kuldeep Yadav. Root will face the spinner.
First ball is on middle and leg and it turns away from the wicket keeper. Batsmen cross for two. The umpire gives that as a bye. Pope gets a single of the third ball. Root drives the fourth ball for a FOUR. FOUR BYES on the next ball. No run off the last ball
England 49/2 after 13 Overs
Players are taking their drinks.
Shami will bowl. Root is on strike.
No run off the first ball. Root pulls back at the very last moment as Shami was fully fledged into his blowing stride. Ball hits the middle stump. It is declared as a dead ball. No runs off the next two balls. Root leaves the next ball for the wicket keeper. Root goes on the back foot and defends the next ball. Plays the last ball on front foot for no run.
England 38/2 after 12 Overs
Sharma will continue. Pope on the strike.
One run off the first ball. Root is beaten on the next ball. Root scores no run the next four balls. Root drives the last ball for a single.
England 38/2 after 11 Overs
Indian bowlers have their tails up. Joe Root is looking tentative.
Shami will continue. Root is on strike.
Root is beaten outside the off stump off the first ball. The ball narrowly misses the outside edge. No runs off the next ball. Root is squared on the next ball as he tries to plays the ball towards leg side and ball takes sharp outside edge. The ball falls just short of Rahane at gully. No runs off the next ball. Root is beaten again on the next ball. No runs off the last ball.
England 36/2 after 10 Overs
Only if India had few more runs on the board!
Sharma will continue. Cook will be on strike.
Cook drives the first ball through the covers for FOUR. Sharma manages to find outside edge of Cook’s bat and the ball is taken by Dinesh Karthik. OUT. Debutant Ollie Pope replaces Cook. No runs off the third ball. Pope plays the next ball for FOUR. No runs of the remaining balls.
England 36/2 after 9 Overs
WICKET! Cook c Karthik b Sharma 21(25)
Shami will continue. Jennings on strike.
No runs of the first two balls. Third ball hits Jennings pad and there is a big appeal. Umpire Aleem Dar gives OUT. Jennings after a short chat with Cook refers it to the third umpire. Third umpire checks for all the parameters and asks Aleem Dar to stick with his decision. Joe Root will replace Jennings. No runs off the next three balls.
England 28/1 after 8 Overs
WICKET! lbw b Shami 11 (22)
So, unlike yesterday!