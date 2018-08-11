ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE: Shami dismisses Root just before lunch

What an over from Pandya. Pope clips the first delivery down to fine leg for a couple. LBW! Pandya gets the next one to skid down the track and sneak past the bat of Pope catching him on the pads. Pope goes for the review but it only returns three reds and the youngster has to depart. England have also lost both their reviews now.

Bairstow is the new man in and Pandya immediately goes on the offensive even catching him on the pads with the 4th delivery but an outside edge saved Bairstow there. Just 2 runs and a wicket come off the over.

England 77/3 after 22 Overs