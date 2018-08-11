ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian bowlers in pursuit of early wickets

Live now
Aug 11, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India 107-all out (35.2 overs)
WICKET! Ishant lbw Anderson 0 (3)
WICKET! Ashwin lbw Broad 29 (38)
WICKET! Kuldeep lbw Anderson 0 (11)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 18 (44)
WICKET! Karthik b Curran 1 (3)
WICKET! Pandya c Buttler b Woakes 11 (10)
WICKET! Kohli c Buttler b Woakes 23 (56)
UPDATE!
WICKET! Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1 (25)
UPDATE!
WICKET! Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8(14)
WICKET! Vijay b Anderson 0 (5)
Playing XI
Toss: England win the toss and elect to bowl first
UPDATE!
Ishant Sharma will bowl
For those who dwell on stats and trivia, here is a fact that they would not want to miss.
We are inching closer to the action.
For those in tune with the traditions of Lord's cricket ground, former Indian batsman Snajay Manjrekar will ring the five-minute bell today.
This was Lord's yesterday. This was also the mood in Indian dressing room.
This tweet from Lord's promises great cricket action today! Let us keep our fingers crosses.
Stick with us. We shall keep you posted with all the live action as it happens.
The conditions yesterday suited England attack. Will Indian skipper Virat Kohli's decision to go only with two genuine fast bowlers in Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma prove to be wrong? Or will Kuldeep Yadav fox England batsman with his turning balls? Either way, India need early wickets or it will be difficult to find a way back in this Test match.
James Anderson brilliant spell of 13.2-5-20-5 has catapulted England into a position of strength in this Test match. Anderson was ably supported by other three fast bowlers of England's bowling attack. Stuart Broad and Sam Curran took a wicket each, while Chris Woakes claimed two scalps on his return.
If you missed yesterday's action, you can re-live all that you missed in our in-pics section.
ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 2 in pics: Anderson's five-for gives England the upper hand
Here are the top moments from Day 2 of the second Test match between England and India being played at Lord's, London.
Warm welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of 2nd Test match between England and India being played at Lord's.
What a day this has been. With the rains playing spoilsport we could still get in a decent 35 overs of play which would prove enough for the English bowlers to get the job done. James Anderson was sensational as he picked up yet another 5-wicket haul at the Lord's. We'll have to wait and watch now to see how the Indian bowlers respond tomorrow. That's all from us. Hope you enjoyed our coverage of today's proceedings. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the action live from the Lord's. Till then it's goodbye!
India 107-all out (35.2 overs)
LBW! Anderson wraps things up with his 2nd delivery as he sends in a good length delivery which hits Ishant on his pads. India all out for just 107 as Anderson picks up his sixth 5-wicket haul at the Lord’s. What an exceptional display of swing bowling this has been.
India 107/10 after 35.2 overs.
WICKET! Ishant lbw Anderson 0 (3)
Ashwin doesn’t pick up the single after chopping the first delivery to sweeper cover. LBW! Broad sent down a sharp inswinger that beat Ashwin and crashed into his pads. He goes for the review but replays show the ball hitting the pads before making contact with the outside edge and Ashwin has to depart.
Shami is the new man in and he swings at the 4th delivery sending the ball down the off side for a couple. He then brings up the 100 for India as he gets a thick outside edge on the next ball sending it past the slip cordon for a FOUR. Broad pitches the next delivery up again but Shami who is swinging wildly gets another outside edge sending the ball over the slip cordon for back-to-back boundaries.
India 107/9 after 35 overs.
WICKET! Ashwin lbw Broad 29 (38)
Ashwin shuffles towards the off stump and pushes the 2nd delivery to square leg for a quick single. LBW! Anderson set that up beautifully as he sent down 3 outswinging deliveries before getting one to nip back into the left hander catching Kuldeep full on the pads. Kuldeep went for the review but there was nothing there to save him as he departs for a duck.
India 96/8 after 34 overs.
WICKET! Kuldeep lbw Anderson 0 (11)
Stuart Broad comes back into the attack. Ashwin welcomes him by punching the very first delivery through the gap at cover point for a FOUR. Broad pitches the 3rd delivery short around off and Ashwin rocks back and executes the pull shot sending the ball past deep midwicket for another FOUR. Broad then decides to go fuller and Ashwin gets an inside edge on the last ball for a quick single. 9 runs off the over.
India 95/7 after 33 overs.
Anderson continues. Ashwin defends the 5th delivery to cover point and picks up a quick single bringing Kuldeep on strike for the last ball. The left hander comfortably defends the ball pitched outside off.
India 86/7 after 32 overs.
Curran surprises Ashwin with the first delivery as the ball gets some extra bounce rising awkwardly for the batsman who was looking to defend on the front foot. Ashwin then works the next ball to square leg to pick up a single. Kuldeep sees out the rest of the over without picking up any runs.
India 85/7 after 31 overs.
Anderson back into the attack. Rahane who has been looking in good touch lets the first two deliveries go and defends the 3rd one before Anderson struck. CAUGHT! Anderson pitches the 4th delivery around off and Rahane tried to defend it on the front foot but is beaten by the swing as on outside edge carries to Cook at first slip. India in a real spot of bother here as just the tail-enders remain.
India 84/7 after 30 overs.
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 18 (44)
Curran sends in a short of a length delivery and Ashwin gets on the back foot quickly thumping the ball through cover point for a FOUR. Curran then corrects his length as Ashwin doesn’t get any more runs in the over.
India 84/6 after 29 overs.