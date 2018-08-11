ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian bowlers in pursuit of early wickets

Ashwin doesn’t pick up the single after chopping the first delivery to sweeper cover. LBW! Broad sent down a sharp inswinger that beat Ashwin and crashed into his pads. He goes for the review but replays show the ball hitting the pads before making contact with the outside edge and Ashwin has to depart.

Shami is the new man in and he swings at the 4th delivery sending the ball down the off side for a couple. He then brings up the 100 for India as he gets a thick outside edge on the next ball sending it past the slip cordon for a FOUR. Broad pitches the next delivery up again but Shami who is swinging wildly gets another outside edge sending the ball over the slip cordon for back-to-back boundaries.

India 107/9 after 35 overs.