ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE: England cross 200

Aug 11, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
FIFTY up ! Bairstow 51(76)
WICKET! Buttler lbw b Shami 24(22)
100 up for England!
England trail by 18 runs at the lunch break.
WICKET! Root lbw Shami 19 (53)
WICKET! Pope lbw Hardik 28 (38)
WICKET! Cook c Karthik b Sharma 21(25)
WICKET! lbw b Shami 11 (22)
India 107-all out (35.2 overs)
WICKET! Ishant lbw Anderson 0 (3)
WICKET! Ashwin lbw Broad 29 (38)
WICKET! Kuldeep lbw Anderson 0 (11)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 18 (44)
WICKET! Karthik b Curran 1 (3)
WICKET! Pandya c Buttler b Woakes 11 (10)
WICKET! Kohli c Buttler b Woakes 23 (56)
WICKET! Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1 (25)
WICKET! Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8(14)
WICKET! Vijay b Anderson 0 (5)
Toss: England win the toss and elect to bowl first
Ashwin will bowl. Woakes on strike.
No run off the first ball. Woakes paddle -scoops the next ball for FOUR. The batsman takes a single towards cover point on the third ball. Bairstow takes a single off the fourth ball towards deep square leg. Another single towards long on the 5th delivery. No run off the last ball.
England 212/5 after 51 Overs
India leaking runs. England cruising at around 4 runs per over.
Sharma will bowl to Woakes.
Sharma bowls short and Woakes pulls the 1st ball for FOUR. No runs off the next two balls. Woakes takes a single off the fourth delivery. Bairstow shoulders arms on the 5th delivery. No run off the last ball.
England 205/5 after 50 Overs
Ashwin will bowl to Bairstow.
No run off the first ball. A single towards long-on off the 2nd delivery. Woakes plays the fourth ball towards deep square leg for 2 runs. He stretches his legs and plays a front foot defensive shot off the 5th delivery. A single to end the over.
England 200/5 after 49 Overs
It is a treat to be at Lord's!
Bowling change. Ishant Sharma into the attack. Woakes on strike.
Woakes takes a single off the first ball. Bairstow plays the next ball towards mid-wicket takes 2 runs. A single off the next ball by Bairstow. Woakes leaves the next ball for the wicket keeper. The batsman plays a front foot defensive shot off the 5th delivery. He plays a back foot defensive shot to end the over.
England 196/5 after 48 Overs
Virat Kohli has gone off the field. He is taking some refreshments.
Ashwin continues. Woakes on strike.
No runs off the first three balls. Woakes slaps the fourth ball towards sweeper cover for FOUR. Batsman stretches and defends the fifth ball. He completes a single off the last ball.
England 192/5 after 47 Overs
Kuldeep with his left arm spinners. Bairstow on strike.
No run off the first two balls. Batsman drives the third ball for a FOUR. Batsman goes on the back foot and defends the next two balls. Bairstow drives the last ball for FOUR and brings up his FIFTY!
England 187/5 after 46 Overs
Ashwin continues, Woakes is the batsman,
No run off the entire over. Ashwin kept Woakes quiet in that over.
England 179/5 after 45 Overs
Bowling change. Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. Woakes on strike.
No run off the first delivery. A single off the next ball towards deep mid-wicket. A single off the third ball too. Another single off the 4th ball. A 4th consecutive single off the 5th ball. And the batsmen finish off with yet another single.
England 179/5 after 44 Overs
Ashwin continues. Woakes is on strike.
No runs off the first two balls. Woakes plays the next ball towards deep midwicket for a single. No runs off the remaining balls as Ashwin keeps it tight.
England 174/5 after 43 Overs
Pandya will bowl his 10th over. Woakes is on strike.
Pandya starts off with a WIDE. A Test MATCH WIDE. He will have to re bowl that one. One run off the 1st ball off the over by Woakes. No run by Bairstow on the next two balls. Bairstow plays the next ball for 2 runs. Bairstow slashes the 5th ball for a FOUR. No run off the last ball.
England 173/5 after 42 Overs
Ashwin will attack Bairstow.
Batsman goes on back foot and defends the first ball. The 2nd delivery is lifted over the bowler’s head but the ball drops just short of the boundary. FOUR. No runs off the next four balls.
England 165/5 after 41 Overs
Pandya will bowl to Woakes.
Woakes misses the first two balls. No run off the third ball too. Woakes leaves the 4th delivery for the wicket keeper. Batsman plays the 5th ball towards deep square leg for a single. Bairstow completes a single off the last ball.
England 161/5 after 40 Overs
Refreshing site for Indians after Drinks break. Ravi Ashwin is handed the ball. Bairstow will be on strike.
Bairstow takes a single off the 1st delivery. Woakes plays front foot defensive shot on the next two balls. 4th delivery is played towards backward point for a single. No run of the last ball.
England 159/5 after 39 Overs
It is time for DRINKS!
Harsha Bhogle sums up that mini session for us in his tweet.
Hardik Pnadya is into the attack. Woakes on strike.
Woakes wlecomes Pandya with a FOUR. Played with soft hand. Second ball is down the leg side. Third delivery is played through cover for two runs. Pandya bowls a beauty of a 4th delivery. No runs off the next two balls.
England 157/5 after 38 Overs
Sharma will bowl. Bairstow is on strike.
No runs off that over.
England 151/5 after 37 Overs
Ashwin still has not bowled in this innings so far.
Shami to bowl. Bairstow on strike.
Batsman gets an inside edge and the batsmen run 2. Bairstow leaves the next ball for the wicket keeper. Next ball is played towards backward point for quick 2. Bairstow plays the next ball towards deep mid-wicket for a quick single. No run off the next ball. Bairstow plays the last ball through mid-wicket for FOUR.
England 151/5 after 36 Overs
Sharma into his 11th over. Bairstow on strike.
No run off the first bowl. Shrama bowls a yorker on the next. Batsman tries a flashy drive on the next but misses it. Indians appeal in unison on the next ball but umpire is not interested. India thought there was an inside edge. Sharam took a clean catch. Virat Kohli takes review. Nothing in review. NOT OUT. A single off the next ball. No run off the last ball.
England 142/5 after 35 Overs
Shami continues. Woakes is on strike.
Shami bowls a short ball first up. Woakes pulls that ball for a single. Buttler misses the next ball. Buttler tries to cuts the next ball but misses again. Straight bat on the next ball. Bairstow goes on back foot for the next ball and gets 2 runs. One run towards mid-wicket by Bairstow to finish the over.
England 141/5 after 34 Overs
Only if India had few more runs on the board!
Sharma will continue. Bairstow is the batsman.
1 run off the first ball. No run off the next ball. Sharma bowls a cracking bouncer to Woakes on the next. Woakes plays the next ball towards backward point for a single. Sharma teases Buttler on the next ball. Buttler misses that ball which was outside the off stump. No run off the next ball.
England 137/5 after 33 Overs