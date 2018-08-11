ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Woakes and Bairstow put England in the driver's seat

Live now
highlights
WICKET! Bairstow c Karthik b Pandya 93 (144)
HUNDRED up for Woakes! 100 (129)
FIFTY UP! Woakes 51 (71)
FIFTY up ! Bairstow 51(76)
WICKET! Buttler lbw b Shami 24(22)
100 up for England!
England trail by 18 runs at the lunch break.
WICKET! Root lbw Shami 19 (53)
WICKET! Pope lbw Hardik 28 (38)
WICKET! Cook c Karthik b Sharma 21(25)
WICKET! lbw b Shami 11 (22)
India 107-all out (35.2 overs)
WICKET! Ishant lbw Anderson 0 (3)
WICKET! Ashwin lbw Broad 29 (38)
WICKET! Kuldeep lbw Anderson 0 (11)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 18 (44)
WICKET! Karthik b Curran 1 (3)
WICKET! Pandya c Buttler b Woakes 11 (10)
WICKET! Kohli c Buttler b Woakes 23 (56)
UPDATE!
WICKET! Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1 (25)
UPDATE!
WICKET! Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8(14)
WICKET! Vijay b Anderson 0 (5)
Playing XI
Toss: England win the toss and elect to bowl first
UPDATE!
That's it from us folks. Hope you enjoyed our coverage of the day's play. Hope to see you again tomorrow as we bring you all the action live from day 4. Till then it's goodbye!
Bad news folks! With only 10 minutes of playing time to go the Umpires have decided to call of play for the day. What's even more ominous is that the weather forecast for tomorrow doesn't look good with heavy showers predicted.
While the play remains suspended relish the century by Chris Woakes
Bad news folks! Due to bad light umpires have taken the players off the field.
India has taken the new ball. Ishant Sharma will bowl with the new ball to Curran.
Curran plays the first ball square of the wicket for two runs. No run off the next ball. The batsman gets a soft edge on the third ball and he takes a single. Woakes cuts the fourth ball over the point region for a FOUR. Sharma finishes the with a beauty of a ball. That spliced Woakes into two halves.
England 357/6 after 81 Overs
New Ball is due now.
Ashwin will bowl to Woakes. Woakes goes on back foot and slaps the first ball through the covers for FOUR. He extends his front foot and plays defensive shot on the next two ball. Plays the next ball towards short mid-wicket. No run off the last ball.
England 350/6 after 80 Overs
Pandya will bowl to Curran. The batsman slaps the first ball for FOUR. No run off the next two balls. Pandya strays down the leg side on the fourth ball. Karthik misses it. Batsman cross for a single. Umpires signals that as Bye. Woakes takes a single off the fifth ball. Curran shows s straight bat on the last ball.
England 346/6 after 79 Overs
Kuldeep sends down yet another full toss to Curran who dispatches it wide of mid-on for FOUR. Rahane has a chat with the bowler and it bears fruit as Kuldeep beats Curran with the next delivery which spins past his outside edge. Just one run comes from the over after that boundary.
England 340/6 after 78 Overs
Indian bowlers look drained.
Pandya starts with a short of length delivery and Woakes tucks it through midwicket for a single. Curran plays the 4th delivery straight down the ground for another run. Pandya pitches the last delivery short but Woakes was ready for it as he plays the pull shot to backward square leg for a FOUR.
England 335/6 after 77 Overs
Kuldeep sends down a full toss to Curran who happily whips it past midwicket for a FOUR. Kuldeep seems nervous trying to attack the new batsman and sends down a waist high full toss on the 4th delivery. Curran whacks it hard through midwicket once again for a FOUR. 8 runs come off the over.
England 329/6 after 76 Overs
Pandya sends the first delivery down the leg stump and it hits Woakes on the pads before escaping for FOUR leg byes. CAUGHT! What a brilliant take by Karthik. Pandya sends in a slightly fuller delivery and Bairstow goes for the drive but only gets and edge to it and Karthik puts in a full length dive taking an excellent single hand catch to his right. Finally India have the breakthrough, can they capitalize on this now?
England 321/6 after 75 Overs
WICKET! Bairstow c Karthik b Pandya 93 (144)
Kuldeep Yadav back into the attack. Big shouts for lbw as the 4th delivery hits Bairstow on the pads and escapes to the fence for FOUR leg byes. India go for the review but the impact was outside off stump and they lose their review. That was a good delivery from Kuldeep though.
England 315/5 after 74 Overs
Pandya sticks to a good line as he starts with five dot balls. Woakes punches the last delivery to sweeper cover to pick up a single. Just the 1 run off the over.
England 308/5 after 73 Overs
Both batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Woakes then works the last ball down to long on for yet another single. Just 3 runs from the over.
England 307/5 after 72 Overs
Woakes drives the 3rd delivery down to deep extra cover to take England past the 300-run mark. Kohli too has returned to the ground after receiving some treatment in the dressing room. Reports reveal that he is struggling with a little bit of back stiffness. Woakes launches the last delivery over midwicket to pick up 3 runs as he completes his maiden Test hundred. What a remarkable innings from Woakes
England 304/5 after 71 Overs
HUNDRED up for Woakes! 100 (129)
Bairstow punches the 2nd delivery past cover to pick up two runs. Ashwin then pitches the next delivery down the leg stump and Bairstow paddles it away to fine leg for FOUR. Both batsmen are now batting in the 90’s. We might just see two names added to the Lord’s honours board today.
England 299/5 after 70 Overs
Woakes gets a big outside edge on the first delivery but once again it goes past the single slip and escapes for a FOUR. Pandya bowls the 3rd delivery full and outside off which Woakes smashes to deep point but Jadeja, who has come on to field in place of Kohli, cuts it off restricting them to just a single.
England 291/5 after 69 Overs
Ashwin floats the 4th delivery down the leg side and Woakes guides it down to the fine leg fence for a FOUR. That takes the partnership past the 150-run mark. They’ve picked up 153 from 220 balls so far. India need to find a way to end this partnership quickly.
England 285/5 after 68 Overs
Hardik Pandya is back into the attack. Bairstow guides the 2nd delivery to cover point for a single. Woakes then plays the 4th delivery down to square third man for another run. Pandya gets the next delivery to bounce well off the pitch and Bairstow slashes at it but misses by a distance. Bairstow then gets an inside edge on the last delivery as he goes for the drive but the ball escapes down the leg side as they pick up a single.
England 279/5 after 67 Overs
Woakes gets a thick outside edge on the 5th delivery but there is only one slip in place and the ball goes wide past him racing to the boundary for a FOUR. If there was another man there that very well could’ve been a wicket. Just the 4 runs from the over.
England 276/5 after 66 Overs
Ishant pitches the first delivery short and wide, Woakes isn’t going to let such a poor delivery pass by as he guides it past gully for a FOUR. Ishant persists with the short of length deliveries and Woakes drives the 3rd delivery to sweeper cover for two runs. Ishant goes full on the next ball and Woakes spots it early, opens the face of his bat and drives it past the bowler for a FOUR straight down the ground. Woakes is treated to a good short ball immediately after the boundary but he gets on top of it well, pulling it to deep backward square leg for a single.
England 272/5 after 65 Overs
Ashwin starts with 3 dot balls before Woakes drives the 4th delivery down the off side for a couple. This is now Woakes’ highest Test score. What a great game he’s been having so far. It’s going to be interesting to see who England pick once Ben Stokes becomes available again. Woakes picks up another single off the last ball of the over.
England 261/5 after 64 Overs
Ishant Sharma is back into the attack. Bairstow welcomes him by slicing the second delivery bowled short and wide for a FOUR. That was poor a delivery and even Ishant knows it. He comes back well though beating Bairstow with a dangerous inswinger on the 4th delivery. Just 4 runs off the over.
England 258/5 after 63 Overs
Bairstow takes a single off the 2nd ball to bring Woakes on strike. Ashwin flights the 4th delivery and Woakes slogs with the spin sending it over midwicket for a FOUR. Ashwin pitches the next one short and Woakes is quick to rock back and punch the ball through the covers for back-to-back FOURs. 9 runs off the over.
England 254/5 after 62 Overs