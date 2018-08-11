ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Woakes and Bairstow put England in the driver's seat

India has taken the new ball. Ishant Sharma will bowl with the new ball to Curran.

Curran plays the first ball square of the wicket for two runs. No run off the next ball. The batsman gets a soft edge on the third ball and he takes a single. Woakes cuts the fourth ball over the point region for a FOUR. Sharma finishes the with a beauty of a ball. That spliced Woakes into two halves.

England 357/6 after 81 Overs