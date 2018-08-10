ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Sun's out at Lord's, play expected to resume soon

Live now
Aug 10, 2018 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1 (25)
WICKET! Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8(14)
WICKET! Vijay b Anderson 0 (5)
Playing XI
Toss: England win the toss and elect to bowl first
It has stopped raining at the Lord's now and the super soppers have been brought out. Let's hope that was the last of the rain for today.
Deja vu! Just as play was about to resume the covers have been brought out once again as the rains come pouring down.
We have a restart time! Play is scheduled to resume at 8 PM. No news as to when we shall have the tea break yet.
While we await news from the pitch inspection, check out who has been lending a helping hand to the groundstaff at Lord's.
The skies have brightened up a bit and a pitch inspection is scheduled for 7.30 PM.
Things aren't looking good at the Lord's. Even if the players are able to get out on the pitch, India will find themselves in a rather uncomfortable situation with all of their top order batsmen back in the pavilion.
There's a glimpse of how things ended after Pujara's unfortunate run out.
Anderson sent down one delivery before the Umpires have a chat and decide to call off play due to a slight drizzle. The drizzle abates though and the Umpires call the players back onto the pitch. Most of the English players hadn't even budged from their fielding positions.
RUN OUT! Pujara defends the 3rd delivery with soft hands and sets off for a single. Kohli leaves his crease too but reconsiders at the last moment and turns back towards the non-strikers end. Ollie Pope picked up the ball and stayed calm as he ran towards the stumps and took off the bails. What a terrible mix-up that was.
The rain starts pouring down now forcing the players to run off the pitch as the covers come back on. Things aren't looking good for India.
India 15/3 after 8.3 overs.
Stuart Broad starts the over with a short of length delivery which Kohli runs down to fine leg for a couple.
What a delivery! Broad sends down a leg-break on the 3rd delivery which moved miles away from Kohli’s outside edge. It’s going to be tough for the batsmen here with this amount of movement. Kohli clips the 4th ball down to fine leg again to pick up 2 more runs. Just the 4 runs off the over.
India 15/2 after 8 overs.
Pujara goes on back foot and defends the ball. Plays the ball down the leg side for no run. The last ball splices the batsman into two halves, ball carries to the wicketkeeper.
India 11/2 after 7 Overs
The action has resumed
The latest news is that we're good to go for a 6.10 PM restart. The covers have been taken off and the skies are much brighter. Let's hope it stays this way.
Only rains and the day's menu seem to be grabbing headlines in this Test match.
An early lunch has been called for with play scheduled to resume at 5.55 PM. Let's hope the rains stop by then and we're able to continue with the day's play.
Just when we were about to resume play the rains have returned forcing the covers to come back on.
The latest news from the ground is that it has stopped raining and the covers are being taken off. Play is expected to resume in 15 minutes.
Could the constant tinkering to the Playing XI be taking a toll on the squad?
Anderson to bowl to Rahul.
OUT! Rahul gets an outside edge on the 1st ball and wicket keeper takes a regulation catch. He is out. Kohli replaces Rahul. Beaten on the 2nd delivery. Takes a single on the 3rd delivery. And just as we thought that the match has got some momentum, umpires have taken the players off the field. The rains have arrived at Lord’s again. The action has stopped.
India 11/2 after 6.3 Overs
Pujara will face Broad.
Beaten on the 1st delivery. Solid bat on the 2nd delivery but no run. NO BALL. Broad over steps on the 3rd delivery and Pujara plays a solid front foot defensive shot. Bowler has to re bowl that one. Pujara leaves the third ball for the wicket keeper. Puajar goes on front foot for 4th delivery gets an inside edge. Solid front foot defense on the 5th delivery. On 6th delivery the batsman gets an inside edge on to the pads. No damage.
India 10/1 after 6 Overs
Testing conditions for batsmen. Bowlers are getting good swing.
Anderson will bowl to Pujara.
Batsman is beaten on the first ball. Again! Pujara is beaten again on the 2nd ball. Shoulders arm for the 3rd delivery. Repeats the motion for the 4th ball. 5th ball is on middle and leg line and Pujara plays it down the leg side for a single. He opens his account. Rahul plays the last ball for a FOUR. Five runs off that over.
India 9/1 after 5 Overs