ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE : Sunny day promises exciting day of cricket

Live now
Aug 10, 2018 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
UPDATE!
Hope to see you again tomorrow as we'll bring you all the live action from day 2 of the 2nd Test. Till then it's goodbye!
Play will start as usual at 3.30 PM tomorrow but will be extended by 30 mins for each of the next four days.
We shall have the toss tomorrow and both set of captains will have a chance to rethink their strategies before declaring their playing 11.
The Umpires have accepted the inevitable as play has been abandoned for the day. At least the forecast for tomorrow looks much better. Let's hope we can start play on time tomorrow.
While umpires were out there on the field to inspect the ground condition, this is what happened. Third umpire Allem Dar's umbrella went upside down.
While umpires were
Look who is there at Lord's today. If all this rain delay has bored you, here is a tweet from the superstar Raveer Singh. He is reciting an old nursery rhyme
Conditions seems to be improving at Lord's. Umpires are out there with the groundsman inspecting the field. They have called for an early Tea in the meantime.We should get some action post Tea. We shall keep you posted.
Finally some positive news is coming in from London. The weather seems to be clearing up and we might still have some hours of play today. Let's keep our fingers crossed.
The wait for play to begin continues but the good news is that we still could see some cricket played after tea, especially since the Lord's ground drains quickly. However, we still need the drizzle to stop first.
UPDATE!
The Umpires call for an early lunch as the rains refuse to abate. Stay tuned for more updates.
While the rain continues to pour down in London, here's an interesting read to whet your appetite before the start of play.
While the rain continues to pour down in London, here's an interesting read to whet your appetite before the start of play.
There isn't much to report from the Lord's as it's still raining. The pitch is still under cover. This isn't looking good.
In the mean time here is a fact.
Lord's cricket ground has hosted 136 Test matches. This makes it the ground with maximum number of Test matches. Melbourne Cricket Ground is second with 110 Tests and Sydney Cricket Ground is third with 100 Tests.
Time to relive past
Lord's Honours Board - Part 1: Indian bowlers who will be revered for their heroic performances
The Lord's Test couldn't have come at a more opportune time for India as the Virat Kohli-led side will like to level the series against the Three Lions.
Lord's Honours Board - Part 2: These Indian batsmen achieved a feat that Sachin Tendulkar couldn't
The second part of the Lord's of Honours Board report takes a look at five Indian batmen, who scored memorable centuries at the iconic London stadium, where master blaster Sachin Tendulkar failed to achieve a feat.
Stick around. We will bring all the updates as it happens.
Picture form the venue says it all.
It is drizzling at Lord's and the covers are still on. It looks like the start of the match might get delayed.
Before the action begins
Check the predicted XI of both the teams here :
https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/cricket/eng-vs-ind-2nd-test-englands-predicted-playing-11-at-lords-2822911.html
https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/cricket/eng-vs-ind-2nd-test-englands-predicted-playing-11-at-lords-2822911.html
The heat wave has still not subsided in England. It has led to pitches drying up. The two captains are deliberating on playing an extra spinner in their playing XI. If they do go with extra spinner, it would be Moen Ali for England and either of Ravindra Jadeja or Luldeep Yadav for India.
England has failed to beat an Asian team at Lord's in its last five attempts. England has lost twice to Pakistan, drawn twice to Sri Lanka and lost to India in 2014.