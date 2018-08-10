ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Early lunch is taken as rains play spoilsport

Live now
Aug 10, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Only rains and day's menu seem to be making headline in this Test match.
An early lunch has been called for with play scheduled to resume at 5.55 PM. Let's hope the rains stop by then and we're able to continue with the day's play.
Just when we were about to resume play the rains have returned forcing the covers to come back on.
The latest news from the ground is that it has stopped raining and the covers are being taken off. Play is expected to resume in 15 minutes.
Could the constant tinkering to the Playing XI be taking a toll on the squad?
Anderson to bowl to Rahul.
OUT! Rahul gets an outside edge on the 1st ball and wicket keeper takes a regulation catch. He is out. Kohli replaces Rahul. Beaten on the 2nd delivery. Takes a single on the 3rd delivery. And just as we thought that the match has got some momentum, umpires have taken the players off the field. The rains have arrived at Lord’s again. The action has stopped.
India 11/2 after 6.3 Overs
Pujara will face Broad.
Beaten on the 1st delivery. Solid bat on the 2nd delivery but no run. NO BALL. Broad over steps on the 3rd delivery and Pujara plays a solid front foot defensive shot. Bowler has to re bowl that one. Pujara leaves the third ball for the wicket keeper. Puajar goes on front foot for 4th delivery gets an inside edge. Solid front foot defense on the 5th delivery. On 6th delivery the batsman gets an inside edge on to the pads. No damage.
India 10/1 after 6 Overs
Testing conditions for batsmen. Bowlers are getting good swing.
Anderson will bowl to Pujara.
Batsman is beaten on the first ball. Again! Pujara is beaten again on the 2nd ball. Shoulders arm for the 3rd delivery. Repeats the motion for the 4th ball. 5th ball is on middle and leg line and Pujara plays it down the leg side for a single. He opens his account. Rahul plays the last ball for a FOUR. Five runs off that over.
India 9/1 after 5 Overs
Broad continues. Rahul is the batsman.
No run off the first three balls. Rahul plays a cover drive off the 4th ball for FOUR. India finally opens the account. Nice shot to get the first runs on the board. The batsman leaves the next ball for the wicketkeeper. Plays the last ball down the leg side for no run. Four off that over,
India 4/1 after 4 Overs
Anderson continues. Pujara is on strike.
Pujara leaves the first ball go. The batsman repeats the action for the 2nd ball. Front foot defensive shot on the 3rd ball. No run. Shoulders arm for the 4th delivery. 5th ball is full and it swings in and beats Pujara. The batsman leaves the last ball for the wicket keeper.
India 0/1 after 3 Overs
Stuart Broad from the other end. K L Rahul is the batsman.
Rahul leaves the first ball for the wicketkeeper. Repeats the action for the 2nd ball too. Batsman goes on the back foot and defends the 3rd ball. 4th delivery is left for the wicketkeeper. Rahul leaves the 5th ball too, but that ball swung in. Rahul is beaten on the last ball. No run off that over.
India 0/1 after 2 Overs
Vijay shoulders arm to the very first ball of the test match. Anderson beats Vijay on the 2nd delivery. Vijay leaves the 3rd delivery for Jonny Bairstow. The batsman repeats the motion for the 4th delivery. Bowled. Anderson pitches the fifth ball full and ball swings late leaving the batsman and hits the middle stump. Anderson gets the wicket of Murali Vijay. Pujara replaces Vijay. He gets a thick edge off the last ball. But no damage
India 0/1 after 1 Overs
James Anderson will open the bowling from the Pavilion End. Murali Vijay will face him
The players have taken the field.
The action is about to begin.
Shikhar Dhawan has again been dropped after a disappointing show at Edgbaston. Is this the end of the road for Dhawan in Test cricket?
The playing XI of both the teams is finally out. We all can take a deep breath now.
England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (w), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
India XI: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
Toss: England win the toss and elect to bowl first
Pitch:The pitch is bit dry but nothing to force captains to play an extra spinner. It is a win the toss and bat first pitch.
Toss is not far away.And after toss we should finally know the playing XI of both the teams. It has kept us guessing for sometime now.
Welcome folks. To our live coverage of the 2nd day of the 2nd Test to be played at Lord's. After rain played spoilsport on the 1st day, the clouds have cleared up on Day 2. It is bright and sunny. We will definitely have play today. We are in for an exciting day of cricket. We will bring you the action as it happens, so, stay around.
Hope to see you again tomorrow as we'll bring you all the live action from day 2 of the 2nd Test. Till then it's goodbye!
Play will start as usual at 3.30 PM tomorrow but will be extended by 30 mins for each of the next four days.
We shall have the toss tomorrow and both set of captains will have a chance to rethink their strategies before declaring their playing 11.