ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Anderson strikes, sends back Rahane

Aug 10, 2018 11:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 18 (44)
WICKET! Karthik b Curran 1 (3)
WICKET! Pandya c Buttler b Woakes 11 (10)
WICKET! Kohli c Buttler b Woakes 23 (56)
WICKET! Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1 (25)
WICKET! Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8(14)
WICKET! Vijay b Anderson 0 (5)
Playing XI
Toss: England win the toss and elect to bowl first
Curran surprises Ashwin with the first delivery as the ball gets some extra bounce rising awkwardly for the batsman who was looking to defend on the front foot. Ashwin then works the next ball to square leg to pick up a single. Kuldeep sees out the rest of the over without picking up any runs.
India 85/7 after 31 overs.
Anderson back into the attack. Rahane who has been looking in good touch lets the first two deliveries go and defends the 3rd one before Anderson struck. CAUGHT! Anderson pitches the 4th delivery around off and Rahane tried to defend it on the front foot but is beaten by the swing as on outside edge carries to Cook at first slip. India in a real spot of bother here as just the tail-enders remain.
India 84/7 after 30 overs.
Curran sends in a short of a length delivery and Ashwin gets on the back foot quickly thumping the ball through cover point for a FOUR. Curran then corrects his length as Ashwin doesn’t get any more runs in the over.
India 84/6 after 29 overs.
Woakes lands the 2nd delivery a bit short and Ashwin goes for the flick but only sends the ball up in the air. Rashid was positioned at silly mid-on but he had no idea where the ball was until it landed a few feet away from him. The English players aren’t going to let him forget that comical moment easily as they to have a go at the spinner. Woakes then pitches the next delivery fuller and Ashwin drives it through mid-off for a couple more.
India 80/6 after 28 overs.
Rahane gets forward and flicks the first delivery wide of midwicket for a single. Ashwin then defends the 3rd delivery between cover and point for another single. Just the 2 runs off the over.
India 75/6 after 27 overs.
Woakes starts the over with 3 dot balls. The 3rd delivery is near unplayable as it lands short and cuts away whizzing past the outside edge. Ashwin then pushes forward and drives the next ball through the gap at point for a FOUR. Just the 4 runs off the over.
India 73/6 after 26 overs.
BOWLED! What a delivery that was from Curran. It started down the fourth stump line before moving in, sneaking between bat and pad and crashing into the stumps. Karthik was looking to play the ball for the original swing but was beaten by the movement on it.
Ashwin is the new man in and gets off the mark with a good drive sending the ball through the covers for three runs. Rahane then nudges the next ball down to fine leg for a FOUR.
India 69/6 after 25 overs.
DROPPED! Pandya is a lucky man as this time Buttler lets the ball past him as he grasped at thin air letting the ball escape for a FOUR. Woakes is furious with his fielder.
CAUGHT! Just as he did with Kohli’s wicket, Buttler immediately atones for his mistake as he manages to latch onto the very next ball which picked up another outside edge. Pandya was trying to defend it on the back foot but was beaten by the late movement.
India 62/5 after 24 overs.
Curran almost gets Pandya out with an inswinging Yorker. Pandya who didn’t see it nipping in went for the drive and only got an inside edge on it taking the ball dangerously close to the stumps. He gets lucky instead as the ball escapes for a FOUR. Pandya gets another inside edge on the 5th delivery but this time the ball escapes behind square as they pick up a double.
India 57/4 after 23 overs.
Woakes pitches the first delivery short and Rahane taps it towards cover for a single. Kohli gets lucky on the 3rd delivery as he tries to get his bat out of the way but the inswinging delivery connected with his bat and slipped past Buttler who couldn’t react in time to take the catch, escaping to the boundary for a FOUR.
CAUGHT! What a delivery from Woakes. He gets the ball to curve in the air around off and Kohli who closed his bat too early only managed to get an edge on it which Buttler holds onto this time. India in a spot of bother now as Hardik Pandya comes in to bat.
India 49/4 after 22 overs.
Sam Curran comes into the attack. Rahane reaches forward and pushes the 2nd delivery wide of mid-off for 3 runs. Kohli gets a faint inside edge on the next ball before it crashes into his pads helping him sneak a single. Rahane pushes the 5th delivery once again to mid-off to pick up a single. Curran beats Kohli on the last delivery with a ball that holds it line.
India 44/3 after 21 overs.
Woakes induces an outside edge from Kohli’s willow on the 2nd delivery but the ball falls short of the diving Pope at fifth slip. He then beats Kohli again on the very next delivery with a beautiful outswinger. Kohli gets another edge on the 4th delivery but once again it falls short of the man at slips.
India 39/3 after 20 overs.
Kohli plays the 3rd delivery with soft hands guiding it past the fifth slip for a couple of runs. He then defends the last delivery and steals a quick single before Pope could get to the ball from fifth slip.
India 39/3 after 19 overs.
Chris Woakes comes into the attack. He has three slips, a gully and a backward point in place as they look for the edge. Woakes sends down a near unplayable ball on the 4th delivery as the good length delivery moved sharply away from the right hander. The Indian batsmen are in for a tough couple of hours here as no runs come off the over again.
India 36/3 after 18 overs.
Anderson gets some late movement on the first delivery and the ball takes an outside edge of Kohli’s bat but lands safely at point as the batsmen pick up a couple. Kohli tries to steer the 4th delivery past the fourth slip but Pope gets down quickly to his right and stops the ball. Just the two runs from the over.
India 36/3 after 17 overs.
Now it’s Broad’s turn to terrorize the batsmen with the swing he is generating on the pitch. The 2nd delivery slips past the inside edge and raps Rahane on the pads. Broad thinks it’s out but Bairstow advices against going for the review as it always looked too high. No runs come off the over.
India 34/3 after 16 overs.
Anderson beats Kohli with a brilliant outswinger on the 3rd delivery. Kohli is disappointed that he went after that ball wide of the off stump. Anderson beats him again with a fast leg-break as the crowds get excited. Kohli lets the ball go on the last two deliveries playing it safe. Maiden over.
India 34/3 after 15 overs.
Both Rahane and Kohli pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Broad gets the 3rd delivery to nip back in but it only brushes off Rahane’s pads wide of the leg stump. Rahane then defends the next delivery wide of mid-off bringing Kohli on strike. The Indian skipper gets forward to defend the 5th delivery but gets a thick inside edge which sends the ball to square leg for a single.
India 34/3 after 14 overs.
Kohli gets inside and flicks the 3rd delivery to deep backward square for a single. Anderson gets the 5th delivery to cut back in hitting Rahane on the thigh pad. It’s too high for lbw as the batsmen sneak a leg-bye. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 30/3 after 13 overs.
Rahane is batting deep inside his crease now forcing Broad to go a little bit fuller with his deliveries. The 2nd delivery is a tad too full and Rahane happily squeezes it through the cover region for FOUR. Both batsmen pick up singles before Rahane gets lucky on the last delivery. DROPPED! Rahane looks for the drive outside off but is beaten by the swing. The outside edge carries to the young debutant Ollie Pope who extended his right hand but couldn’t hold onto the ball.
India 28/3 after 12 overs.
Anderson overpitches the first delivery and Kohli gets down on one knee and brilliantly places the ball through the mid-off cover region for a FOUR. Kohli gets lucky on the last delivery as the ball sneaks through his defense and picks up an inside edge sending the ball zipping past the leg stump. The batsmen pick up a couple but that very well could’ve taken off the bails.
India 22/3 after 11 overs.
Broad beats Kohli with his 2nd delivery as the ball nipped in and crashed into the batsman’s thigh pad. He has four slips in place looking for an outside edge but Kohli lets those outside off deliveries travel back to the keeper. He pushes the last ball towards the leg side to pick up a single.
India 16/3 after 10 overs.
Anderson gets his first ball right on the money comfortably beating Rahane with an outswinger that only just escapes the outside edge of his willow. Rahane defends the next two deliveries with soft hands.
India 15/3 after 9 overs.
Finally some good news! The players are out on the pitch to resume play. We will still have about 29.3 overs played today as James Anderson gets ready to finish the over.