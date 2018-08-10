ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Anderson strikes, sends back Rahane

BOWLED! What a delivery that was from Curran. It started down the fourth stump line before moving in, sneaking between bat and pad and crashing into the stumps. Karthik was looking to play the ball for the original swing but was beaten by the movement on it.

Ashwin is the new man in and gets off the mark with a good drive sending the ball through the covers for three runs. Rahane then nudges the next ball down to fine leg for a FOUR.

India 69/6 after 25 overs.