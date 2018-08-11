App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 2 in pics: Anderson's five-for gives England the upper hand

Here are the top moments from Day 2 of the second Test match between England and India being played at Lord's, London.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Luck favoured the England skipper Joe Root, as he won the toss and opted to field. The overcast conditions at Lord's were tailor-made for England's fast bowlers to get early wickets and pile the pressure on India. Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he would have also preferred to bowl first under the given conditions. (Image: Reuters)
Luck favoured the England skipper Joe Root, as he won the toss and opted to field. The overcast conditions at Lord's were tailor-made for England's fast bowlers to get early wickets and pile the pressure on India. Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he would have also preferred to bowl first under the given conditions. (Image: Reuters)
20 year old, Middlesex player Ollie Pope made his debut for the Three Lions. England made two changes to their Playing XI with the right hand batsman replacing Dawid Malan and Chis Woakes brought in to replace Ben Stokes who is undergoing a trial. (Image: Reuters)
20 year old, Middlesex player Ollie Pope made his debut for the Three Lions. England made two changes to their Playing XI with the right hand batsman replacing Dawid Malan and Chis Woakes brought in to replace Ben Stokes who is undergoing a trial. (Image: Reuters)
England pacer James Anderson got the wicket of Indian opener Murali Vijay in the very first over of the match. He clean-bowled Vijay with an out-swinger getting England off  to a flying start. (Image: Reuters)
England pacer James Anderson got the wicket of Indian opener Murali Vijay in the very first over of the match. He clean-bowled Vijay with an out-swinger getting England off  to a flying start. (Image: Reuters)
Anderson kept bowling a tight outside off stump line to the Indian batsmen and was soon rewarded with the wicket of the other Indian opener too. KL Rahul got a thin edge on an outswinging delivery allowing wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow to take an easy catch. (Image: Reuters)
Anderson kept bowling a tight outside off stump line to the Indian batsmen and was soon rewarded with the wicket of the other Indian opener too. KL Rahul got a thin edge on an outswinging delivery allowing wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow to take an easy catch. (Image: Reuters)
Much to India's relief, it began drizzling again at Lord's. The play was halted for a long time as the groundsmen worked hard to keep the pitch dry. (Image: Reuters)
Much to India's relief, it began drizzling again at Lord's. The play was halted for a long time as the groundsmen worked hard to keep the pitch dry. (Image: Reuters)
The groundsmen at Lord's had some help from batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun who has been training with the MCC Young Cricketers during his off time. (Image: Reuters)
The groundsmen at Lord's had some help from batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun who has been training with the MCC Young Cricketers during his off time. (Image: Reuters)
Only five minutes of action panned out in the center as the rains took a breather for a brief period. During that short run of play, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were caught in a horrible mix-up. Pope was quick to take off the bails sending Pujara back to the pavilion. (Image: Reuters)
Only five minutes of action panned out in the center as the rains took a breather for a brief period. During that short run of play, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were caught in a horrible mix-up. Pope was quick to take off the bails sending Pujara back to the pavilion. (Image: Reuters)
Rain soon resumed at Lord's much to the frustration for players and spectators. The pitch was covered in time but the out-filed looked like a small puddle . (Image: Reuters)
Rain soon resumed at Lord's much to the frustration for players and spectators. The pitch was covered in time but the out-filed looked like a small puddle . (Image: Reuters)

Déjà vu! When play resumed Kohli and Rahane put on a 34-run partnership lasting 13.1 overs until Chris Woakes came into the attack. He scalped Kohli and Pandya in consecutive overs getting them caught at slips. What was eerily similar between both dismissals is that Jos Buttler, managed to drop both batsmen right before holding onto their catch on the very next delivery. (Image: Reuters)
Déjà vu! When play resumed Kohli and Rahane put on a 34-run partnership lasting 13.1 overs until Chris Woakes came into the attack. He scalped Kohli and Pandya in consecutive overs getting them caught at slips. What was eerily similar between both dismissals is that Jos Buttler, managed to drop both batsmen right before holding onto their catch on the very next delivery. (Image: Reuters)
Sam Curran then came to the party as he bowled Dinesh Karthik with a sensational delivery that started around the fourth stump area but eventually sneaked in between bat and pad to crash into the stumps. (Image: Reuters)
Sam Curran then came to the party as he bowled Dinesh Karthik with a sensational delivery that started around the fourth stump area but eventually sneaked in between bat and pad to crash into the stumps. (Image: Reuters)
Broad chipped in with one wicket getting Ashwin caught LBW in the 35th over. But the day’s headlines belong to James Anderson who scalped Rahane, Kuldeep and Ishant to complete his sixth 5-wicket haul at Lord’s, putting England firmly in the drivers seat. India were 107 all-out in just 35.2 overs. (Image: Reuters)
Broad chipped in with one wicket getting Ashwin caught LBW in the 35th over. But the day’s headlines belong to James Anderson who scalped Rahane, Kuldeep and Ishant to complete his sixth 5-wicket haul at Lord’s, putting England firmly in the drivers seat. India were 107 all-out in just 35.2 overs. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 10:53 am

tags #cricket #England #India #Sports

