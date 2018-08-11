ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 2 in pics: Anderson's five-for gives England the upper hand

Déjà vu! When play resumed Kohli and Rahane put on a 34-run partnership lasting 13.1 overs until Chris Woakes came into the attack. He scalped Kohli and Pandya in consecutive overs getting them caught at slips. What was eerily similar between both dismissals is that Jos Buttler, managed to drop both batsmen right before holding onto their catch on the very next delivery. (Image: Reuters)