ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Anderson picks up a 5-wicket haul, India 107-all out

Aug 11, 2018 12:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India 107-all out (35.2 overs)
WICKET! Ishant lbw Anderson 0 (3)
WICKET! Ashwin lbw Broad 29 (38)
WICKET! Kuldeep lbw Anderson 0 (11)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 18 (44)
WICKET! Karthik b Curran 1 (3)
WICKET! Pandya c Buttler b Woakes 11 (10)
WICKET! Kohli c Buttler b Woakes 23 (56)
WICKET! Pujara run out (Ollie Pope) 1 (25)
WICKET! Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8(14)
WICKET! Vijay b Anderson 0 (5)
Playing XI
Toss: England win the toss and elect to bowl first
What a day this has been. With the rains playing spoilsport we could still get in a decent 35 overs of play which would prove enough for the English bowlers to get the job done. James Anderson was sensational as he picked up yet another 5-wicket haul at the Lord's. We'll have to wait and watch now to see how the Indian bowlers respond tomorrow. That's all from us. Hope you enjoyed our coverage of today's proceedings. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the action live from the Lord's. Till then it's goodbye!
India 107-all out (35.2 overs)
LBW! Anderson wraps things up with his 2nd delivery as he sends in a good length delivery which hits Ishant on his pads. India all out for just 107 as Anderson picks up his sixth 5-wicket haul at the Lord’s. What an exceptional display of swing bowling this has been.
India 107/10 after 35.2 overs.
WICKET! Ishant lbw Anderson 0 (3)
Ashwin doesn’t pick up the single after chopping the first delivery to sweeper cover. LBW! Broad sent down a sharp inswinger that beat Ashwin and crashed into his pads. He goes for the review but replays show the ball hitting the pads before making contact with the outside edge and Ashwin has to depart.
Shami is the new man in and he swings at the 4th delivery sending the ball down the off side for a couple. He then brings up the 100 for India as he gets a thick outside edge on the next ball sending it past the slip cordon for a FOUR. Broad pitches the next delivery up again but Shami who is swinging wildly gets another outside edge sending the ball over the slip cordon for back-to-back boundaries.
India 107/9 after 35 overs.
WICKET! Ashwin lbw Broad 29 (38)
Ashwin shuffles towards the off stump and pushes the 2nd delivery to square leg for a quick single. LBW! Anderson set that up beautifully as he sent down 3 outswinging deliveries before getting one to nip back into the left hander catching Kuldeep full on the pads. Kuldeep went for the review but there was nothing there to save him as he departs for a duck.
India 96/8 after 34 overs.
WICKET! Kuldeep lbw Anderson 0 (11)
Stuart Broad comes back into the attack. Ashwin welcomes him by punching the very first delivery through the gap at cover point for a FOUR. Broad pitches the 3rd delivery short around off and Ashwin rocks back and executes the pull shot sending the ball past deep midwicket for another FOUR. Broad then decides to go fuller and Ashwin gets an inside edge on the last ball for a quick single. 9 runs off the over.
India 95/7 after 33 overs.
Anderson continues. Ashwin defends the 5th delivery to cover point and picks up a quick single bringing Kuldeep on strike for the last ball. The left hander comfortably defends the ball pitched outside off.
India 86/7 after 32 overs.
Curran surprises Ashwin with the first delivery as the ball gets some extra bounce rising awkwardly for the batsman who was looking to defend on the front foot. Ashwin then works the next ball to square leg to pick up a single. Kuldeep sees out the rest of the over without picking up any runs.
India 85/7 after 31 overs.
Anderson back into the attack. Rahane who has been looking in good touch lets the first two deliveries go and defends the 3rd one before Anderson struck. CAUGHT! Anderson pitches the 4th delivery around off and Rahane tried to defend it on the front foot but is beaten by the swing as on outside edge carries to Cook at first slip. India in a real spot of bother here as just the tail-enders remain.
India 84/7 after 30 overs.
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 18 (44)
Curran sends in a short of a length delivery and Ashwin gets on the back foot quickly thumping the ball through cover point for a FOUR. Curran then corrects his length as Ashwin doesn’t get any more runs in the over.
India 84/6 after 29 overs.
Woakes lands the 2nd delivery a bit short and Ashwin goes for the flick but only sends the ball up in the air. Rashid was positioned at silly mid-on but he had no idea where the ball was until it landed a few feet away from him. The English players aren’t going to let him forget that comical moment easily as they to have a go at the spinner. Woakes then pitches the next delivery fuller and Ashwin drives it through mid-off for a couple more.
India 80/6 after 28 overs.
Rahane gets forward and flicks the first delivery wide of midwicket for a single. Ashwin then defends the 3rd delivery between cover and point for another single. Just the 2 runs off the over.
India 75/6 after 27 overs.
Woakes starts the over with 3 dot balls. The 3rd delivery is near unplayable as it lands short and cuts away whizzing past the outside edge. Ashwin then pushes forward and drives the next ball through the gap at point for a FOUR. Just the 4 runs off the over.
India 73/6 after 26 overs.
BOWLED! What a delivery that was from Curran. It started down the fourth stump line before moving in, sneaking between bat and pad and crashing into the stumps. Karthik was looking to play the ball for the original swing but was beaten by the movement on it.
Ashwin is the new man in and gets off the mark with a good drive sending the ball through the covers for three runs. Rahane then nudges the next ball down to fine leg for a FOUR.
India 69/6 after 25 overs.
WICKET! Karthik b Curran 1 (3)
DROPPED! Pandya is a lucky man as this time Buttler lets the ball past him as he grasped at thin air letting the ball escape for a FOUR. Woakes is furious with his fielder.
CAUGHT! Just as he did with Kohli’s wicket, Buttler immediately atones for his mistake as he manages to latch onto the very next ball which picked up another outside edge. Pandya was trying to defend it on the back foot but was beaten by the late movement.
India 62/5 after 24 overs.
WICKET! Pandya c Buttler b Woakes 11 (10)
Curran almost gets Pandya out with an inswinging Yorker. Pandya who didn’t see it nipping in went for the drive and only got an inside edge on it taking the ball dangerously close to the stumps. He gets lucky instead as the ball escapes for a FOUR. Pandya gets another inside edge on the 5th delivery but this time the ball escapes behind square as they pick up a double.
India 57/4 after 23 overs.
Woakes pitches the first delivery short and Rahane taps it towards cover for a single. Kohli gets lucky on the 3rd delivery as he tries to get his bat out of the way but the inswinging delivery connected with his bat and slipped past Buttler who couldn’t react in time to take the catch, escaping to the boundary for a FOUR.
CAUGHT! What a delivery from Woakes. He gets the ball to curve in the air around off and Kohli who closed his bat too early only managed to get an edge on it which Buttler holds onto this time. India in a spot of bother now as Hardik Pandya comes in to bat.
India 49/4 after 22 overs.
WICKET! Kohli c Buttler b Woakes 23 (56)
Sam Curran comes into the attack. Rahane reaches forward and pushes the 2nd delivery wide of mid-off for 3 runs. Kohli gets a faint inside edge on the next ball before it crashes into his pads helping him sneak a single. Rahane pushes the 5th delivery once again to mid-off to pick up a single. Curran beats Kohli on the last delivery with a ball that holds it line.
India 44/3 after 21 overs.
Woakes induces an outside edge from Kohli’s willow on the 2nd delivery but the ball falls short of the diving Pope at fifth slip. He then beats Kohli again on the very next delivery with a beautiful outswinger. Kohli gets another edge on the 4th delivery but once again it falls short of the man at slips.
India 39/3 after 20 overs.
Kohli plays the 3rd delivery with soft hands guiding it past the fifth slip for a couple of runs. He then defends the last delivery and steals a quick single before Pope could get to the ball from fifth slip.
India 39/3 after 19 overs.
Chris Woakes comes into the attack. He has three slips, a gully and a backward point in place as they look for the edge. Woakes sends down a near unplayable ball on the 4th delivery as the good length delivery moved sharply away from the right hander. The Indian batsmen are in for a tough couple of hours here as no runs come off the over again.
India 36/3 after 18 overs.