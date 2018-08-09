ENG vs IND, 2nd Test: Rains wash out play on day 1 at Lord's

After an exciting end to the First Test match at Edgbaston, there were high hopes from the second to be played at Lord’s. A prevailing heat wave was the talking point until August 8, but as the action on day one of the Test drew closer, it rained.

It brought some much-needed relief to Londoners, but was not so good for cricket fans who witnessed no action. The stadium reported a near full-house before heavens opened up forced toss to be delayed. The drizzle however persisted, forcing umpires to call an early lunch and then call off play for the day.

The forecast for August 10 looks promising with a slight chance of rain. But, action is expected to start on time. For the remaining four days, the match will be extended by an extra half hour to make up for the lost overs on day one of the Test.

Prior to the match, Joe Root and Virat Kohli would have been contemplating playing an additional spinner considering the dry weather. While Root confirmed that 20-year-old Ollie Pope would make his Test debut replacing Dawid Malan, the Moen Ali-Chris Wokes conundrum kept him away from declaring England’s final XI. Virat Kohli too kept his cards close to his chest. With rains around, the captains might be forced to rethink their playing XI.