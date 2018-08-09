App
Aug 09, 2018 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: Play abandoned due to incessant rains

Catch all the highlights from the 2nd Test match between England and India being played at Lord's, London

  • Aug 09, 09:41 PM (IST)

    Hope to see you again tomorrow as we'll bring you all the live action from day 2 of the 2nd Test. Till then it's goodbye! 

  • Aug 09, 09:39 PM (IST)

    Play will start as usual at 3.30 PM tomorrow but will be extended by 30 mins for each of the next four days. 

  • Aug 09, 09:37 PM (IST)

    We shall have the toss tomorrow and both set of captains will have a chance to rethink their strategies before declaring their playing 11. 

  • Aug 09, 09:31 PM (IST)

    The Umpires have accepted the inevitable as play has been abandoned for the day. At least the forecast for tomorrow looks much better. Let's hope we can start play on time tomorrow. 

  • Aug 09, 09:26 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 09:05 PM (IST)

    While umpires were out there on the field to inspect the ground condition, this is what happened. Third umpire Allem Dar's umbrella went upside down. 

  • Aug 09, 09:03 PM (IST)

    While umpires were 

    While umpires were 
  • Aug 09, 08:47 PM (IST)

    Look who is there at Lord's today. If all this rain delay has bored you, here is a tweet from the superstar Raveer Singh. He is reciting an old nursery rhyme

  • Aug 09, 08:45 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 08:31 PM (IST)

    Conditions seems to be improving at Lord's. Umpires are out there with the groundsman inspecting the field. They have called for an early Tea in the meantime.We should get some action post Tea. We shall keep you posted. 

  • Aug 09, 08:07 PM (IST)

    Finally some positive news is coming in from London. The weather seems to be clearing up and we might still have some hours of play today. Let's keep our fingers crossed. 

  • Aug 09, 07:22 PM (IST)

    The wait for play to begin continues but the good news is that we still could see some cricket played after tea, especially since the Lord's ground drains quickly. However, we still need the drizzle to stop first. 

  • Aug 09, 07:16 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 05:22 PM (IST)

    UPDATE! 

    The Umpires call for an early lunch as the rains refuse to abate. Stay tuned for more updates. 

  • Aug 09, 05:21 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 05:20 PM (IST)

    While the rain continues to pour down in London, here's an interesting read to whet your appetite before the start of play. 

  • Aug 09, 05:09 PM (IST)

    While the rain continues to pour down in London, here's an interesting read to whet your appetite before the start of play. 

  • Aug 09, 05:06 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 04:06 PM (IST)

    There isn't much to report from the Lord's as it's still raining. The pitch is still under cover. This isn't looking good. 

  • Aug 09, 03:22 PM (IST)

    In the mean time here is a fact. 

    Lord's cricket ground has hosted 136 Test matches. This makes it the ground with maximum number of Test matches. Melbourne Cricket Ground is second with 110 Tests and Sydney Cricket Ground is third with 100 Tests. 

  • Aug 09, 03:10 PM (IST)

    Time to relive past

  • Aug 09, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Stick around. We will bring all the updates as it happens. 

  • Aug 09, 02:53 PM (IST)

    Picture form the venue says it all. 

  • Aug 09, 02:53 PM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 02:52 PM (IST)

    It is drizzling at Lord's and the covers are still on. It looks like the start of the match might get delayed. 

  • Aug 09, 02:46 PM (IST)

    Before the action begins

    Check the predicted XI of both the teams here :

    https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/cricket/eng-vs-ind-2nd-test-englands-predicted-playing-11-at-lords-2822911.html

    https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/cricket/eng-vs-ind-2nd-test-englands-predicted-playing-11-at-lords-2822911.html

  • Aug 09, 02:25 PM (IST)

    The heat wave has still not subsided in England. It has led to pitches drying up. The two captains are deliberating on playing an extra spinner in their playing XI. If they do go with extra spinner, it would be Moen Ali for England and either of Ravindra Jadeja or Luldeep Yadav for India.  

  • Aug 09, 02:17 PM (IST)

    England has failed to beat an Asian team at Lord's in its last five attempts. England has lost twice to Pakistan, drawn twice to Sri Lanka and lost to India in 2014. 

