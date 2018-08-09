ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Persistent rains further delay the start of play

Live now
Aug 09, 2018 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
There isn't much to report from the Lord's as it's still raining. The pitch is still under cover. This isn't looking good.
In the mean time here is a fact.
Lord's cricket ground has hosted 136 Test matches. This makes it the ground with maximum number of Test matches. Melbourne Cricket Ground is second with 110 Tests and Sydney Cricket Ground is third with 100 Tests.
Time to relive past
The Lord's Test couldn't have come at a more opportune time for India as the Virat Kohli-led side will like to level the series against the Three Lions.
The second part of the Lord's of Honours Board report takes a look at five Indian batmen, who scored memorable centuries at the iconic London stadium, where master blaster Sachin Tendulkar failed to achieve a feat.
Stick around. We will bring all the updates as it happens.
Picture form the venue says it all.
It is drizzling at Lord's and the covers are still on. It looks like the start of the match might get delayed.
Before the action begins
Check the predicted XI of both the teams here :
https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/cricket/eng-vs-ind-2nd-test-englands-predicted-playing-11-at-lords-2822911.html
The heat wave has still not subsided in England. It has led to pitches drying up. The two captains are deliberating on playing an extra spinner in their playing XI. If they do go with extra spinner, it would be Moen Ali for England and either of Ravindra Jadeja or Luldeep Yadav for India.
England has failed to beat an Asian team at Lord's in its last five attempts. England has lost twice to Pakistan, drawn twice to Sri Lanka and lost to India in 2014.
The team has played 17 Tests at Lord's. It has lost 11, drawn 4 and won 2.
India played its first Test match at this very venue back in 1932.
The 2nd England vs India Test match starts today at Lord's. The first Test match played at Edgbaston was filled with action. England won that match match by 31 runs. Now, India will be look to get win this Test match and get back into the series. This Test too also promises to be a thriller! Catch all the live action here.