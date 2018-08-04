ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Stokes wraps things up, England win by 31 run

Live now
Aug 04, 2018
Virat Kohli at the post match interview says, “It was a great game of cricket. Glad to be a part of such an exciting Test match; there were a couple of moments when we came back. A team like England is relentless, they made us work very hard for our runs. Our shot selection could have been better. We definitely need to apply ourselves better with the bat, but England came back superbly and we need to take the positives and move forward. There is a lot to learn from the lower order in the first innings, Ishant and Umesh got stuck in the middle. There is no hiding from this game; we need to be positive, relentless. From the team's point of view, my innings in the first innings is right up there, perhaps second after the knock in Adelaide. Had we won it would have been the best. We need to think how to regroup and get back for the next match. Test cricket is my favourite format, there is nothing better than testing yourselves over five days and I hope the fans like it too”
CAUGHT! Stokes pitches the 2nd ball outside off and Pandya reaches out for it with his willow conceding a big outside edge with Cook comfortably latches on to at first slip. That’s if for India as the England players exult on the field.
India 162/10 after 54.2 Overs
WICKET! Pandya c Cook b Stokes 31 (61)
Pandya to face Rashid. He heaves at the 2nd delivery but a good run by Anderson saves the boundary at deep mid and he gets just a couple. Pandya then takes a single on the 5th delivery giving Yadav one delivery to face. Rashid pitches the last ball short and Yadav defends it on the back foot.
India 162/9 after 54 Overs
Pandya cannot find the boundary with the first 4 deliveries. He then drives the 5th ball to long-off to pick up a single. Yadav has to survive the last delivery and he does well getting his bat in the way to meet the ball. India still need 35 runs.
India 159/9 after 53 Overs
Rashid to bowl to Yadav. Yadav does well as he defends the first 4 deliveries. He’s beaten by the spin on the 5th delivery but lucky for him the ball doesn’t take an edge as it carries back to the keeper. Maiden over.
India 158/9 after 52 Overs
The fielders are sent far now to prevent the runs as Stokes comes in to bowl. Pandya doesn’t manage to take any runs from the first 5 deliveries. Root brings the fielders in for the last delivery to prevent the single and Pandya smashes the delivery over mid-off for a FOUR. India need 36 runs to win.
India 158/9 after 51 Overs
Adil Rashid back into the attack. Ishant brings out the sweep on the 2nd delivery to pick up a double.
LBW! There is a big shout for LBW on the last delivery but the Umpire says ‘not out’. England go for the review. That was a googly which Ishant didn’t pick. The replays show that there wasn’t any edge on the ball and the decision is overturned. India find themselves nine down.
India 154/9 after 50 Overs
WICKET! Ishant lbw Rashid 11 (15)
Pandya once again takes a single off the first ball bringing Ishant on strike. Ishant plays the 2nd delivery with soft hands guiding it past third man for a FOUR. Stokes then bangs the 4th delivery short and Ishant gets lucky as an edge takes the ball over the men at slips for yet another FOUR. Stokes sends another short of length delivery and Ishant places it to fine leg to pick up a single.
There are words being exchanged now between Stokes and Pandya, “IPL deals out of the window” chirps in the TV commentator. Pressure on both sides as India need just 42 runs to win with just two wickets in hand.
India 152/8 after 49 Overs
Pandya takes a single on the first ball to bring Ishant Sharma on strike to face the next five Sam Curran deliveries. Not sure about how smart a move that was from Pandya. Ishant jams the 3rd delivery into the ground and Jennings holds onto the ball at slips. He thinks he’s got the man out and the third umpire is called into action to confirm that it hit the ground before Jennings took the catch. Just the 1 run from the over.
India 142/8 after 48 Overs
Cometh the hour, cometh Ben Stokes! What an over by the Englishman. He first got Kohli trapped lbw with an inswinging full length delivery which Kohli looked to play across the line but was beaten by the pace on the ball. He went for the review but there wasn’t any edge there to save him.
Shami stepped out to the crease and Stokes didn’t give him any time to settle in getting him caught behind with a short of length delivery that once again angled into the right hander. India in a real spot of bother now. Can Pandya drag them out of this alive?
India 141/8 after 47 Overs
WICKET! Shami c Bairstow b Stokes 0 (3)
WICKET! Kohli lbw Stokes 51 (93)
Pandya greets Broad with a straight bat, sending the first delivery an overpitched outside off ball for a FOUR wide of mid-off. He then plays another superb shot, flicking the third delivery off his pads and through midwicket for another FOUR. Broad responds well, correcting his length and finishing with 3 dot balls.
This is exactly what Kohli needs though, another batsman chipping in with the runs from the other end.
India 141/6 after 46 Overs
Anderson will bowl to Kohli.
Kohli plays the first ball off his hips towards fine-leg and completes a single. Pandya on strike for 2nd ball. He plays a good drive towards mid-wicket. And batsmen complete 3 runs. Kohli is the batsman 3rd ball. He leaves the ball for the wicket-keeper. Fourth ball is played by Kohli for a FOUR. That also brings his FIFTY! Well-made 50. Appeal on the 5th ball. Not-OUT! No runs off the last two balls.
India 133/6 after 45 Overs
FIFTY up for KOHLI! 51 (88)
Broad will continue. Pandya on strike.
Front foot defensive shot by Pandya off the 1st ball. Batsman leaves the 2nd delivery for the wicket-keeper. Defensive shot off the 3rd delivery. Beautiful shot. What a beautiful shot!! FOUR off the fourth ball. Straight drive by Pandya. Leaves the 5th delivery for the wicket-keeper. Sixth ball just misses the outside edge of Pandya’s bat.
India 125/6 after 44 Overs
This could be Pandya's moment!
Jimmy Anderson will bowl to Pandya.
Pandya leaves the 1st two balls for the wicket-keeper. He is beaten off the 3rd delivery. Batsman gets a thick inside edge of the 4th delivery and he runs a single. Brings Kohli on strike. Kohli leaves the 5th delivery for the wicket-keeper. Front foot defensive shot to end the over.
India 121/6 after 43 Overs
Broad to continue. Pandya on strike.
No runs off the first three balls. Pandya playing too many dot balls. 4th ball is played towards mid-on and batsmen cross for a sneaky single. 5th ball rises up sharply on Kohli. A front foot defensive shot by Kohli to end the over.
India 120/6 after 42 Overs
Pandya has to score some quick runs or it will build pressure on India.
Anderson continues. Kohli on strike.
Kohli leaves the first ball for the wicket-keeper. Batsman plays the 2nd delivery towards backward point for a single. Pandya on strike for 3rd ball. He plays a front foot defensive shot on the ball. Pandya leaves the 4th delivery and 5th delivery for the wicket-keeper. Soft edge off the last ball and the batsmen cross for a single.
India 119/6 after 41 Overs
Broad will continue. Pandya on strike.
No runs off the first ball. Batsman is batsman is comprehensively beaten on the 2nd delivery. Beaten. Straight bat to next three balls. Broad is keeping the balls nice and straight. And batsman scores no runs off the last ball too.
India 117/6 after 40 Overs