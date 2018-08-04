ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Stokes wraps things up, England win by 31 run

Virat Kohli at the post match interview says, “It was a great game of cricket. Glad to be a part of such an exciting Test match; there were a couple of moments when we came back. A team like England is relentless, they made us work very hard for our runs. Our shot selection could have been better. We definitely need to apply ourselves better with the bat, but England came back superbly and we need to take the positives and move forward. There is a lot to learn from the lower order in the first innings, Ishant and Umesh got stuck in the middle. There is no hiding from this game; we need to be positive, relentless. From the team's point of view, my innings in the first innings is right up there, perhaps second after the knock in Adelaide. Had we won it would have been the best. We need to think how to regroup and get back for the next match. Test cricket is my favourite format, there is nothing better than testing yourselves over five days and I hope the fans like it too”