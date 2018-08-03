ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 3 Live: Kohli and Rahul steady India's chase

Live now
Aug 03, 2018 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Dhawan c Bairstow b Broad 13 (24)
WICKET! Vijay lbw Broad 6 (17)
WICKET! Curran b Yadav c Karthik 63(65)
Five Wicket for Ishant Sharma! 13-0-51-5
WICKET! Broad c Dhawan b Sharma 11(28)
FIFTY up for Curran! 54(55)
WICKET! Rashid b Yadav 16(40)
BAD LIGHT STOPS PLAY!
Hundred up for England!
WICKET! Buttler b Sharma c Karthik 1(2)
WICKET! Stokes c Kohli b Ishant 6 (13)
WICKET! Bairstow c Dhawan b Ishant 28 (40)
WICKET! Malan c Rahane b Ishant 20 (64)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Ashwin 14 (35)
Wicket! Jennings c Rahul b Ashwin 8(18)
Day 2: Stumps: England lead by 22 runs
WICKET! Cook b Ashwin 0 (14)
WICKET! Kohli c Broad b Rashid 149(225)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 100 (172)
WICKET! Ishant lbw Rashid 5 (17)
WICKET! Shami c Malan b Anderson 2 (4)
WICKET! Ashwin b Anderson 10 (15)
FIFTY up for Kohli 50(100)
WICKET! Pandya lbw b Sam Curran 22(52)
WICKET! Karthik b Stokes 0(4)
WICKET! Rahane c Jennings b Stokes 15(34)
India 76/3 at Lunch, trail by 211 runs
WICKET! Dhawan c Malan b Curran 26 (46)
WICKET! Rahul b Curran 4 (2)
WICKET! Vijay lbw Curran 20 (45)
That brings us to the end of English innings.
ENG 287-all out (89.4 Ovs)
WICKET! Sam Curran c Karthik b Shami 24(71)
SCJ Broad lbw b Ashwin 1 (7b)
Rashid lbw b Sharma 13 (18b)
WICKET! Stokes c & b Ashwin 21 (41)
Wicket! Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0(2)
Wicket! Bairstow b U Yadav 70(88)
Root run out (Kohli) 80(156)
Fifty! Jonny Bairstow 53 (72)
FIFTY! Root 50 (107)
WICKET! Malan lbw b Shami 8 (14)
WICKET! Jennings b Shami 42(98)
WICKET! Cook b Ashwin 13(28)
Playing 11
For the full match scorecard click here.
Ben Stokes comes into the attack. He gets the second delivery to bounce up and it hits Kohli on the elbow. The Indian skipper is unfazed as he merely has a look at his elbow and continues with the game. He then reaches out and squeezes the next delivery though the covers to pick up three runs. Rahul then gets an inside edge on the next delivery and picks up a single. He doesn’t look too comfortable out there when the deliveries are coming back into him.
India 43/2 after 13 Overs
Kohli plays the 2nd delivery with soft hands, sending the ball down to third man to pick up two runs. He is then beaten on the inside edge as the 5th delivery hits him on the thigh pad, but he picks up a quick single bringing Rahul on strike. Broad pitches the last delivery on a good length and it cut in sharply hitting Rahul on the back pad before carrying to Bairstow. England appeal for the LBW but decide against going for the review.
India 39/2 after 12 Overs
Kohli plays a straight bat punch on the first delivery picking up two runs as the ball went past the mid-off region. Anderson once again sends the ball straight down the middle and Kohli flicks it past square for two more. Just the four runs come off the over.
India 35/2 after 11 Overs
Big shout for LBW from Broad on the 3rd delivery. England don’t go for the review though which was a good decision as Rahul had got an edge on that one. Rahul then gets a thick inside edge on the next delivery and was lucky as the ball zips over the top of leg-stump and escapes for a FOUR.
India 31/2 after 10 Overs
Kohli isn’t taking any chances this early into the game as he plays out Anderson’s over without picking up any runs. Maiden over for Anderson.
India 27/2 after 9 Overs
Broad lures Dhawan into playing a shot on the 2nd delivery which shaped away from the left hander and Dhawan almost gets an edge on it. CAUGHT! This time the edge is found and Bairstow makes no mistake collecting the ball safely in his gloves. Dhawan goes for the drive and only gets an outside edge to the delivery which was always moving away from him. With both openers dismissed the Indian skipper comes to the crease much earlier than he would’ve liked.
FOUR! Rahul uses his wrists and clips the ball past square as Broad sends the last ball of the over straight onto his pads.
India 27/2 after 8 Overs
WICKET! Dhawan c Bairstow b Broad 13 (24)
Rahul tries to steal a quick single after driving Anderson’s 4th delivery to the left of mid-off. Curran was the man positioned there and he gets across to the ball quickly and takes off the bails at the non-strikers end with a direct hit. The Umpire goes for the review and replays show that Rahul was safely inside the crease. 2 runs come off the over.
India 21/1 after 7 Overs
Broad pitches the 4th delivery a bit too full and Vijay clips it in front of square to pick up two runs. LBW! A horrible misjudgment from Vijay results in India losing their first wicket. He took a big stride forward before deciding to let the ball go. However, the ball was an inswinger from Broad and the ball nipped in sharply to rap the batsman on the pads. Vijay considered going for the review but starts his walk back to the pavilion after a brief chat with Dhawan.
India 19/1 after 6 Overs
WICKET! Vijay lbw Broad 6 (17)
Anderson sends the first delivery a fraction too full and Dhawan drives it into the gap at cover to pick up three runs. DROPPED! Vijay should be thankful to still be out there as he conceded an edge from an Anderson outswinger while going for the drive. The ball carried at a comfortable height for Malan but he was a bit late into his dive and the ball hit his thumb and popped right out. Anderson will be seething at that as the batsmen pick up a couple of runs.
India 16/0 after 5 Overs
Broad sends in a good length delivery going down off and Dhawan lets it go, but Bairstow doesn’t stop it cleanly allowing the batsmen to steal a bye. That’s the only action of the over as just 1 run comes off it.
India 9/0 after 4 Overs
Jimmy Anderson continues. Dhawan is the batsman.
Dhawan plays the ball towards mid-wicket and runs a single. No runs from Vijay off the third and fourth ball. Fifth ball is down the leg side, wicket-keeper collects it. No run off that last ball. Just a single from that over
India 8/0 after 3 Overs
Stuart Broad will share the new ball with Anderson. Dhawan is batsman.
Dhawan leaves the first ball for wicket-keeper. Pushes the second ball for no run. Dhawan strides forward and pushes the third ball through cover for a FOUR. No run off the fourth ball. Dhawan plays fifth ball to backward point for a quick single. Vijay defends the last ball. No run
India 7/0 after 2 Overs
Jimmy Anderson as always will open the bowling for England. Murali Vijay is the batsman.
Vijay starts with a front foot defensive shot. Thick outside edge off the second ball and batsman cross for a single. Shikhar Dhawan to face Anderson now. No run off the third ball. Leaves the fourth ball for wicket keeper. Half an appeal on fifth ball. No run. Dhawan is off the mark from the last ball. Dabs it to cover.
India 2/0 after 1 Over
The target is set for India. It how Indian openers negotiate the new ball, that will decide the fate of the match.
Right then. Innings break is done. Players are out.
Yadav continues. Curran is the batsman.
No runs of the first three balls. Fourth ball is short and Curran pull it over mid-on for a FOUR. Beaten on the fifth ball. WICKET on sixth ball. Curran edges the last ball. Karthik takes the catch.
England 180/10 after 53 Overs
WICKET! Curran b Yadav c Karthik 63(65)
Five Wicket for Ishant Sharma! 13-0-51-5
Sharma continues. Broad is the batsman.
Broad plays the first ball towards deep point for a single. Curran plays the second ball towards backward point for a single. Broad goes on back foot and defends the third ball. No runs off the fourth ball. Beaten off the fifth ball. Sixth ball fetches WICKET! Broad gets an outside edge and the ball flies to Dhawan.
England 176/9 after 52 Overs
WICKET! Broad c Dhawan b Sharma 11(28)
Yadav to bowl. Curran is the batsman.
Batsman plays the first ball off his hips for 2 runs. Good running between the wickets by the two batsmen. Curran plays the second ball towards third man for a single. Braod takes 2 runs off the third ball. No runs off the fourth and fifth ball. Last ball is played through cover for a single.
England 174/8 after 51 Overs
What a brilliant fast counter attacking innings by Sam Curran.
Ishant Sharma replaces Ravi Aswhin. Broad is the batsman.
One of the first ball. Curran makes room for himself and lifts the ball over cover for a SIX. That Six brings Currans’s FIFTY. No run of the third ball. He plays the fouth ball for a single. Broad faces Sharma. Fifth ball is left alone. Straight bat to the sixth ball.
England 168/8 after 50 Overs
FIFTY up for Curran! 54(55)
Hmmm! Harash Bhogle tweets
Yadav continues. Curran on strike.
Curran tries to slash first three balls and is beaten on all three occasions. Misses the fourth ball too. Misses the fifth ball too. Yadav testing Curran. And Curran misses the last ball too.
England 160/8 after 49 Overs