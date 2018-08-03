ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 3 Live: Kohli and Karthik steady India momentarily

Ashwin walks down the track but only gets an edge on the ball as it races past third slip for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Ashwin once again steps forward but this time only gets a nick on the ball as it carries back into the gloves of Bairstow. Karthik is the new man in and Anderson immediately greets him with an outswinger that comes dangerously close to his outside edge.

He pitches the last delivery down the leg stump and Kohli steps in and glances it past fine leg for a FOUR.

India 83/5 after 25 Overs