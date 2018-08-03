ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 3 Live : Ishant gets Bairstow and Stokes in a single over

Live now
Aug 03, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Stokes c Kohli b Ishant 6 (13)
WICKET! Bairstow c Dhawan b Ishant 28 (40)
WICKET! Malan c Rahane b Ishant 20 (64)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Ashwin 14 (35)
Wicket! Jennings c Rahul b Ashwin 8(18)
Day 2: Stumps: England lead by 22 runs
WICKET! Cook b Ashwin 0 (14)
WICKET! Kohli c Broad b Rashid 149(225)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 100 (172)
WICKET! Ishant lbw Rashid 5 (17)
WICKET! Shami c Malan b Anderson 2 (4)
WICKET! Ashwin b Anderson 10 (15)
FIFTY up for Kohli 50(100)
WICKET! Pandya lbw b Sam Curran 22(52)
WICKET! Karthik b Stokes 0(4)
WICKET! Rahane c Jennings b Stokes 15(34)
India 76/3 at Lunch, trail by 211 runs
WICKET! Dhawan c Malan b Curran 26 (46)
WICKET! Rahul b Curran 4 (2)
WICKET! Vijay lbw Curran 20 (45)
That brings us to the end of English innings.
ENG 287-all out (89.4 Ovs)
WICKET! Sam Curran c Karthik b Shami 24(71)
SCJ Broad lbw b Ashwin 1 (7b)
Rashid lbw b Sharma 13 (18b)
WICKET! Stokes c & b Ashwin 21 (41)
Wicket! Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0(2)
Wicket! Bairstow b U Yadav 70(88)
Root run out (Kohli) 80(156)
Fifty! Jonny Bairstow 53 (72)
FIFTY! Root 50 (107)
WICKET! Malan lbw b Shami 8 (14)
WICKET! Jennings b Shami 42(98)
WICKET! Cook b Ashwin 13(28)
Playing 11
For the full match scorecard click here.
WICKET! Stokes c Kohli b Ishant 6 (13)
WICKET! Bairstow c Dhawan b Ishant 28 (40)
Stokes tucks the first ball towards backward square for a couple. He then whips away the 3rd delivery bowled onto his pads for two more. Ashwin sends the 4th ball flatter and Stokes sends it to deep square for a single.
England 84/4 after 30 overs
Ishant pitches the 4th ball short outside off and Bairstow looks to play the cut and gets lucky as an inside edge almost drags the ball back onto the wickets but ends up beating Karthik for a FOUR. Bairstow then edges the last delivery but gets lucky again as the ball bounces just in front of Dhawan at first slip.
England 79/4 after 29 overs
Bairstow looks for the sweep on the first delivery but the ball hits his forearm and loops over the man at slip giving him time to pick up a couple. Bairstow then picks up a single bringing Stokes on strike. The left hander isn’t trying anything fancy as Ashwin finishes with 4 dot balls.
England 75/4 after 28 overs
CAUGHT! Finally Ishant gets his man and he squares up Malan with a fantastic delivery. He lands the outswinger on the middle stump and Malan looked to block it but got a thick edge on it sending the ball straight to Rahane at gully who makes no mistake.
England now find themselves in a spot of bother as Ben Stokes comes out to bat.
England 72/4 after 27 overs
WICKET! Malan c Rahane b Ishant 20 (64)
Big shout for LBW on the 2nd delivery as Malan steps down but misses with the flick. The Umpire isn’t interested though and replays reveal that the ball was only clipping the leg stump. Good call by India not to go for the review as it would’ve been down to the umpires call. Just 2 runs off the over.
England 69/3 after 26 overs
Good over by Ishant as he only gives away a couple of runs from the last delivery. England now leading India by 80 runs.
England 67/3 after 25 overs
Malan once again plays out Ashwin’s over without picking up any runs. That’s back-to-back maidens for Ashwin as Malan isn’t taking any risks. That means Ishant will have the opportunity to do some damage as the batsmen will look to attack him.
England 65/3 after 24 overs
Ishant pitches the 3rd delivery a bit short and outside off, Malan taps the ball through the gap at point for FOUR. Ishant offers too much width on the last delivery and Malan carves it away for FOUR down the third man boundary.
England 65/3 after 23 overs
Ashwin continues his spell but the attention of the crowd is diverted to a Kim Jong-Un look-a-like who has entered the stands along with a long line of bodyguards and a missile in his hands. He’s greeted with loud cheers from all around the ground. Not much to report from the over as Malan doesn’t get any runs off it.
England 57/3 after 22 overs
Shami pitches the 4th delivery short and Malan pulls but gets just one run as he connects with the bottom of the bat. Just the one run from the over.
England extend their lead to 70 runs.
England 57/3 after 21 overs
Ashwin starts with 2 dot balls. Bairstow pulls at the 3rd delivery but the ball hits Vijay on the knee at short leg going up in the air for just a heartbeat and Karthik dives forward and almost takes a blinder but the ball lands safely on the ground. Vijay will have to rub that off and get on with the game. Bairstow then tore into the shorter delivery sending it racing through cover for a FOUR.
England 56/3 after 20 overs
Ishant Sharma comes into the attack. He immediately oversteps on the first delivery and the Umpire signals a no-ball. He quickly rectifies his run-up and serves up a couple of lethal deliveries, looks like he is able to generate some swing in the air too. ALMOST! Malan gets an edge to the last delivery and Dhawan laps it up at first slip but he isn’t sure is the catch is a clean one and the Umpire goes to the third umpire after giving a soft signal of ‘not out’. Replays show the ball dropped just a fraction short of Dhawan’s fingers and Malan continues at the crease.
England 52/3 after 19 overs
Big shout for LBW on the 3rd delivery as Malan is beaten by the spin with the ball hitting his back pad. The ball seemed to have been pitched outside leg though and the Umpire wasn’t interested. Maiden over for Ashwin.
England 50/3 after 18 overs
Malan swivels and pulls at the 2nd delivery sending the ball past long leg for a FOUR. Shami then overpitches the last delivery and Bairstow places it beautifully between cover and mid-off for another boundary. 10 runs come off the over as England stretch their lead to 63 runs.
England 50/3 after 17 overs
CAUGHT! Ashwin strikes once again and it’s a big wicket for India. He gets the English keeper caught at slips with a delivery that turned sharply towards the leg side. The Umpire wasn’t sure if the catch was clean but Root walked off, he realized he made a monumental error going after a ball that he could’ve just left alone.
Jonny Bairstow is the new man in and immediately makes the same mistake that his captain was guilty off but lucky for him the ball doesn’t carry to the man at slips. Just 1 run and a wicket from the over.
England 40/3 after 16 overs
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Ashwin 14 (35)
Not much to report from the over as Malan doesn’t get any runs from the first 4 deliveries. Karthik does well to prevent the 5th delivery from escaping down the leg side for a boundary. Just 2 runs off the over.
England 39/2 after 15 overs
Ashwin pitches the 4th delivery outside off and Root gets on his back foot and punches the ball through the covers for a FOUR. 6 runs come off the over.
England 37/2 after 14 overs
Root doesn’t take any risks on the first five deliveries only picking up a single on the last ball.
The English batsmen will be waiting to see the back of the Indian pacer who is looking more dangerous with every delivery here.
England 31/2 after 13 overs
Ashwin continues his spell. Kohli has Vijay placed at first short leg now. India trying to make the most of the spin Ashwin is generating here. Just a couple of singles come off the over.
England 30/2 after 12 overs
Shami continues. He immediately sends Malan a warning signal with a delivery that rises dangerously as Malan slashes and misses the ball by a fraction. Malan tries to execute a pull on the 3rd delivery but was beaten by pace and connects with the top of bat, lucky for him the ball lands safely in front of the man at deep square. Root plays out the rest of the over. Just 1 run off it.
England 28/2 after 11 overs
Shami will continue. He will bowl to Malan.
No run of the first two balls. Malan plays the third ball with soft hands through the third slip region for FOUR. Malan plays the fourth ball towards mid-on for a single. Root scores nothing off the last two balls.
England 21/2 after 9 overs
Ashwin will be licking his lips to see another left hander out there in the center.
Ashwin will bowl to Root. There are three fielders surrounding the batsman.
Root goes on the back foot and defends the first ball. He steps out of his crease and plays it down the ground for a single. Jennings scores no run of the third ball. OUT. Jennings is out. Ashwin flights the ball and gets a fine edge of Jennings bat which Rahul takes comfortably. He is gone. Dawid Malan replaces Jennings. He plays the fifth ball through cover for three runs. Root scores no run of the last ball.
England 21/2 after 7 overs
Wicket! Jennings c Rahul b Ashwin 8(18)