ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: India at 110/5, need 84 runs to win

Aug 04, 2018 12:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Ashwin c Bairstow b Anderson 13 (15)
WICKET! Rahane c Bairstow b Curran 2(16)
WICKET! Rahul c Bairstow b Stokes 13 (24)
WICKET! Dhawan c Bairstow b Broad 13 (24)
WICKET! Vijay lbw Broad 6 (17)
WICKET! Curran b Yadav c Karthik 63(65)
Five Wicket for Ishant Sharma! 13-0-51-5
WICKET! Broad c Dhawan b Sharma 11(28)
FIFTY up for Curran! 54(55)
WICKET! Rashid b Yadav 16(40)
BAD LIGHT STOPS PLAY!
Hundred up for England!
WICKET! Buttler b Sharma c Karthik 1(2)
WICKET! Stokes c Kohli b Ishant 6 (13)
WICKET! Bairstow c Dhawan b Ishant 28 (40)
WICKET! Malan c Rahane b Ishant 20 (64)
WICKET! Root c Rahul b Ashwin 14 (35)
Wicket! Jennings c Rahul b Ashwin 8(18)
Day 2: Stumps: England lead by 22 runs
WICKET! Cook b Ashwin 0 (14)
WICKET! Kohli c Broad b Rashid 149(225)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 100 (172)
WICKET! Ishant lbw Rashid 5 (17)
WICKET! Shami c Malan b Anderson 2 (4)
WICKET! Ashwin b Anderson 10 (15)
FIFTY up for Kohli 50(100)
WICKET! Pandya lbw b Sam Curran 22(52)
WICKET! Karthik b Stokes 0(4)
WICKET! Rahane c Jennings b Stokes 15(34)
India 76/3 at Lunch, trail by 211 runs
WICKET! Dhawan c Malan b Curran 26 (46)
WICKET! Rahul b Curran 4 (2)
WICKET! Vijay lbw Curran 20 (45)
That brings us to the end of English innings.
ENG 287-all out (89.4 Ovs)
WICKET! Sam Curran c Karthik b Shami 24(71)
SCJ Broad lbw b Ashwin 1 (7b)
Rashid lbw b Sharma 13 (18b)
WICKET! Stokes c & b Ashwin 21 (41)
Wicket! Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0(2)
Wicket! Bairstow b U Yadav 70(88)
Root run out (Kohli) 80(156)
Fifty! Jonny Bairstow 53 (72)
FIFTY! Root 50 (107)
WICKET! Malan lbw b Shami 8 (14)
WICKET! Jennings b Shami 42(98)
WICKET! Cook b Ashwin 13(28)
Playing 11
Kathik ducks out of the bouncers and finally steals a single pushing the 5th delivery down to fine leg bringing Kohli on strike. Stokes once again goes for the bouncer and Kohli moves away from the ball to bring an end to the day’s play. An anticlimactic end to an exciting day’s play but India will be happy to still have their skipper at the crease.
India 110/5 after 36 Overs
Adil Rashid comes into the attack replacing Broad. Karthik clears his front leg and connects with a powerful drive on the 2nd ball but it’s cut off by the fielder at extra cover. 4 runs come off the over as both batsmen milk the singles.
India 109/5 after 35 Overs
Kohli tucks the first ball behind square to pick up a single. Stokes finishes the over with 5 dot balls. Just the 1 run off the over. India need 89 runs to win.
India 105/5 after 34 Overs
Kohli doesn’t take any runs off the first 5 deliveries. Broad sends down a back of a length delivery to end the over and Kohli sends it down to third man for a single. This is good calculated batting from the Indian skipper.
India 104/5 after 33 Overs
Karthik sees out Stokes’ over without taking any risks. Stokes tries to pitch the ball shorter but Karthik ducks and doesn’t get tempted into the pull. Maiden over.
India 103/5 after 32 Overs
Broad continues. Kohli isn’t messing around here as he lets the wider deliveries go and defends the balls closer to his body. He pushes the 4th delivery to deep backward point for a quick single. Karthik sends the last delivery down to third man for a single.
India 103/5 after 31 Overs
Stokes continues his spell. Karthik gets a thick outside edge on the 2nd delivery but the ball bounces just in front of the man at third slip who gets down quickly to save the boundary. He then picks up a leg bye to bring up the 100 for India. Big shout for LBW on the last delivery but the umpire isn’t interested. 3 runs come off the over.
India 101/5 after 30 Overs
Stuart Broad comes back into the attack replacing Anderson. Karthik lets the first 4 balls go before getting an edge on the 5th delivery sending the ball down to the third man fence for FOUR.
India need 96 runs to win.
India 98/5 after 29 Overs
Karthik follows the length of the ball and nails the drive though extra cover for a FOUR off the 2nd delivery. He then picks up a single bringing Kohli on strike. Stokes finishes the over with 3 dot balls.
India 94/5 after 28 Overs
Anderson continues. Both batsmen pick up singles before Kohli plays out the over with 3 dot balls. The Indian skipper isn’t taking any risks here.
India 89/5 after 27 Overs
Stokes to Karthik. After bowling out the Indian wicket keeper in the first innings, Stokes will fancy his chances once again here. There is a shout for LBW on the 3rd delivery as Stokes sends down the inswinger, but the Umpire isn’t interested. Replays show the ball would’ve just glanced the top of leg stump leaving the decision to the Umpire’s call. Karthik whips away the inswinging Yorker to end the over with a double.
India 87/5 after 26 Overs
Ashwin walks down the track but only gets an edge on the ball as it races past third slip for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Ashwin once again steps forward but this time only gets a nick on the ball as it carries back into the gloves of Bairstow. Karthik is the new man in and Anderson immediately greets him with an outswinger that comes dangerously close to his outside edge.
He pitches the last delivery down the leg stump and Kohli steps in and glances it past fine leg for a FOUR.
India 83/5 after 25 Overs
WICKET! Ashwin c Bairstow b Anderson 13 (15)
Stokes starts the over with 3 dot balls. He then sends the 4th delivery wide outside off and Ashwin connects with a beautifully timed drive finding the gap through point for FOUR. Big appeal for LBW on the last ball but it always looked like it was missing leg stump.
India 73/4 after 24 Overs
Anderson continues. Kohi is the batsman.
One run off the 1st delivery by Kohli. No runs by Ashwin off the next 4 deliveries. Anderson keeping it tight. Ashwin plays towards fine leg for a single off the last ball.
India 69/4after 23 Overs
Curran continues. Rahane is on strike.
No runs off the 1st three balls. 4th delivery. OUT! Rahane gets an edge and the ball carries to Bairstow. Umpires were not sure if the wicket-keeper collected it neatly. They refer to third umpire. Third umpire give OUT too. Rahane is back. Big wicket. Ashwin comes to crease. No run off the 5th delivery. Ashwin plays 6th ball through extra cover for FOUR.
India 67/3 after 22 Overs
WICKET! Rahane c Bairstow b Curran 2(16)
Anderson continues. Kohli is the batsman.
No runs off that over.
India 63/3 after 21 Overs
Curran continues. Kohli is on strike.
No run of the 1st delivery. Kohli made a decent contact with the bat. Kohli is beaten off the 2nd delivery. Batsman plays the 3rd delivery down the ground but bowler stops it. Huge huge appeal of the fourth ball. Umpire gives NOT-OUT. Joe Root goes for referral. Third umpire also gives NOT-OUT. Height was the factor. Relief for India.Kohli plays 5th delivery towards backward square leg for a single. No runs by Rahane off the last ball.
India 63/3 after 20 Overs
Anderson into the attack. He will bowl to one and only Kohli. Interesting time.
Beats Kohli off the 1st delivery. Kohli plays the 2nd delivery through cover. Ball almost reaches boundary ropes. Batsmen cross for 3 runs. Rahane leaves the 3rd delivery for wicket-keeper. Batsman goes on the back foot for 4th delivery. No runs of the last two balls.
India 62/3 after 19 Overs
Curran to bowl. Kohli is the batsman.
Beautiful cover drive off the first ball. Ball crosses the boundary line for a FOUR. No run off the 2nd delivery. Anderson is warming up. Kohli plays the 3rd delivery with soft hands towards slip cordon. No run. Kohli plays fourth ball towards gully for a single. No runs off the 5th delivery by Rahane. Front foot defensive shot off the 6th ball. No run.
India 59/3 after 18 Overs
Rahane steps forward and gets a big inside edge sending the ball to backward square leg, Kohli spots the opportunity and quickly calls for the second. Just 3 runs come off the over as Stokes finishes with 4 dot balls.
India 54/3 after 17 Overs
Big appeal for caught behind on Curran’s first ball. Curran looked convinced but Bairstow knew that the ball came off the pad. Curran then sends the 5th ball a tad too full and Kohli greets it with a straight bat sending the ball racing though the covers for a FOUR.
India 51/3 after 16 Overs
Kohli picks up a single off the 3rd delivery to bring Rahul on strike. CAUGHT! What a delivery from Stokes. He sends in a good length delivery that nipped in taking an outside edge as Rahul left his bat hanging. India badly needed that partnership to keep going. Looks like it will all be left for Kohli once again here.
India 46/3 after 15 Overs
WICKET! Rahul c Bairstow b Stokes 13 (24)