ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 2, Top Moments: Virat Kohli asserts his dominance on English soil

Sam Curran then sprang into life picking up three quick wickets to hurt India. He first trapped Vijay LBW and then also accounted for Rahul in the very same over as the batsman reached out for a shot outside off, only to end up sending the ball back onto his stumps. Dhawan also fell to the left-arm pacer, getting an edge which carried to the second slip. India were reduced to 59/3 from 50/0. (Image: Reuters)