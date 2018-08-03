ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 2, Top Moments: Virat Kohli asserts his dominance on English soil

Here are the top moments from Day 2 of the first Test match between England and India being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 It took just 10 balls after the start of play on Day 2 of the Birmingham Test for India to bowl out England for 287 with Mohammed Shami getting Sam Curran caught behind with a lethal outswinger. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 The Indian innings got off to a good start with Dhawan and Vijay seeing off the new ball with a 50-run stand. (Image:Reuters) 3/9 Sam Curran then sprang into life picking up three quick wickets to hurt India. He first trapped Vijay LBW and then also accounted for Rahul in the very same over as the batsman reached out for a shot outside off, only to end up sending the ball back onto his stumps. Dhawan also fell to the left-arm pacer, getting an edge which carried to the second slip. India were reduced to 59/3 from 50/0. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 Ben Stokes gave Curran company picking up two wickets in his spell after lunch. He first got Ajinkya Rahane caught at slips and then came back to dismiss Dinesh Karthik sending his middle stump flying as he picked up his 100th Test wicket. India were 100/5 and a follow-on was looming. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 Curran then returned to torment the Indian batsmen and broke the 48-run partnership between Kohli and Hardik Pandya, catching the latter LBW with a lethal yorker. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Captain Kohli then played a measured innings with the tail and brought up his first Test 50 on English soil. What followed was excellent contest between the bat and ball. Anderson teased and beat Kohli outside the off stump many a time and Kohli didn't wither. The English players were left wondering if Kohli's dropped catches would cost them heavy. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Anderson then finally got among the wickets sending back R Ashwin and Shami in quick succession. India were 217/9, in came Ishant Sharma. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Kohli kept India's hopes high as he first partnered with Ishant Sharma and then with Umesh Yadav to complete his first Test century in England. His majestic innings finally came to an end when he was caught out by Broad trying to cut Rashid's delivery. He scored 149. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 India ended the day on a positive note when Ashwin bowled out Alistair Cook with a delivery much similar to the one that dismissed the English opener in the 1st innings. At the end of day's play England were 9/1, leading by 22 runs. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 3, 2018 07:55 am