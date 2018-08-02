ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Three down as Curran cleans up Dhawan

Curran is on fire here. Dhawan goes for the drive against the swing on the 3rd delivery and is lucky as the thick outside edge takes the ball just wide of the diving Jennings at third slip for a FOUR.

CAUGHT! What a spell this is for Curran. Dhawan once again goes for the drive on a delivery that should’ve been left alone and a thick edge takes it safely into the hands of Malan at second slip.

India 59/3 after 16 Overs