ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Three down as Curran cleans up Dhawan

Aug 02, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Dhawan c Malan b Curran 26 (46)
WICKET! Rahul b Curran 4 (2)
WICKET! Vijay lbw Curran 20 (45)
That brings us to the end of English innings.
ENG 287-all out (89.4 Ovs)
WICKET! Sam Curran c Karthik b Shami 24(71)
SCJ Broad lbw b Ashwin 1 (7b)
Rashid lbw b Sharma 13 (18b)
WICKET! Stokes c & b Ashwin 21 (41)
Wicket! Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0(2)
Wicket! Bairstow b U Yadav 70(88)
Root run out (Kohli) 80(156)
Fifty! Jonny Bairstow 53 (72)
FIFTY! Root 50 (107)
WICKET! Malan lbw b Shami 8 (14)
WICKET! Jennings b Shami 42(98)
WICKET! Cook b Ashwin 13(28)
Playing 11
For the full match scorecard click here.
DROPPED! What a start to the over. Kohli gets an edge as he attempts the drive and Buttler dives towards the ball with an extended left hand from his position at gully but couldn’t hold on to it. The batsmen pick up a quick double. Kohli doesn’t try anything fancy after that little scare as Anderson ends the over with 5 dot balls.
India 61/3 after 17 Overs
Curran is on fire here. Dhawan goes for the drive against the swing on the 3rd delivery and is lucky as the thick outside edge takes the ball just wide of the diving Jennings at third slip for a FOUR.
CAUGHT! What a spell this is for Curran. Dhawan once again goes for the drive on a delivery that should’ve been left alone and a thick edge takes it safely into the hands of Malan at second slip.
India 59/3 after 16 Overs
WICKET! Dhawan c Malan b Curran 26 (46)
Anderson continues. Dhawan gets a single off the first ball to bring Kohli on strike. England have three slips and a gully in place now as the ball is showing signs of swing. Kohli gets a thick edge on the 3rd delivery but it falls short of the man at gully. Just the one run in the over.
India 55/2 after 15 Overs
Curran starts the over with 3 dot balls. WICKET! Curran got the ball to swing towards the leg stump after pitching it down middle, Vijay couldn’t get his bat in front of pads in time as the ball crashed into his pads. The Umpire wasn’t interested but Root took a brave call going for the review and it paid off. KL Rahul comes out to bat. Rahul gets off the mark with a FOUR as the ball gets a thick edge and goes past backward point.
BOWLED! That was poor from Rahul as he reached out to a full delivery and deflected the ball back onto his stumps with a thick inside edge. Skipper Kohli comes out to bat earlier than he would’ve liked.
India 54/2 after 14 Overs
WICKET! Rahul b Curran 4 (2)
WICKET! Vijay lbw Curran 20 (45)
Dhawan smashes the 2nd delivery a half volley outside off but Stokes at cover did well to prevent any runs. Maiden over by Anderson.
India 50/0 after 13 Overs
Curran continues from the other end. Dhawan flicks the first ball to long leg for a single which bring up the FIFTY for India. Curran finishes the over with 5 dot balls.
India 50/0 after 12 Overs
Anderson continues after the drinks break. He sends the 4th delivery full onto the pads of Vijay who happily flicks it to the fine leg fence for a FOUR. Anderson seems to be finding it difficult to get into his rhythm. 5 runs off that over.
India 49/0 after 11 Overs
Sam Curran comes into the attack. He sends in a Yorker on the 4th delivery and Vijay jams it into the ground. Curran ends the over with a full toss outside off and Vijay pushes it into the gap at cover region for a FOUR. The boundaries keep flowing for India.
India 44/0 after 10 Overs
Anderson sends in a poor 2nd delivery full onto the stumps and Dhawan happily clips it through square leg for a FOUR. Anderson responds well adjusting his line as he sends in 3 dot balls but ends the over with another bad ball which glances off Dhawan’s thigh pad and races to fine leg for FOUR leg byes.
India 40/0 after 9 Overs
Broad bowls the first delivery full onto the pads of Dhawan who flicks it away for a single. Vijay then glances the 4th delivery pitched on the leg stump to fine leg for 2 runs. Broad then sends in a fuller length delivery down the off side to end the over and Vijay meets it with a languid cover drive sending the ball racing to the boundary for FOUR. That was a beautiful shot from the Indian opener.
India 32/0 after 8 Overs
Anderson gets the first delivery to cut in sharply to Dhawan who tucks it away awkwardly for a single. Vijay then gets an inside edge with a back foot punch on the 5th delivery as Anderson got the ball to rise awkwardly. Just the 1 run off that over.
India 25/0 after 7 Overs
Broad once again oversteps this time on the 2nd delivery, there seems to be something not right with his run-up today, that’s his third no-ball. He then sends the 3rd delivery a tad too full and Dhawan punishes him with a sweetly timed drive sending the ball past the man at mid-off for a FOUR.
India 24/0 after 6 Overs
Anderson continuing. He beats Dhawan off his first two ball. Dhawan leaves the third ball. He is looking nervous. Dhawan plays the fouth ball off his hips. Runs a single. Umpire signals that as a Leg Bye. Huge appeal on the fifth ball. It is for LBW. Umpire gives it NOT OUT. Joe Root takes referral. It is NOT OUT. The ball was going down the leg stump. England lose its referral early on. Vijay misses the last ball.
India 13/0 after 3 Overs
Anderson starts with a dot before giving Dhawan a scare with a good length delivery that shaped into the left hander. Dhawan got an inside edge which sent the ball spinning towards the stumps but he was quick to push it away with his willow. Dhawan then responds with a sweet drive on the fuller length delivery which got him 3 runs.
India 18/0 after 5 Overs
Broad starts the over with a big shout for LBW, England considered going for the review but decided against it. Good decision as replays confirm it was pitched outside leg. Dhawan was caught in his crease as the ball angled into him. Broad oversteps on the 3rd delivery as the Umpire signals for a no ball. Dhawan then pushes the next delivery into the gap at cover for a single. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 15/0 after 4 Overs
Stuart Broad form the other end. Three slips and a gully. Dhawan looking nervous. He gets an inside edge of the first ball and runs a quick single. Vijay plays the third ball of the over for a quick single down the mid-on region. Broad over steps by a margin on his fourth delivery. NO BALL. It has to re bowled Vijay pushes the fifth ball with a straight bat for a FOUR. Eight of that over.
India 12/0 after 2 Overs
Anderson bowls a decent first over. Vijay scores one run of it and Dhawan scores three. Dhawan would be relieved that he finally got off the mark after those two ducks.
India 4/0 after 1 Over
Indian openers are out there. Anderson has the new ball
English collapse has been a recurring theme.