ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Kohli crosses the hundred run mark

Aug 02, 2018 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Stokes seems visibly frustrated as Kohli remains steadfast at the crease. Stokes decides to go with the bouncers as one man is taken out from the slips and a man is added on the boundary down the leg side. Kohli goes for the pull but keeps it down as he picks up a single off the last ball to keep strike.
India 238/9 after 69 Overs
Rashid keeps it tight in the over and Kohli only picks up a single on the 5th delivery. He then sends in a googly to end the over but the line was wrong as the ball goes down the leg side for FOUR byes.
India 237/9 after 68 Overs
Kohli doesn’t manage to score off the first four deliveries. Stokes pitches the 5th ball down the leg side and Kohli helps it along it’s way with a pull for a FOUR. He then gets a top-edge on the last delivery and picks up a single. Umesh was coming back for the second but Kohli was having none of that.
India 232/9 after 67 Overs
Rashid flights the first delivery to Yadav who goes for the drive and gets the single. Kohli defends the next 3 deliveries before picking up a single off the 5th ball.
India 227/9 after 66 Overs
Kohli doesn’t manage to score off the first 4 deliveries. He then stays on the back foot and plays a cut shot to backward point sending the ball racing to the boundary to complete his century. What an innings this has been from the Indian skipper who raises his bat to all corners of the ground acknowledging the applause. Stokes then bangs the next one short and Kohli nails the pull shot for back-to-back boundaries.
India 225/9 after 65 Overs
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 100 (172)
Adil Rashid comes back into the attack. Kohli pushes the 3rd delivery to long on and takes the single. LBW! After being given out twice, Ishant finally makes the walk back to the pavilion. Rashid sent down the googly and Ishant failed to read it and paid the price. Umesh Yadav steps out to bat and plays out the next two deliveries.
In the meanwhile, replays reveal that the Rashid delivery was missing the stumps and Ishant could’ve still been out there had he gone for the review.
India 217/9 after 64 Overs
WICKET! Ishant lbw Rashid 5 (17)
Ben Stokes comes back into the attack. Kohli picks up two on the first ball before repeating the feat on the third. He then tucks away the 5th delivery to midwicket and takes a single. England bring in three slips for Ishant but the batsman safely defends the back of length delivery with an open bat.
India 216/8 after 63 Overs
Kohli gets a thick leading edge on the first delivery sending the ball towards mid-off for two runs. He then picks up a single bringing Ishant on strike. Ishant goes for a drive but a thick inside edge sends the ball to deep backward square giving him enough time to come back for the second.
India 211/8 after 62 Overs
Kohli doesn’t manage to take any runs off Anderson with the first 4 deliveries. He sends back Ishant on the 5th delivery and the tall bowler puts in a full length dive as he was trying to make up his ground but the throw never came in and everybody has a laugh. Kohli then steals a single off the last delivery to keep strike. This is smart batting from the Indian skipper.
India 206/8 after 61 Overs
Curran sends in a peach on the 3rd delivery with a good length ball that goes away from the batsman. Kohli thought it was coming in and was beaten as he went for the flick. Kohli then takes a single off the 4th delivery and Curran attacks the stumps with the next ball but Ishant manages to defend it with a straight bat. He then sends in a Yorker to end the over but it goes past Ishant down the off side.
India 205/8 after 60 Overs
Kohli doesn’t manage to get any runs off the first 4 deliveries but plays a beautiful cover drive to pick up a single off the 5th. Anderson then raps Ishant on the pads with the last delivery and the Umpire gives him out. Kohli instructs him to go for the review and it proves to be a good decision with replays showing that the impact was outside off. Ishant survives yet another scare.
India 204/8 after 59 Overs
Kohli starts the over with a FOUR, clearing his front foot and flicking the ball through midwicket. He then plays a cheeky shot, waiting before guiding the ball past the man at slips for back-to-back FOURs. Kohli takes the single bringing Ishant on strike. Ishant manages to push the ball down the off side and Kohli pushes him for a single. Kohli then reaches out and plays the ball wide of the man at mid-off to take a single and stay on strike for the next over.
India 203/8 after 58 Overs
Anderson pitches the first delivery outside off and an inside edge takes the ball down leg side, Kohli takes the single exposing Ishant to the next 5 deliveries. Ishant is treated to a short ball but he defends it towards point bringing Kohli back on strike. Kohli then pushes for two after punching the 5th delivery to the off side and then takes the single to end the over and keep strike.
India 192/8 after 57 Overs
Curran starts with a shorter length delivery and this time Kohli takes the single after he mistimes the pull. Ishant then opens the face of the bat and sends the ball though backward point to bring Kohli back on strike. Curran once again bangs it in short and this time Kohli connects well with the pull and races back for the second. Curran goes for the slower delivery to end the over but Kohli tucks it to fine leg for the single.
India 187/8 after 56 Overs
CAUGHT! Anderson doesn’t waste time dismissing Shami off the very first delivery. He sends in a fuller length delivery outside off and Shami gets an edge to it. Malan who was the man at second slip made no mistake this time and looks a relieved man after latching onto the catch.
Ishant Sharma is the new man in and Root now has four slips waiting. Review! Anderson gets the ball to cut back into the right hander and the ball crashes onto the pads. The umpire declares out but Ishant immediately goes for the review. Replays reveal the slightest of edges and Anderson will have to wait a bit longer for his third wicket.
India 182/8 after 55 Overs
WICKET! Shami c Malan b Anderson 2 (4)
Kohli plays a beautiful pull shot off Curran’s 2nd delivery but refuses the single as a fielder collects the ball at midwicket. Root brings the fielders closer after the fourth delivery and the move pays off depriving Kohli of the opportunity to steal a single. Shami will be on strike for the next over.
India 182/7 after 54 Overs
Anderson to Kohli. The Indian skipper plays out the first five deliveries before racing for a single on the last delivery. Kohli knows he has to shield his bowlers here if he wants to take India to a respectable total.
India 182/7 after 53 Overs
Curran starts the over with a wide. Kohli then calls for two on the first legal delivery and Shami was way of the crease as Anderson’s throw narrowly misses the stumps. Curran then sends in a leg stump half-volley and Kohli happily sends it racing to the boundary with a flick of his wrist for FOUR.
India 181/7 after 52 Overs
Anderson starts the over with a big shout for LBW. The ball struck the outside of Kohli’s left pad and the Umpire said ‘not out’. England go for the review but replays confirm the ball was missing the leg stump and England have now lost both their reviews.
BOWLED! What a delivery from Anderson. He pitches the ball outside off and gets it to come back in, evading the outside edge of Ashwin’s bat and hitting the top of the off stump. Mohammed Shami is the new man in as Kohli now finds himself batting with the tail-end.
India 171/7 after 51 Overs
WICKET! Ashwin b Anderson 10 (15)
Curran continues. Ashwin edges the first delivery pitched short and wide, sending it over the slip for a FOUR. Curran corrects his length, finishing the over with 5 dot balls.
India 168/6 after 50 overs
Anderson gets things going after tea. Kohli let the first ball go before defending the next 4 deliveries. He then reached out and got a thick outside edge on the last delivery sending the ball past the man at third slip for a FOUR.
India 164/6 after 49 overs
The players are back on the field.
And that is tea on the second day. A tough tough session for batsmen. India lost a flurry of wickets in that session. Curran was the stand out bowler for England. For India Kohli stood out. He brought his first fifty on English soil in test cricket. He was luck on few occasions. Very intriguing session. Join us in a bit for the third session.
Curran continuing. He will bowl to Kohli. Last over before the tea.
Kohli plays the first ball for a single. Ashwin scores no runs the next three balls. Ashwin plays the fifth ball towards backward point for a FOUR. The last ball before tea is played by Ashwin for 2 runs. Seven off that over.
India 160/6 after 48 Overs