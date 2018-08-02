ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Kohli crosses the hundred run mark

Adil Rashid comes back into the attack. Kohli pushes the 3rd delivery to long on and takes the single. LBW! After being given out twice, Ishant finally makes the walk back to the pavilion. Rashid sent down the googly and Ishant failed to read it and paid the price. Umesh Yadav steps out to bat and plays out the next two deliveries.

In the meanwhile, replays reveal that the Rashid delivery was missing the stumps and Ishant could’ve still been out there had he gone for the review.

India 217/9 after 64 Overs